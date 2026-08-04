By guest author Patrician West.

Every once in a while, a small essay says more than it means to say.

Not because the author is unusually brilliant. Usually the opposite. The useful essays are often the ones that state the assumptions of the age so plainly that the rest of us can finally see them sitting there on the table, uncovered and a little embarrassing.

A recent Substack piece, “Cultural Homogenisation Is a Massive Force for Good,” is one of those essays.

Its argument is simple enough. Cultures are becoming more alike. This is mostly voluntary. Shared culture makes business easier, tourism smoother, migration less difficult, and human beings more likely to understand each other. American soft power spreads liberal values. Liberal values produce peace. Traditions that cannot survive contact with the wider world were probably not worth preserving anyway.

There it is.

The whole moral imagination of the managerial age, compressed into a few cheerful paragraphs.

The piece matters because it makes the common argument without much disguise. It treats the flattening of human difference as moral progress. It treats convenience as evidence of superiority. It assumes that if people choose something in a market, then the choice must be legitimate in the deeper sense. Tradition becomes a consumer preference that failed to retain market share.

Once you believe that, almost everything else follows.

A people becomes an audience. A civilization becomes content. A tradition becomes a lifestyle option. A nation becomes a jurisdiction where consumers happen to sleep.

And if the world ends up eating the same food, speaking the same corporate English, watching the same shows, repeating the same therapeutic political slogans, and ordering the same plastic objects from the same platforms, the managerial liberal looks out across the wreckage and calls it understanding.

He sees peace.

I see surrender with better branding.

What Globalism Actually Got Right

Before attacking the argument, it is worth admitting what makes it attractive.

Globalization has produced real achievements. Anyone who denies this sounds unserious. Trade has lowered the cost of many goods. Supply chains have moved medicine, food, machines, and tools across borders with a speed older societies could scarcely imagine. Poor countries have industrialized faster than they otherwise would have. A student in India can learn from an American lecture. A small manufacturer in Poland can sell to a buyer in Texas. A tired family can land in a foreign city and find something predictable to eat before the children fall apart.

You can mock that from a distance. In the moment, with bags missing and a toddler melting down, predictability has its uses.

Older local worlds were not always noble, either. Villages could be brutal, narrow, stagnant, poor, incurious, corrupt, and trapped inside habits no one had the power to break. Guilds protected craft, but they could also become cartels. Families preserved memory, but family networks can smother talent. Traditions can carry wisdom. They can also preserve stupidity with a hymnal voice.

So yes, trade is good. Translation is useful. Shared standards can reduce waste. Exchange can enlarge human life. Some traditions deserve to be abandoned.

The mistake is treating all global exchange as one thing.

Trade is one thing. Communication is another. Consumer culture is another. Ideological systems are another. A country can import machine tools without importing the moral anthropology of an HR department. A people can learn a foreign language for commerce without deciding that its ancestral language is embarrassing. A city can welcome foreign goods without becoming an airport lounge with zoning laws.

That distinction matters.

Markets are powerful because they discover price, reward scale, route goods through cheaper paths, and punish inefficiency. But markets do not optimize for civilizational continuity. They do not ask whether a town remains coherent after its economic base disappears. They do not care whether children inherit a usable memory. They do not ask whether a people can govern itself after its local elites have been replaced by credentialed managers loyal to nowhere in particular.

GDP can rise while social trust falls.

A country can become richer while becoming less itself.

Robert Putnam spent years documenting the decline of American civic life in Bowling Alone: weaker associations, fewer clubs, thinner neighborhood ties, less participation in the ordinary institutions that once trained people in self-government. You do not have to accept every part of his analysis to notice the broader pattern. Material abundance can coexist with social decomposition. Sometimes it helps hide it for a while. The stores stay full. The families get weaker. The churches empty. The children grow up with everything except a world that claims them.

The debate is not trade versus isolation.

It is whether commerce serves civilization, or civilization gets processed into commerce.

Trade Is Not Homogenization

International commerce has existed for centuries without requiring every people to become a minor variation of the same global consumer.

