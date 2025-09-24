Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club
Old Glory Club
The Reagan Revolution
1
6
0:00
-2:03:30

The Reagan Revolution

Reviewing Rick Perlstein’s ‘The Invisible Bridge’ and ‘Reaganland’
Grant Brooks's avatar
Cal Crucis's avatar
Grant Brooks
and
Cal Crucis
Sep 24, 2025
1
6
Share
Transcript

We discuss the fall of Richard Nixon, the bedlam of the 1970s, the rise of the New Right, and the Revolution of Ronald Reagan’s ascent to the White House in 1980.

Bibliography

The Invisible Bridge: The Fall of Nixon and the Rise of Reagan by Rick Perlstein

Reaganland: America’s Right Turn, 1976–1980 by Rick Perlstein

Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right by Matthew Dallek

The White Negro by Norman Mailer

Silent Coup by Len Colodny and Robert Gettlin

The Spiritual-Industrial Complex: America’s Religious Battle against Communism in the Early Cold War by Jonathan Herzog

Tri-Faith America: How Catholics and Jews Held Postwar America to Its Protestant Promise by Kevin Schultz

The Authoritarian Personality by Theodor Adorno

Taxi Driver, Columbia Pictures, 1976

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture