Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viddao's avatar
Viddao
4h

I've probably already said this, but IVF is gross because you are making kids without making love. It is the counterpart/compliment of birth control, where scientific witchcraft divorces sex from reproduction.

Of course socialism is not going to fix the fertility rate, since it is arguably what crashed the line in the first place. It doesn't matter what kind of pro-family rhetoric you put on it, subsidies are still socialism and are fatal to republics.

Low fertility is downstream from sexual immorality. If you want happy, health, and large families, maybe consider banning birth control, fornication, and cohabitation.

Honestly, as much as these techbros panic about "muh loe furtilitie raytes!" they would still be shocked at a married white woman having like 15 kids with one husband (this is actually easier than most people think).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian D. O’Leary's avatar
Brian D. O’Leary
6h

Most of us would like to be less crowded. We’re dealing with people who don’t care about that—the foreigners and the bureaucrats.

Of course the bureaucrats want more people so their schemes can continue on, and because this class of people is intellectually and culturally vacant, their only solution is, “I think we need more immigration. It is good to have more Americans than less.”

As you say, this and ALL *economic* arguments for immigration are total BS.

A rebirth is the solution, but the pangs may prove torturous while getting there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture