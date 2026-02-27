By Luke.

America has a long-held fascination with the Latin portion of our hemisphere; and indeed, the need to focus our effort there has never been clearer. In contrast, it is easy to ignore our neighbors to the north. The average MAGA American may not like Canadians, but he probably views them as roughly on par with the blue states of the Northeast. Recent years have brought attention to their disastrous immigration policies, but even there the American sentiment is more closely aligned, in terms of perception, with the plight of Europe; namely, that it is a tragedy that does not directly concern us. The truth of the matter is more dire: Canada’s trajectory is uniquely dangerous, deeper than immigration, and lethal not just to themselves but to us. I will (after making some preliminary statements on the nature of international law) present my case for why Canada’s trajectory must be stopped by force of American arms, should other means to stop them fail, then followed by practical suggestions as to what must be done.

Part 1: The Foundations of International Law

International law and the laws of states are ultimately built on the same foundation: natural morality (fully fleshed out in the pages of the Bible) combined with force of magisterial authority. It cannot, if it is to be legitimate, be based on purely arbitrary principles; furthermore, it may not be enforced by private individuals. Hence, international law is different from natural or human rights.

International law differs from national law in that it is a system meant to regulate the free association of sovereign men. Contrary to the teachings of anarchists, some schools of libertarianism, and even esteemed men such as Hugo Grotius (an eminent scholar and one of the fathers of international law), the right to punish is not given to any man as he exists alone in nature except in potential; actualizing this potential, which is the foundation of magisterial sovereignty, is done when free men collate this authority into offices, which they fill with men of their choice. Therefore, the only truly “sovereign man,” in the sense of being a bearer of the right to punish, is the magistrate. While national laws are sufficient to regulate the interactions of sovereign men within a body, the “free association” of private men (the interaction of magistrates beyond the jurisdiction of state boundaries) requires a new body of law. While a state’s laws arise from imposition (from sovereign to private men), international law arises from mediation (agreements between sovereign men). This mediation can create the means and organs by which all three types of magisterial power can be exercised (judicial, legislative, and executive).

I believe that there is precedent for this understanding of international law at the end of the Book of Judges. It is easy to imagine Israel as a united political body; however, Israel was a confederacy of tribes from the death of Joshua until the coronation of King Saul. Therefore, any “group action” of the tribes has to be understood according to the mediation framework. Notice, in Judges 20–21, what this mediatorial body is able to do legitimately: convene a binding assembly, conduct a trial and sentence an entire tribe to death, carry out the sentence via war, punish an entire subtribe party to the binding assembly, and pardon the remaining members of the original punished tribe. Here we see all three powers of the magistrate exercised outside of the boundaries of a single state, and this demonstrates that the full spectrum of magisterial power can be legitimately exercised in an international legal framework.

An objection could be raised over jurisdiction, but I think this is a confusion over the nature of authority. There is a subtle mistake in many people’s conception of power; particularly, that it is derived from consent, rather than being drawn from the bestowment of authority that exists beyond humanity itself. A ruler, once established, still exercises authority even when some of the people over whom he rules do not “contribute” their consent to the office. A practical example here comes from the distinction between citizens and subjects. In the case of just prosecutorial war, the rogue state, treated as a corporate person, is brought under a subject–jurisdiction relationship to one or several other states as a response to gross crimes against either the law of nature or, depending on how this rogue state has enmeshed itself into the international scene, the positive law of nations.

Part 2: The Case Against Canada

Since international law, like all law, must be built upon moral order, and furthermore, no violence may be prosecuted without proper procedure, all talk of intervention must be prefaced by a moral case justifying it. To that end, I will lay out such a case against the state of Canada. The first part of this case will be an argument from moral law, and the second part will be a case from international and U.S. domestic law.

Article I. Violations Under Natural Law

Violation of the 6th & 8th Commandments:

Charge 1: Aiding and abetting invasion 1) within Canada, and 2) to the United States. This is seen most clearly in immigration law.

Count 1: Canada has committed a crime of theft against its people by covering the largest property invasion in its history with the cloak of legality.

Count 2: Furthermore, and more directly applicable to America, it has facilitated a similar such invasion of the United States through the same means: their irresponsibility is in the process of creating a second porous border with the developing world, which endangers the entire country, especially our citizens in the Northern states.

This first count is the primary charge with which to justify intervention. But there are other charges, listed below, which are perhaps sufficient by themselves as well (though so far less tested in terms of precedent). At minimum, they are aggravating circumstances to the first charge.

Charge 2: The legalization of assisted suicide. The systemization of murder by law is a crime that cries out for punishment, and per the example of Judges 19–21, is apt for punishment by a sovereign man.

Count 1: Bill C-14, an Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make related amendments to other Acts (medical assistance in dying).

Charge 3: The legalization of abortion. Similar to assisted suicide, this crime cries out for punishment. However, this charge is inadmissible by the United States, on account of shared guilt.

Violation of the 3rd Commandment:

Charge 1: Gross violation of the oath (specifically the oath of allegiance).

Count 1: The property invasion brought about by the immigration law, explained already.

Count 2: The slanderous accusation of genocide, spelled out in more detail in the next article.

Violation of the 9th Commandment:

Charge 1: Gross slander against the native people of Canada by formally ruling them guilty of crimes for which they have not been duly convicted.

