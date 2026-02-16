Generally, I abhor all discussions of “human capital” whether elite or not, but I think it is worth taking a few moments to consider one of the most fascinating trends of the last few years, which is the sudden “coolness” of, well, “The South” generally, but in particular the sudden rise in popularity of what are termed the “SEC schools.” What gives? Why are people talking about this, and what is an SEC school, anyway?

There are more of them now than there were when I was taking my degrees at the Louisiana State University Agricultural and Mechanical College. I think there are now 16, but when the Southeastern Conference was originally assembled as an athletic league among Southern universities in 1932, its members were, with few exceptions, the state flagships and land-grant technical colleges created to stabilize and develop the Southern states after Reconstruction.

The University of Alabama, Auburn (then Alabama Polytechnic Institute), Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee functioned as administrative and technical centers for largely rural societies attempting industrialization under conditions of material constraint.

Alongside these public institutions were a small number of private universities — Vanderbilt, Tulane, and Sewanee — which reflected an older Southern model of elite formation more focused on law, medicine, clergy, and regional administration, but sharing those land-grant colleges’ abjuration of national abstraction. They, too, remained deeply embedded in the civic and economic life of their surrounding states, particularly in commercial and medical centers like Nashville and New Orleans.

Their purpose was practical and internal: to train engineers, agronomists, civil servants, and professionals capable of rendering their states governable, productive, and self-maintaining. Georgia Tech represented this mission in its most explicit form, having been founded to build indigenous industrial capacity and prevent permanent dependency on Northern manufacturing.

This, decidedly, was not prestige in the abstract, but civic need. Unlike the Ivies, these schools were not designed to extract talent from the hinterlands and export it to the nerve center of a rapidly bootstrapping Progressive imperial apparatus; they were designed to metabolize the South itself. The SEC schools produced engineers for its roads, agronomists for its soil, administrators for its counties, and professionals who would remain embedded in its physical and civic structure.

And yet, a sort of reverse version of this has now happened, with unfortunately similar effects. Elite schools of the Northeastern corridor have begun shedding their aspirant prestigees directly onto the Southern public colleges, and these institutions built to hold the region together (and, admittedly, to shield its inhabitants from the radiative effects of the Empire’s hegemonic culture) are being reimagined as destinations for people whose own regions have long served as the country’s default importers of credentialed youth.

The change is not merely attitudinal, and it is, despite objections from other commenters, not merely a matter of football. It is measurable, institutional, and cumulative. The New Yorker, certainly the most honest publication in this great nation, notes, “In 2002, just 23% of the University of Alabama’s freshman class came from outside the state; by 2022, that number was 65%.” That is not an incremental broadening at the margins; it is a demographic inversion of what a “state flagship” is normally understood to be.

The more striking fact is not that Alabama is exceptional, but that it is representative. Vox reports the directional flow in blunt, geographic terms: “From 2014 to 2023, the number of undergraduate students from the Northeast rose 91%” at SEC schools. The Northeast is not merely any region. It is, in American imagination, the nursery of the credentialing system itself: the corridor of private preparatory schools, legacy institutions, and the bureaucratic–metropolitan complexes that have long defined what national “prestige” is supposed to mean. To find students moving in great numbers from that world into institutions that were founded as instruments of agricultural extension and regional administration is to witness a reversal not only of migration but of symbolic hierarchy.

Flashy Alabama isn’t the only example here, either. It’s not simply a two- or three-campus phenomenon that can be explained away by weather, stadiums, or a transient fashion in adolescent taste. Magnolia Tribune, working from IPEDS enrollment data, frames the shift as conference-wide: “12 of the current 16 SEC schools showed increased numbers of Northeastern students in fall 2023.” In that same accounting, my own Louisiana State University, one of the most archetypal of the land-grant flagships, historically provincial by design, appears less as an outlier and more like an extreme instance of the pattern: “LSU led the way with enrollment from the Northeast up 486%.” Whatever else this is, it is not a story about one charismatic campus. It is a systemic reorientation of a set of public institutions whose original mandate was to serve their own states first.

This is the point at which fashionable accounts of “coolness” begin to fail, because the most important machinery here is not cultural, but administrative and financial. The Southern flagships did not wake up one morning to discover that the regional stigmas they’ve labored under were suddenly absolved; they’d built an apparatus for being chosen. The Chronicle of Higher Education describes a concrete expansion of the recruiting state:

When [Suzanne] McCray became head of recruiting at Arkansas in 2009, the university had eight recruiters, all of whom were based in Fayetteville and traveled as needed around the state or the country. Now it has 27, including several based in other states, and it’s looking to expand — potentially to Chicago, Colorado, or the Northeast.

