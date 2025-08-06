By guest contributor TJ Martinell.

One of the most consequential realizations to emerge within the Ascendant Right over the past several years has been the importance of power and its vital role in realizing objectives and goals.

For years, many dissident groups have focused on matters such as philosophy, but most importantly the historical, theological, and intellectual case for their perspectives and narratives. Many such individuals operated out of the assumption that the path to victory was simply a matter of forming the perfect thesis that their opponents could not refute, even as those same opponents meanwhile were hard at work infiltrating, subverting, and capturing all institutions of importance throughout the country.

When confrontation finally came, it was a fight between the dialectic and raw power.

It seems unnecessary to say anything other than those expecting logic to overpower actual force were sorely disappointed.

The primary lesson borne of all these conflicts is that it is irrelevant whether one’s cause is right, correct, proper, moral, or justifiable. It does not matter if it makes sense in the abstract. If it does not acknowledge the need for power to assert one’s will, it is doomed to failure and defeat by those willing to use such power.

While the systematic and chronic misuse of power by the Progressive Left has drawn mild criticism on the same rhetorical level as one would critique a terribly written novel, the mere proposal that the Ascendant Right should, if given the opportunity, wield the same power to realize its ends and defeat its enemies has drawn outrage by those who ostensibly claim to share similar opposition to progressivism.

A common comparison made by such critics to this desire for power is the Ring of Power, or the One Ring, found in the Lord of the Rings novels and films. I will assume that the reader is familiar with LOTR enough to know the reference, but the point made by those making the allegorical reference is clear: to wield any form of power will lead those who do it down the same corrupting road as those they claim to fight.

My initial reaction is to inquire what other practical options are available and, once exhausted, whether then power is acceptable to use.

I have yet to observe anyone address this scenario.

We are not even talking about the misuse of power. We are discussing the use of power at all. We’re talking about power that currently exists and is not invented by dissidents who, to this day, remain the revolutionaries seeking to take control rather than the “conservatives” who have solidified control.

One might argue that such power is, like in The Lord of the Rings, too dangerous to be wielded by anyone and should be destroyed. But this takes a plot element from a fantasy tale and applies it literally. To paraphrase Boromir, one does not simply walk into D.C. or City Hall and toss undesired power in the abstract into a physical lava pit.

Power wielded by a government entity, once summoned, is almost impossible to obliterate. It instead remains a sword that can ultimately be drawn when the person who holds it decides to do so. Precedent is a thing that, once set, is very often impossible to undo.

All this is to say that if one does not wield that power, someone else will. Naturally, one would prefer it be someone on his own side, and not an enemy.

For some reason, the Dissident Right have been expected to do the opposite and take comfort in their moral superiority for submitting to the tyranny of their foes. As I wrote in my essay about Lost Causes, victory is not determined by the righteousness of one’s cause, but by practical and logistical matters. The ability to wield power, whether to attack, protect, or defend, is what makes all the difference.

One of the most frustrating aspects of this “Ring of Power” allegory is that it flies in the face of what Tolkien himself wrote regarding his literary works.

From the foreword to The Lord of the Rings:

Other arrangements could be devised according to the tastes or views of those who like allegory or topical reference. But I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations, and always have done so since I grew old and wary enough to detect its presence. I much prefer history, true or feigned, with its varied applicability to the thought and experience of readers. I think that many confuse “applicability” with “allegory”; but the one resides in the freedom of the reader, and the other in the purposed domination of the author.

The One Ring is not meant to be an allegory for any form of power in the actual real world, so those who do so are reading into the novels something that Tolkien himself openly rejected.

Now, some might point to other statements made by Tolkien, including one in a letter to his son Christopher, as proof that the One Ring symbolizes his opposition to power:

My political opinions lean more and more to anarchy. The most improper job of any man, even saints, is bossing other men.

Let’s put aside for a moment the fact that The Lord of the Rings contains many heroic figures such as Aragorn and Théoden, who wield their power to muster armies and crush their enemies in combat; or the fact that when the hobbits return home to find The Shire under the tyranny of Saruman, they violently overthrow his rule through combat.

In the same letter to his son, Tolkien writes the following:

There is only one bright spot and that is the growing habit of disgruntled men of dynamiting factories and power stations. I hope that, encouraged now as patriotism, may remain a habit. But it won’t do any good, if it is not universal.

This statement expresses Tolkien’s anti-industrialization sentiment. The Shire is considered by many to represent Tolkien’s ideal world, a peaceful agrarian community devoid of any meaningful governance outside of social customs and traditions, but also not conquered by industry.

For those who think that the One Ring represents Tolkien’s opposition to the use of power in any form, how does one explain what could be construed as environmental terrorism? A person might retort that Tolkien was being facetious here, but that’s the rub: the entire basis for the Ring of Power allegory is that we should take Tolkien’s plot from Lord of the Rings to convey truth about the essence of power, even when Tolkien says it wasn’t meant to be.

One can understand Lord Acton’s intent when he observed that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, but this confuses human nature. Power does not corrupt men so much as it reveals or tests their character. Cincinnatus is revered as a great Roman figure because he was given dictatorship during a time of crisis, only to relinquish that power entirely once the crisis had abated.

In The Gulag Archipelago, Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote:

Power is a poison well known for thousands of years. If only no one were ever to acquire material power over others! But to the human being who has faith in some force that holds dominion over all of us, and who is therefore conscious of his own limitations, power is not necessarily fatal.

Fundamentally, the Ring of Power allegory fails when applied the way many do, because it ignores all historical realities. Trying to get rid of political power is like trying to get rid of prices in a market economy.

Also, if power corrupts all, what difference does it make who holds it? Would we rather not be the oppressor than the oppressed? As Patton remarked, “Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time. I wouldn’t give a hoot in Hell for a man who lost, and laughed.”

Why is there such focus and emphasis on ensuring that one side plays by a set of rules that the other has made clear it does not and will not acknowledge?

If there are those who continue to hold on to this allegorical belief, they should demonstrate its veracity by destroying the power they would deny to others. But that would require them to have the power to destroy power, which merely shows why, if anything, the “One Ring” is what should be cast into the fiery chasm of failed allegories.