The Hanseatic League is useful here. Lübeck, Hamburg, Bremen, Riga, Danzig, Bergen, Bruges, Novgorod. These were not interchangeable airport zones with medieval roofs. They were distinct towns, with local laws, guild structures, churches, families, civic identities, and political obligations. Merchants moved across a wider trading network, but they did not become abstract global consumers floating above place.

Trade crossed borders without pretending borders were meaningless.

Japan’s modernization after the Meiji Restoration gives another example, though a complicated one. Japan imported Western technology, military organization, industry, and administrative techniques, but did not simply decide that modernization required becoming spiritually Western. It adapted foreign forms through a Japanese state and a Japanese civilizational frame. The process had dangers and excesses, obviously. But borrowing was not treated as surrender.

Switzerland is modern, wealthy, international, multilingual, and deeply connected to global finance and commerce. It has also preserved local autonomy, cantonal identity, militia habits, and forms of political life that resist easy absorption into a single centralized managerial culture.

Quebec fought to preserve language and identity while existing inside a larger commercial and political order. The Amish, in a much smaller and more separatist way, show that a community can selectively adopt or reject technologies according to a moral order, not merely according to availability.

Gary, Indiana, once helped make the steel that built modern America. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, carried the name of steel in its bones. Youngstown, Ohio, did, too. When industry left, it was not only wages that disappeared. Bars closed. Churches thinned. Local newspapers weakened. Sons moved away. The town’s story became harder to tell without sounding like a museum guide standing in front of a shuttered mill.

Even there, the story is complicated. Globalization was not the only culprit. Automation mattered. Bad management mattered. Financialization mattered. Policy choices mattered. Union failures, tax structures, trade rules, debt, regulation, and the simple aging of older industrial forms all played their part. But that is precisely the issue. A market can declare the new arrangement more efficient while leaving behind a community that no spreadsheet knows how to value.

Trade, borrowing, adaptation, and prosperity do not automatically require cultural flattening.

A healthy civilization can borrow.

It can trade.

It can learn.

But it has to remain the judge.

The modern global order reverses this. The market, the platform, the NGO, the corporation, the university, and the managerial class become the judges. The people may keep whatever survives after those forces are done acting on them.

One system links distinct worlds.

The other makes the world safe for administration.

The Voluntary Myth

The essay says:

All of this is ridiculous because of one objective fact; cultural homogenisation is an entirely voluntary phenomenon.

That is the central error.

There is no quota on McDonald’s consumption, the author argues. No state financing behind the curry paste on your grocery shelf. People simply choose things. They choose foreign foods, global brands, English, Hollywood, TikTok, liberal norms, global business practices. If traditions disappear, it must be because people stopped wanting them.

This sounds plausible if you have never had to think seriously about power.

The modern world does not need to put a gun to your head before it changes your desires. Usually it does something more effective. It builds the environment in which your desires are formed, priced, advertised, rewarded, mocked, punished, and normalized.

Nobody forces a teenager to stare at a phone for seven hours.

Nobody forces a mother to order from Amazon because the local shop closed.

Nobody forces the ambitious young man to learn HR language, move to the city, soften his accent, hide his politics, and treat his grandparents’ world as something slightly embarrassing.

Not exactly.

But the path has been prepared for him. The institutions are arranged. The rewards are obvious. The penalties rarely arrive as formal punishments. They come as lost opportunities, social embarrassment, professional suspicion, a quiet sense that certain inherited loyalties make you provincial.

Homogenization happens through incentives before it appears as preference.

Schools teach children to view inherited identity as a problem to be managed. Corporations reward the same professional type across every major city. Platforms make local culture compete with global entertainment engineered by people with more data, capital, and psychological expertise than any village, church, or family can match. Credentialing pushes ambitious people through the same ideological filters. Real estate prices pull families away from kin networks. Licensing rules and advertising do quieter work. So does the little social punishment that appears when a man still loves a place the ambitious people were taught to leave.

You see it in buildings, too. A courthouse, a school, a bank, and a church used to announce different things about a town. Now half the new public buildings look like insurance offices with better signage. The local newspaper becomes a content farm, then a newsletter, then nothing. A college class in Arizona, a nonprofit board in Boston, and a corporate training in Dallas all speak the same language about equity, stakeholders, inclusion, harm, impact, and community, even when the actual communities have almost nothing in common.

