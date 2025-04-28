The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has reached a historic low in the United States: 1.61 births per woman, a significant portion below the replacement of the population (2.0). Translation: with the TFR left unchanged, the population of the U.S. will decrease significantly over the coming decades. While this number has been trending in a negative direction for almost two decades, enough people are finally taking it upon themselves to acknowledge, at the very least, that these trends exist, and according to all of the media talking heads, this is an existential crisis that people need to be talking about.

But first we have to ask: “Is this a problem in the first place?” It may sound absurd even to have to ask that question, but still, we must ask it. Conventional wisdom tells us that ANY line dip on ANY graph is an immediate cause for concern. ANY dip in the stock market is world-ending. ANY dip in housing prices means that the next housing crash is around the corner. Something immediately seems off about such claims. It is a law of nature that change is inevitable. Nothing remains constant forever, and there are reactions for every action. Markets take dips. Trends shift. Sometimes a forest fire is required to purge the dead growth and give life to new vegetation. If this process is delayed, the fuel for such a fire grows until only a spark sets off an unstoppable inferno. This is true not only for California forestry policy, but for markets and population trends as well.

“Merchants have no country. The mere spot they stand on

does not constitute so strong an attachment

as that from which they draw their gains.”

– Thomas Jefferson

To a merchant, the idea of having fewer people is a death sentence. Fewer workers, fewer consumers, and fewer transactions mean less profit. This is made even worse when a country is trillions of dollars in debt with a giant welfare state promising payments to an elderly population with a shrinking tax base. This is the view of Man as a machine, an individual cog in a greater system that is “the economy.” Sure, Man needs to work, and yes, Man has always had a property and a class system, but that is not ALL we are or ALL that a nation is. Capitalism is not a religion, nor is it a straightjacket in which to shackle ourselves. It is a tool like anything else: the tool is useful only so long as it serves our purpose. If America is just “the economy,” then what is to stop us from chopping down all of our trees to erect housing for cheap migrants? Why not make them work 10 hours a day? Why not 14? Do people really need breaks? Why don’t we put nets around the buildings to prevent our workers from jumping out the window? We could produce more if we start getting kids into the workforce, too; they aren’t learning anything in school anyway. It would increase the tax base. The GDP would go up. How could China and India stand up to 1 billion Americans locked in the office for 120 hours a week, totally robbed of their individuality and creativity and with mountains of pollution on the streets? Sounds like a dystopian fiction; yet what I just described for you already exists. THAT is China. THAT is India. Complete hellscapes that have destroyed their environments and their people. “Competing” with these bugman societies is not a price I’m willing to pay. It’s not possible, let alone desirable. All of this is just smoke obstructing the actual issues.

Now two things can be true at once. Maybe a purging fire is required AND the birth rates are a problem. Let’s talk about some reasons why we SHOULD care about the birth rates. Well, simply put, if you don’t breed, you go extinct. The basic drive for your people to survive is certainly a worthy enough reason to be concerned about birthrates. Particularly in our time, when Heritage Americans are on the brink of being a minority in our own country and our government is continuing to open the floodgates to mass immigration. Whether it’s for economic gain or anti-White hatred, maybe both, matters little as the demographics of the country are continuing to shift in an unfavorable direction. Similar to the survival of our people is the survival of our history and traditions. As the country is made up of fewer and fewer Heritage Americans, the country will look less and less like America and more like other places around the world. I don’t want to live in Mexico, or India, or Nigeria, or even France or Canada. I’m an American. I want to live in an AMERICAN nation for the interests of AMERICAN people and the preservation of OUR AMERICAN way of life. Only an American can have the deepest appreciation for OUR land, OUR history, and OUR traditions. What about the preservation of our faith? This may even be the most important of all. Looking across the rest of the West at countries which are farther than we are down the path of irreligion — countries which are the ancestral homes of Christendom, no less — we see Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, and other religious groups gaining more and more influence and special privileges. Church burnings and terrorist attacks on Christian holidays and festivals will be coming here, too, if the Christian population declines.

If you are to take the position that THESE reasons are why the declining birth rates are a huge problem, then understand that that is NOT what Silicon Valley CEOs, CNN, and others mean when they talk about the “fertility crisis.” Maybe you don’t care, but please understand that these people are holding up mirrors that give us a distorted view of real solutions to our problems. The Trump administration is allegedly looking into giving mothers $5,000 checks as a monetary incentive to increase the birthrates in addition to the money they have put into IVF treatments. Obviously, the first thing the government reaches for to fix a problem is a subsidy. But of course, this is rife with problems. First of all, the kind of people that $5,000 would make a difference to, given the hundreds of thousands of dollars it normally takes to care for a child until adulthood, are the exact type of people you don’t want to incentivize to have more kids. I see these types come into my tax office every year. They are almost always single minority mothers (intentionally) making around $10,000 a year so that they walk away with a $6–8,000 tax refund. These people are total parasites on the system who aren’t even paying taxes. The people you actually want having more kids are your productive and Heritage American populations, not “everyone.” Again, we do not care about “line go up”; we care about the people and our country. A more reasonable position would be a direct tax break for MARRIED couples with a number of children, similar to what Hungary has. Direct cash is a bad idea, especially considering that money is fungible and there is no way to make sure that the money set aside for child care actually goes to buying baby clothes, and not just a new handbag.

Putting emphasis on IVF is also a problem. Only 80,000 babies were conceived via IVF in 2024, a very small percentage of the total births. Not only is this procedure extremely expensive, usually $20,000 per procedure, but it also has such a low success rate that it almost always requires multiple procedures often complicated with birth defects and aborting nonviable embryos. Ignoring the dysgenic effects of having moms conceive who are too old to have babies, the numbers simply aren’t there to fix the birth rates. The first step in solving a problem is admitting there is one, so we can at least give Trump’s team credit for that, especially given that the Democrats are basically the anti-natalist party with a feminist, anti-male, and homosexual agenda, completely wedded to killing babies up until the moment of birth. If you do care about these issues, and for the correct reasons, why don’t we talk about some ACTUAL solutions to the problem?

