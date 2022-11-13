Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Nov 13, 2022

I watch the Youtuber "David the Good", and he (or better to say his wife) came up with a clever slogan "I don't believe in organized Science". I found this a hilarious way to respond to devout Science believers, and David needs to make a t-shirt (before someone else does).

I happen to be a scientist, and yes, people come to me for certain moral recommendations concerning issues within my field of expertise. Science should be about the process, and not the end, as previous scientifically held beliefs are almost always improved upon, or more often than not, proven incorrect given enough time.

The perfect example is the story of poor Ignaz Semmelweis, a mid 19th century Hungarian doctor who discovered that dipping his hands in a caustic solution (i.e. cleansing your hands) before assisting mothers in labor significantly reduced their mortality (caused by infection). He was scolded, scoffed at, berated, and what we call today "cancelled" by fellow scientists and doctors (as this was before germ theory), who used their dirty hands during surgery. I believe the poor doctor died destitute and delirious before germ theory came about. Ironically, he reportedly died from infection caused by beatings from the guards of the asylum where he was committed (this is according to the Wikipedia gods).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bartholomew Reed's avatar
Bartholomew Reed
Nov 13, 2022

I’ve long thought of scientists as a component of the priestly caste of the GAE, and perhaps post-biomedical tyranny they are seen as the most important component. Would you agree that the Twitterati/journos who put out article after article and hot take after hot take telling the masses how to think about the current issue would also fall under the aegis of the priestly caste? They certainly seem to be in the business of interpreting “scripture” and delivering “sermons”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture