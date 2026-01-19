As we approach the end of the first year of the second Trump administration, the greatest victim of his policies (outside of already well-crushed liberal psyches) has seemingly been our way to communicate effectively online, at least in most political spaces. While this is, at least to the observable and online eye, primarily a Twitter problem, it is certainly one that I am sure affects other platforms as well. Speed makes it incredibly effective for one’s credibility or gut instincts to be played against him. Whiplash comes faster than not, and information can come from government sources either a day or two later to lend credence to “being heard” or the idea that the Admin does keep its finger on the pulse.

It’s difficult, in part because I know of many good men and patriots both in real life and as a list of mutuals who have gone offline in the wake of working for the administration or talk to friends on burner accounts to express their views on what’s going on from the inside. It’s not my place to speak for them; I’ve heard excitement, disappointment, and grave seriousness about what time it is from those who work with bureaucrats who have no idea that they might be targeted for a future criminal investigation if a vengeful Democrat takes office in 2029. Meanwhile, what was an effective pressure cooker for policy, theory, and navigating media ecosystems has burned to the ground over the last year, as vast swaths of the right-wing Twitter ecosystem have been brought to react, live, and die (in terms of content or clout) in a way that reminds me of how much the mainstream press made mountains out of molehills, drama sagas out of typos, and more. That hasn’t disappeared on the Left, mind you; it’s still entertaining as ever.

Not that I haven’t had a year of schadenfreude to say the least, but content matters a whole lot less when people that you cannot peacefully coexist with continue to make it nakedly obvious that they intend to prove Mr. Stoddard correct and then some — not to mention the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the lackluster response from the administration. As the saying goes, the truth is slow to get out. So when our information or the takes that are being sold to us offer no depth or nuance and instead formulate false dichotomies of undying plan-trusting loyalty or simple sputtering and panic, one is left incredibly frustrated. I’m not a fan of such dichotomies, and they’re incredibly easy to fall into, especially when most of us don’t have the reach or the influence that we think we deserve to have. After a certain number of followers, one tends to get a touch of the main character syndrome or, worse, stagnate.

Twitter is a place where so often we can turn into Boomers, not necessarily in a physical sense, but we sure like to yell at our radios and televisions (or in this case our screens) by lashing out and quote-tweeting headlines for us to vent our anger and to spin a take on what our guts tell us how to feel or simply agreeing and amplifying with those we already like. It’s frustrating how shortened the horizons are on the feed discursively, and it is an indictment of whom I follow and associate with just as much as it is an observable macro-discursive trend in American political spaces online.

I’ve oft repeated that I take the Psalmist’s words seriously of not trusting in princes or the sons of men, in whom there is no salvation, which I suppose to some would make me a “Panican” (a term coined by online creators and posters who are supportive of the administration in the backdrop of those constantly clamoring that not enough is being done, or that we won’t actually get the things that we want). At the same time, however, there are plenty of valid criticisms (for those with the attention spans to take note) on the technical side or by those offering multiple avenues to take charge on a particular issue. A good example of this comes from OGC brother and good friend Capitalisimo, last October.

The self-licking ice cream cone comes from how fast people burn through goodwill, credibility, and self-respect when it comes to being shown as the most consistent, or the inevitably-cynical-but-correct, creator/commentator in question, as we all find ourselves in a cycle of signaling our respective takes and creating an egregore for a camp, vibe, or faction to sell. So much of the ecosystem continues to be, and has been for some time, nothing but gangs of group chats or like individuals who will take to the timeline to battle it out over who’s right and who’s sold out and who is just operating on red vs. blue brain. Group chats become gangs, and drama becomes nothing but monkeys in a shit-flinging drive by. We all want to be right, we all want to be heard, and objectivity is increasingly harder to come by, if there is any objectivity left to be found at all. A good example of this so far has been on Telegram, of all places: a small account called “An Appeal to Pragmatism,” that tries at least to set the record on what the administration is actually doing compared to what’s being said about the admin’s actions online. The account owner’s pro-Trump bias is certainly out there, but at least he has citations to back up his takes, which is appreciated, as it becomes so easy to miss what’s actually happening for the very literal smoke cloud of flamewars happening between factions and fault lines that have been there for the last several decades of internecine right-wing factional fighting.

We are facing civilizational, cultural, and ethnic conflict on a level that hasn’t been reached since the fall of the Roman Empire. Bureaucrats selling their posterity for millions, Churches have traded the Messiah for Thirty Pieces of Migrants, and more. As easy as it is to dunk on your favorite lolcow or engage in a bit of the usual U.S.-vs.-Europe posting, there are much bigger issues to get involved in and much more important horizons to keep your eyes on.

Trump’s election bought you time. Use it wisely.