It is hard to think of a more succinct description of institutional transformation. The university does not merely accept applications from elsewhere; it stations emissaries elsewhere. It budgets for them, manages them, and measures their yield. The same article characterizes the outcome plainly, calling this “fielding a substantial out-of-state recruiting operation.”

The motivations are equally structural. The Chronicle states that “universities are competing for out-of-state students to make up for flagging state support.” While I am qualitatively skeptical of “flagging state support,” this is the arithmetic beneath the glitzy rhetoric. A public university, asked to do more with less, is compelled to treat out-of-state enrollment as revenue and to treat demography as something it can purchase. These mechanisms aren’t really mysticism; it is pricing, discounting, and a national market in tuition. What looks from the outside like a cultural turn toward “The South” is, from the inside, a procurement strategy that has been normalized across a region of institutions already adept at building large, functional systems under constraint.

And yet it would also be evasive to pretend that the cultural image is irrelevant, because the image is part of the recruitment infrastructure. The same Chronicle reporting contains, almost inadvertently, a description of how the universities themselves participate in the aesthetic framing: sun, along with “football and that lifestyle and that aesthetic.” That is not the language of agricultural extension or civil engineering. It is the language of branding and atmosphere, of the university as consumable experience. Vox makes the same point in a more explicitly media-saturated register, observing that “colleges across the country are prioritizing a more visual and shareable college experience.” The modern applicant is not only choosing an institution; he is choosing a set of photographs, rituals, and social scripts that will circulate as proof of having lived a particular version of youth. This is problematic on its own, but not a problem for today.

My long-winded point: this phenomenon has been injected with an aspect of what that august Palestinian patriot Edward Said called “Orientalism.”

The SEC school is increasingly constructed in national discourse as a cultural “elsewhere”: a place of spectacle, excess, ritualized sociability, and stylized gender performance; a place whose public meaning is carried less by laboratories and clinics than by tailgates, stadium light, and choreographed pageantry. It becomes legible as “The South” in quotation marks, a set of signs that can be consumed at a distance. One does not have to believe that the students themselves consciously think in these terms to see the structure. A region that is still treated as backward, parochial, or morally compromised is now (again) also alluring because it is imagined as unburdened by the neurotic disciplines of the Northeastern meritocracy. The difference is that the older contempt and the newer fascination share a common mechanism: both reduce an institutional world to an aesthetic object.

The irony, and the analytic difficulty, is that this reduction is not simply an external misreading. As I pointed out, the universities have learned to speak the language of the misreading in order to recruit. The applicant from Connecticut or New Jersey does not arrive because he has studied the institutional history of the Morrill Act, or because he has decided that a land-grant engineering program is a civilizational asset. He arrives because the campus is marketed as an entire life-world: warm, expansive, socially thick, and visibly coherent. In this sense, the fetishistic frame and the administrative frame are not opposed; they are coupled. The aesthetic sells the institution, and the institution finances itself by selling the aesthetic. Who are the losers here, though? You guessed it…

The underlying structural reality remains, even when it is obscured by spectacle. These schools are still, in the literal sense, technical and administrative machines embedded in their states’ physical systems. They still train engineers and nurses, agronomists and accountants. They still run medical centers, agricultural experiment stations, extension networks, and the dense professional pipelines by which Southern states staff their courts, agencies, hospitals, and firms. The spectacle that is exported on social media is layered atop an apparatus that is, by historical necessity, practical. Even when the universities market “sun, football,” they must still maintain laboratories, accreditation, compliance regimes, and the slow, unglamorous reproduction of competence. The outward-facing story may be lifestyle; the inward-facing work is still governance.

The tension between these frames, the SEC as aesthetic object on one hand and the SEC as functional institution on the other, produces many of the aggravations that now surround the “coolness” narrative. Observers who approach the South as a cultural novelty often speak as though these universities were newly invented as entertainment complexes; resorts that happen to have classrooms. Observers who approach prestige as a Northeastern monopoly often speak as though any influx of Northeastern students must be an error or a fad, because they cannot imagine legitimacy moving in that direction. Both positions miss what is actually taking place. The institutions are not becoming Northeastern; the Northeast is, in a limited but real sense, becoming institutionally dependent on the South for an increasingly large share of its own middle- and upper-middle-class reproduction.

To see this clearly is to return to the original purpose of the land-grant and flagship system, and to notice what has changed around it. The older American regime could tolerate regional specialization because it assumed the stability of the national core: prestige flowed from a small set of recognized centers, and the periphery sought recognition from them. But in a period when the centers increasingly appear as engines of moral and bureaucratic dysfunction, and when the costs of the credentialing path have become grotesque, the appeal of institutions grounded in visible competence and coherent social life grows. This does not mean that the SEC school is a new Harvard, nor does it mean that it produces the same kind of national elite. It means that the old prestige grammar no longer exhausts the ways Americans are now seeking legitimacy, security, and a workable adulthood.

