The Reagan Revolution

We discuss the fall of Richard Nixon, the bedlam of the 1970s, the rise of the New Right, and the Revolution of Ronald Reagan’s ascent to the White House in 1980.

Bibliography

The Invisible Bridge: The Fall of Nixon and the Rise of Reagan by Rick Perlstein

Reaganland: America’s Right Turn, 1976–1980 by Rick Perlstein

Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right by Matthew Dallek

The White Negro by Norman Mailer

Silent Coup by Len Colodny and Robert Gettlin

The Spiritual-Industrial Complex: America’s Religious Battle against Communism in the Early Cold War by Jonathan Herzog

Tri-Faith America: How Catholics and Jews Held Postwar America to Its Protestant Promise by Kevin Schultz

The Authoritarian Personality by Theodor Adorno

Taxi Driver, Columbia Pictures, 1976