Count 1: The 2015 Report from the Truth and Reconciliation Committee of Canada, which determined that Canada was guilty of a cultural genocide (concerning the residential boarding schools for First Nation children).

Count 2: The 2019 report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), which ruled that Canada was guilty of an ongoing genocide against the First Nations.

Moral Basis for Intervention: Article I, Charge 1, Count 2 (the primary charge) can be justified in terms of both self-defense and punitive justice. Article I, Charge 1, Count 1; and the remaining charges in this section, are punishable under the rationale of punitive justice.

Article II: Violations of International Law

United Nations Convention Against Torture:

Charge 1: Abusing the legislative and judicial power of the state to slander and abuse the conscience of the Canadian people, both as a form of punishment and an attempt to elicit an informal confession.

Count 1: The 2015 Report from the Truth and Reconciliation Committee of Canada, which determined that Canada was guilty of a cultural genocide (concerning the residential boarding schools for First Nation children).

Count 2: The 2019 report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), which ruled that Canada was guilty of an ongoing genocide against the First Nations.

Legal Basis of Intervention

International Precedent:

Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment

The Convention establishes a type of universal jurisdiction for torturers under Article 5, Point 2 (an obligation to punish or extradite such offenders).

The Special Court of Sierra Leone (SCSL) determined that torturers are subject to this universal jurisdiction even when acting in an official capacity.

U.S. Domestic Precedent in Relation to International Law:

The Torture Act concurs with the Convention and enforces it as such, as seen in the conviction of Roy Belfast, Jr.

The statute, though largely untested, could plausibly include abuse of the conscience under the subsection of “mental harm,” in the second definition of mental harm, viz. “procedures calculated to disrupt profoundly the senses.”

Part 3: The American National Interest of Intervention

There is very little that I could say that has not already been said by others. It bears repeating in this context, though, for the sake of completing the argument.

The first and most important factor to consider is the explosion of Asian immigration into Canada. The numbers here truly are staggering: as of 2021, immigrants represented 26% of the population; that number grew to an estimated 35% in 2025. This is a crime of enormous proportions against the Canadian people, whose property rights, not to mention its long-term sovereignty, was compromised with no clear mandate from the people (such a mandate is necessary even to consider making such a policy without it sinking into tyranny). As said earlier, this alone cries out for punitive and protective intervention.

Practically speaking, however, America is in grave danger from this change. Canada’s shared border with us is not only much longer than our shared border with Mexico (~1,900 miles for the latter vs. ~5,500 for the former), it is also far less secure. For the last two centuries, we could rely on Canada’s civilized population not to take advantage of this laxity, allowing us to focus our border enforcement on our less scrupulous southern neighbors. But how could this logic be maintained when over a third of Canada’s population is a completely different nationality? The phrase “different nationality” is intentional here: Canada does not require, even at the cultural level, the slightest pretense of assimilation. The end result is several new Asian nations to our North, and they are already beginning to emigrate: U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported almost 200,000 stops in FY 2024, ~60% of which were Indian, Chinese, or Filipino nationals. This represents an explosion of such apprehensions, up from ~110,000 total stops in 2022. If you consider that many of these people (particularly the Chinese) are major rivals in the East who retain an ethnic loyalty to their home country — and who are also major players in transnational organized crime — the national security risk becomes clear. This situation is unsustainable, and America, out of self-defense if nothing else, needs to intervene.

The secondary charge of state-sponsored torture is also in America’s interest. State-sponsored torture by way of conscience-abuse is a deeply ingrained mode of operation in leftist party structures, used for almost 70 years now (beginning in earnest with the famous “struggle sessions” of the cultural revolution in China). Undue assault on the conscience is a long-recognized tactic of abuse, as it psychologically weakens or even destroys the victim in preparation for mistreatment; when extrapolated to an entire population, the effect is the same. As a population becomes crippled by false guilt, it creates an atmosphere of neurosis, corrupted morals, and legalism; all the while, the population is unable to muster the fortitude for resistance to the exploitative tyranny that always follows.

Pushing back on this, as such, with military force would represent a historic milestone of serious resistance to leftist institutional torture while simultaneously defending the long-cherished American value of freedom of conscience (which can be celebrated while distinguishing it from religious agnosticism as policy). Furthermore, such an action would place pressure on American leftists to distance themselves from using such tactics, which would weaken them considerably; and if that failed, 1) it would raise awareness about the nature of such tactics, and thus weaken their appeal, and 2) it could create precedent in international law for military pushback against such practices.

Conclusion: Suggestions for Course of Action

There is a basic three-step path of escalation over Canadian immigration that has been laid out by others; namely, economic sanction, followed by cooperation with separatist parties in Canada, followed by war. This is probably the best method, especially if one is willing to deescalate in response to a cessation of immigration and a substantial effort at remigration from the Canadian government. A similar standard could be applied to the torture charge.

What I would add is that both escalations need to be accompanied by a push for legitimacy in international courts. America can get away with pushing the envelope of international law due to our influence and military power; smaller states do not have this luxury, and would benefit greatly from new legal precedent. This would also be a boon to the field of international law as a whole: this area of study has been subjected to a leftist lens now for many decades, and applying the moral arguments they weaponize (arguments which, in their root, are often legitimate but are then tortured by egregious misapplication) to different circumstances and types of offenses would open the door for right-wing theorists.