Addressing Women in the Workplace and Higher Education. You know what statistic has the highest correlation with low birth rates? The percentage of women in higher education. I don’t need to go through Rational Male 101 stuff here, but to put it simply: women select for men they perceive to be better than themselves. Every woman likes a man she can look up to. And if 60% of your college graduates are women, even if they all get worthless master’s degrees that pay $18 an hour (which most of them do), women will still have a skewed view of their mate prospects. This is an indisputable fact: if you have the state or women themselves being the source of their provisioning, then they are put in a position where they don’t “need” a man, but rather “want” a man. And who are you, as a woman, going to want? Well, whatever the media or algorithms tell you, of course. First rule of dating for ANY man is “Don’t listen to what women say; watch what they do.” A close second rule would be “Women don’t know what they want.” Every guy who has ever been in a relationship can tell you about how his girl started to pick up HIS hobbies, music tastes, sports teams, political views, religious convictions, etc. One of the inescapable laws of the universe, no matter how many feminists and egalitarians bitch about it, is “Men lead, and women follow.” If women are in higher positions in the workforce, via affirmative action or otherwise, their mate prospects greatly decrease. This is unhealthy for everyone involved. The legions of childless women needing to be promised government-provided IVF to ensure they can “have it all.” The millions of hopeless young men with no reason to work hard and provide for a family. The children suffer, too, spending more time in schools and daycares than with their own parents. The only people who don’t suffer from this arrangement are corporations and the IRS. Greatly increasing your workforce may look great for the GDP and the amount of income tax collected, but it is civilizational suicide. Men are built to provide for the family, women to care for the family. This was central to EVERY single civilization in the history of the planet before 1960. This experiment is over, and it’s been a failure. However you want to do it, whether by outright bans or through positive and negative incentives throughout society, traditional gender roles must return. Religious Revival. I’m not going to pretend to be some grand religious scholar or great man of faith, but I call it like I see it. More religious communities have more kids. This is not an invitation to have a discussion about which one provides the highest birth rates; such a question is not some math problem to solve. America has a unique people with her own history and biospirit. Our ancestors were Christian. Our calendar is Christian. Our code of laws, and our very perception of the world, is Christian. And while I can sympathize with many of our pagan friends who look to another part of our people’s past, I just don’t see this working on any large scale. America is a Christian country, end of discussion. Does that mean that America must be a Protestant nation, as it was at the Founding and throughout history? I can’t say. I was raised Catholic and Orthodox, and I have zero interest in inter-denominational infighting; we have much bigger fish to fry. What is clear to me is that America MUST become more Christian again. And this does not mean that people just need to fill out surveys saying that they go to mass more. No. What we are looking for is total restructuring of American life. Christianity at the center of everything we do. How we govern. How we Educate. What our media promotes. Being dragged into endless wars for Israel, declaring Easter Sunday a “trans day of visibility,” or erecting 100-foot-tall statues of false Hindu gods, as was the case in Texas recently, should be unthinkable in a country founded by men who signed their names on a document stressing the importance of Unalienable Rights “endowed by their Creator.” Extreme? Maybe. Necessary? Absolutely. To what extent? Who the hell knows? But it must be done. I leave it to other men to figure out how. Mass Deportations. To put it simply, when you have millions of foreigners in your land, the native population is less likely to have kids. Not only does a sudden injection of millions of people drastically increase the price of housing, education, and healthcare (all HUGE factors for starting a family), but it also destroys social cohesion. All the little things that add up to making your everyday experience easier. Can you let your kids play in your neighborhood? Nope, your community has had a horde of foreign young men arriving who don’t have the same concept of how to treat women like you do. Can you have your neighbors watch your home while you are on vacation? Nope, they don’t even speak the same language as you, and they have a lot of suspicious characters coming in and out of their house. Mexico, Haiti, India, Syria, Nigeria. These countries aren’t richer or more advanced than the United States, so what makes you think that they are magically going to make America better just by stepping on our magic dirt? “But what about the jobs they do?” Why is it that inflation is out of control, housing prices are through the roof, and real wages have remained stagnant for 50 years? ALL economic arguments for why these foreigners are here are total bullshit; we can see it with our own eyes. We have more foreigners here than any time in American history, and they have done nothing to fix our problems, only exacerbating them. These people are here to work for 2¢ an hour so that corporations can save an extra buck. To hell with the GDP; this is my country. This is my home; we have nowhere else to go. The most fundamental function of ANY government is the continuation and preservation of THE PEOPLE and THEIR way of life. Not foreigners. Not an ever-expanding tax base to toss money into the bottomless government pit. And not giant multi-national corporations, which have been outsourcing American jobs for decades. America is for AMERICANS and AMERICANS alone.

The purpose of the system is what it does, and our system exists to treat the people of our nation as individual economic units. Our system does not exist for the union of couples, the forming of marriages, the conception of children, the raising of happy, healthy kids, or the longevity of family units. This system is not fit for the purpose of increasing the birth rate. So $5,000 checks won’t do it, funding IVF won’t do it, and importing millions of Third-Worlders won’t do it. Our solutions to this problem are all radical because we live in radical times. The time is up on this 60-year experiment: it has failed, and with every passing moment, the side-effects become ever further entrenched. You can face this problem, run from it, or lie to profit from it, leaving the issue for the next generation. If you claim to be someone of the Right and are serious about saving not only our country but our people as well, then there is only one prudent course of action. We are not talking about “birth rates”; we are talking about something deeper: REBIRTH. The rebirth of our civilization like that of a great phoenix rising from the ashes of the last 60 years. It may be daunting, it may be scary, it may be difficult, but it is what must be done. For us and our elites, the time has come to choose: pander, or solve the problem — you can’t do both.