By the time the choice appears voluntary, much of the political work has already been done.

A man can “choose” the global monoculture the same way a plant can “choose” to grow toward the only window in the room.

Traditions Are Not Hobbies

The essay’s treatment of tradition is even more revealing:

Traditions have no inherent value on their own. Their value stems from the common desire to continue them.

There is a whole philosophy hiding inside that little argument.

It assumes that a tradition is valuable only when the present generation consciously desires it. It assumes that the living have full ownership over inherited forms. It assumes that a custom can be judged by whether people, right now, feel like continuing it after being exposed to every stimulant and convenience the global market can produce.

That is not wisdom. It is adolescence turned into political theory.

A tradition is not a restaurant you stop visiting because a better one opened nearby. It is not a streaming subscription. It is not a brand attachment. A real tradition is a discipline of memory. It carries obligations, loyalties, restraints, habits, rituals, prohibitions, and patterns of meaning that were usually built by people who understood things the living may no longer understand.

Then comes the obvious objection.

What about bad traditions?

They should be judged. Some should be killed. Every inherited thing is not sacred simply because it is old. Some customs were cruel, stupid, corrupt, or exhausted. Some older communities preserved vice under the language of order. The purpose of inheritance is not preservation without judgment. It is receiving a structure strong enough to improve.

That is what managerial liberalism tends to miss.

It thinks the only alternatives are blind preservation or individual preference. But serious civilizations do something harder. They reform from within a living inheritance. They prune, correct, discipline, and restore without treating the whole inherited world as disposable.

A boy does not know why his grandfather’s rules mattered until much later. A nation does not understand what its old moral boundaries were doing until they are gone and everybody starts hiring consultants to explain why the children are anxious, the families are weak, and nobody trusts anyone.

The managerial liberal asks whether the individual chose it.

A serious civilization asks what kind of person it forms.

That question is almost absent from the homogenization argument because managerial liberalism does not really know what to do with formation. It understands preference, rights, utility, and exchange. It does not understand a people receiving a world they did not create and learning to become worthy of it.

Smoothness Is Not Civilization

The essay says cultural homogenization makes business easier, tourism easier, migration easier. It creates, in the author’s words, “shared lifestyle factors” that help people relate to one another.

There is truth in this at the surface level. It is easier to travel when every airport feels the same. Easier to work internationally when everyone speaks the same flattened business English. Easier to live in a foreign city when the same brands follow you there.

I understand the appeal. Everyone who is honest does.

There are nights when convenience wins because a man is tired and his children need to eat. There are times when the chain restaurant is a relief. There are times when the app works and the local alternative does not. Not every act of consumption is a civilizational referendum.

Still, a society that organizes itself around ease will eventually become ugly in a very particular way.

Not always poor. Not always violent. Just thin.

The buildings become interchangeable. The food becomes optimized. The language becomes managerial. The young people become fluent in global references and illiterate in the history beneath their feet. The main street becomes a place where money passes through on its way somewhere else.

You can feel this in many American towns now. The old signs come down. A local diner becomes a bank branch. The bank branch becomes a vape shop. The family store becomes a storage unit office. The church still stands, but the families moved 40 minutes away. A young man can name 10 online influencers but does not know who built the courthouse.

Civilization requires friction. It requires limits, memory, hierarchy, loyalty, and a willingness to preserve forms that are not immediately efficient. A cathedral is inefficient. A burial rite is inefficient. A family obligation is inefficient. A national border is inefficient to the man whose highest political good is cheap labor and faster movement.

Efficiency is not a god. It is a tool.

The globalist wants a world without friction because friction interrupts movement. But roots are a kind of friction. So is duty. So is shame. So is belonging to a people who expect something from you.

Remove all of that, and the world may become smoother.

So does a bone after it has been stripped.

What Should Be Built Instead

The answer to homogenization is not to hide from the world.

That temptation appears whenever men finally notice what global managerial liberalism has done. They want withdrawal. They want purity. They want a sealed community where the market cannot enter, where the schools cannot reach, where the screen cannot deform the children, where the old ways can be restored by refusing contact with everything outside the fence.

I understand the impulse.

It will not be enough.

The serious answer is sovereignty at the proper scale.

A people must be able to decide what it receives, what it rejects, what it adapts, and what it refuses even when refusal is costly. That requires more than opinion. It requires institutions with enough authority to form people before the market does.

Schools that teach memory instead of managerial guilt. Churches that can still speak as if God outranks the age. Families that understand inheritance as duty, not lifestyle. Local economies that keep at least some money, work, trust, and obligation close enough to be governed by reputation. Parallel structures that do not merely complain about the regime, but begin replacing its functions where replacement is possible.

That sounds large because it is. But it starts close. A school board. A church board. A local business. A homeschool co-op meeting in a living room with bad coffee and three mothers already doing more than the district office. A mechanic who hires the son of a man he knows because the boy needs work before he needs another lecture.

And this cannot only be preservation. A people does not inherit the past so that it can live inside a display case. It inherits the past so that it can build something worthy of the future. Renewal means receiving enough memory to create again without becoming deracinated. A school should not merely teach children what was lost. It should form children capable of founding, governing, building, judging, repairing, and refusing.

Recovery begins where formation can still be seen.

Understanding Does Not Produce Peace

The essay says that homogenization will “[increase] global social cohesion and [reduce] friction between different cultures.” It claims that people across the planet will relate to each other more easily, reducing xenophobia and racism while creating shared values like human rights, educational norms, and scientific reasoning.

This is one of the great childish hopes of managerial liberalism: if men know each other better, they will stop fighting.

History has not been kind to this hope.

Civil wars are usually fought by people who understand each other quite well. The American Civil War was not caused by a shortage of shared references. The English Civil War did not happen because the combatants lacked a common language. The French Revolution did not devour itself because Frenchmen were insufficiently exposed to French culture. Yugoslavia did not dissolve because its peoples had no experience living beside one another.

Sometimes proximity intensifies conflict.

Sometimes shared symbols make betrayal feel sharper.

Sometimes men fight because they understand exactly what the other side intends.

The liberal peace theory always wants to move the real causes of conflict somewhere safer. Ignorance. Miscommunication. Irrational hatred. Lack of exposure. Insufficient exchange. Not power. Not sovereignty. Not territory. Not incompatible visions of order. Not rival elites competing over the future of a people.

If conflict comes from misunderstanding, then the managerial class can solve it with education, media, therapy language, and institutional integration. If conflict comes from power, then the problem becomes political in the older and more dangerous sense.

Homogenization may reduce certain kinds of friction. It may make a business meeting easier. It may make tourism less awkward. It may help a consultant feel less foreign in Singapore or Berlin or Dubai because the hotel gym, the coffee chain, and the laptop language all feel familiar.

But shared consumption is not shared loyalty.

Two men can drink the same coffee and still belong to rival civilizations. They can use the same software and want opposite futures. They can speak the same English and mean different things by every important word.

Peace does not come from sameness.

Peace comes from order.

A Happy Meal in every country does not solve Cain and Abel.

It just gives Cain a franchise location.

The ‘Global Values’ Are Not Neutral

Near the end, the essay says:

As an entirely voluntary process, cultural homogenisation promotes shared global values. Those shared global values happen to largely be liberal values, such as human rights and democracy.

This is the part where the mask slips, though I do not think the author notices.

Cultural homogenization is not merely about food, language, tourism, and business. It is about making the world more liberal. More precisely, more managerial–liberal. The same moral vocabulary everywhere. The same assumptions about rights. The same credentialed class deciding which traditions are harmless flavor and which ones are threats to be dissolved.

Managerial liberalism presents itself as neutrality. It is not neutral. It tolerates whatever can be converted into lifestyle and condemns whatever resists conversion.

Your food may remain. Your music may remain. Your costumes may remain for festivals, tourism campaigns, and school diversity days.

But your authority structures, sex roles, religious limits, inheritance patterns, national loyalties, and moral prohibitions must be brought into compliance with the global liberal frame.

That is the bargain.

The old culture may survive as decoration after its sovereignty has been removed. Different restaurants, same HR regime. Different flags, same NGO language. Different holidays, same progressive anthropology.

The result is not a rich world of peoples.

It is a museum gift shop attached to an airport.

American Soft Power Is Not American Civilization

The author defends homogenization partly because it spreads American influence. American culture helped weaken the Soviet Union, he says. The world has become more like the United States, and this gives America soft power.

Then comes the revealing line:

If real life was a [Civilization] game, the U.S. would’ve won a cultural victory by now.

There is a boyish honesty in that.

But what exactly won?

Was it America as a civilization, or America as an export machine for liberal consumer modernity?

Those are not the same thing.

The America worth defending was never merely hamburgers, jeans, movies, and market access. It was a particular people, formed by a particular history, language, religion, frontier, law, memory, sacrifice, and political inheritance. It had churches, towns, families, regions, local loyalties, old moral expectations, burial grounds, founding myths, and hard boundaries around belonging.

The global product called “America” is something else.

Portable. Deracinated. Commercial. Easy to translate.

It exports appetite without duty. It sells rebellion without roots. It sends images of freedom detached from the institutions and moral formation that once made ordered liberty possible. It teaches the world to desire American consumption while helping Americans forget what their own civilization was.

A Soviet teenager wanting blue jeans may have weakened the Soviet state.

Fine.

But if the final victory of American soft power is a planet of isolated consumers speaking corporate English under a therapeutic managerial regime, then America did not conquer the world. Something inside America conquered America first, then used our flag as packaging.

That is the part many conservatives refuse to face.

They mistake Americanization for American strength. They see the spread of our brands and assume the spread of our civilization. But a brand does not carry a people’s soul. A streaming platform does not preserve a constitution. A fast-food chain does not transmit the habits of self-government.

The empire of consumption can expand while the nation underneath it dies.

We are watching that happen from the inside.

The Right Should Not Defend Museum Culture

There is a weak right-wing response to all this.

It treats culture as a collection of aesthetic objects. Old buildings. Folk songs. Regional foods. Costumes. Pretty churches. Ancestral images. A better tourism brochure.

That is not enough.

If the critique of global homogenization becomes only an argument for preserving charming differences, it has already accepted too much of the managerial liberal frame. The global order can tolerate charm. It can tolerate local color. It can tolerate “heritage” as long as heritage has no authority.

The issue is whether peoples have the right to remain themselves.

That means authority. Borders. Institutions. Marriage patterns. Schools. Laws. Religious settlement. Local economies. Elite formation. Memory enforced by living power.

A culture that cannot govern anything is not a culture in the full sense. It is content.

That is why cultural sovereignty cannot be separated from political sovereignty. A people can keep its dances and recipes for a while under foreign rule, internal or external. It can keep its festivals under a hostile regime. It can even be praised for its “vibrancy” while its children are educated against it, its borders are dissolved, its elites are replaced, and its moral order is reclassified as extremism.

By the time the songs remain as artifacts, the defeat has already happened.

You can sell ethnic food in an airport.

You cannot sell an actual people’s right to say no.

The Real Debate

The final claim of the article is the largest one:

Ultimately, cultural homogenisation is pushing humanity closer to world peace.

It even defines homogenization at its “most basic level” as:

Increasing what our fellow humans have in common with us.

That sounds humane until you ask what kind of commonality is being produced and who gets to define it.

A world where every people is trained into the same managerial liberal assumptions may have fewer visible cultural differences. It may be easier to administer. Easier for capital to navigate. Easier for NGOs, corporations, universities, banks, platforms, and transnational institutions to speak one moral language across every jurisdiction.

That is not world peace.

That is world management.

The serious alternative is not a sealed village pretending that the rest of the planet does not exist. It is not autarky. It is not nostalgia. It is not a museum culture of costumes and recipes.

It is ordered exchange between living peoples.

Trade without surrender.

Borrowing without dissolution.

Modern tools governed by inherited purposes.

Markets subordinated to civilizational judgment.

That is what has to be rebuilt now: local institutions, parallel forms, serious schools, rooted churches, economic networks, civic orders, families with memory, and elites who understand that prosperity without continuity is not victory. It is just a better-funded disappearance.

The real debate was never trade against isolation.

It was civilization against administration.

And somewhere, if we are serious, there has to be a port where the ships still come in from every direction, but the bells, laws, language, graves, and children still belong to the people who live there.