Misrecognition, though, is the price of visibility. If there is an initial conclusion to draw, it is not that the South has finally become “cool,” as if the region were a brand awaiting validation. It is that an institutional model grounded in embeddedness and necessity is being pulled, by the logic of national demographics and state finance, into a new role as a recipient of imported populations. The SEC flagship, once an organ of regional self-maintenance, is becoming — by recruitment strategy and by the failures of other institutional ecologies — a site where legitimacy is redistributed. The observers who continue to read this through inherited prestige frameworks will keep mistaking it for spectacle. The more accurate reading is structural: an old apparatus of competence is being asked to absorb not only its own region, but a portion of the country that it once presumed it would never need to. Again, I have to ask, cui bono? Who benefits, and who is expected to shoulder the burden here? Is this a crime scene?

The transposition I mentioned can be observed in Scott Greer’s essay “The Southern Alternative To Grind Culture,” whose subtitle performs the reduction with almost sheepdog involuntary candor: “Wanting to escape the Asian ‘worker bees’ of the Ivies? The SEC is here for you.” Whatever one thinks of Greer’s politics, this is not a serious attempt to understand a national enrollment shift. It is a proposal to reframe an institutional development as a kind of ethnic and aesthetic consumption, with “The South” offered as a purchasable alternative to a racialized caricature of academic life.

The mechanism here is not subtle. The Southern university is described not as an embedded organ of state capacity, but as an atmosphere, a therapeutic climate. Helen Andrews is quoted to the effect that “The boom in Southern colleges is white flight from Asian educational norms.” The story becomes one of anxious families fleeing the virtues of a demographic imagined as industrious but spiritually barren, and seeking refuge in a region imagined as sociable, athletic, and uncomplicated.

These are not the fingerprints of a purely cultural fad, and they are not well explained as “white flight” from anyone. They indicate that a public institutional system originally oriented toward internal reproduction is now being forced, by fiscal constraint and by national demand, into a role more typical of private prestige institutions: it must recruit, discount, brand, and import. To translate that structural retooling into an ethnic morality tale is to evade the reality that the prestige corridor has begun to look, to many ordinary families, like a punishing and unstable bargain, and that the South now offers a large, functional, comparatively legible alternative within the same national market.

Greer’s essay performs a second substitution: the replacement of institutional function with spectacle. His “snapshot of SEC culture” is a fashion-magazine tour of sorority life, and the reduction culminates in a line offered as self-evident sociology: “Girls want to be like them and guys want to date them. It’s that simple.” The university is grasped as eroticized and ritualized. The South becomes a domestic Orient, alluring precisely because it can be consumed as otherness, as ritual, as pageantry, and Greer goes about this task with destructive glee I’ve not read since Mencken’s “Sahara of the Bozart.”

Greer’s third substitution is political fantasy. “Unlike the Ivies, the SEC is Trump country,” he writes. “MAGA hats are in abundance,” and “traditional gender norms are rigorously enforced.” Here again the South is offered less as an institutional choice than as a moral jurisdiction one can purchase. The applicant does not merely choose a curriculum; he chooses an imagined zone of exemption from the symbolic regime of the coastal metropolis. This, too, is a form of fetishization: the region reduced to a set of reassuring signs, its institutions treated as props in a national psychodrama.

It is not enough to say that Greer’s framing is indecorous. The deeper problem is that it identifies the wrong object. It sees the South as a mere symbol rather than as a region that built, under incredible constraint, a model of competence embedded in material systems. It reproduces, in inverted and approving form, the same old gesture by which elite discourse has long refused to recognize Southern institutions on their own terms: it makes them into spectacle.

If the SEC flagship is becoming a site where legitimacy is redistributed, it is not because it offers a more pleasing youth culture. It is because the prestige regime that once monopolized legitimacy has grown detached from visible function. Its institutions still confer status, but the connection between certification and competence has become increasingly abstract. By contrast, the Southern flagship remains legible. It is still visibly tied to the reproduction of engineers, nurses, administrators, and the professional classes required to keep a society operational.

This distinction is difficult to state within the language of credentialism, because credentialism recognizes recognition, not function. Yet function is precisely what these institutions were built to preserve. Their authority was never meant to rest on symbolic superiority, but on their ability to reproduce competence for civic ends. That is why the sentimental accounts of the “SEC boom” are not merely superficial but evasive.

In the end, the people most reliably served by that transformation are neither the universities nor the students who attend them. It is the secondary class that lives by interpretation: the people who sell takes about the South as spectacle, the people who require the South to remain an aesthetic elsewhere so that it can be praised or condemned without being understood. A public institutional system becomes more valuable, in such hands, as a story than as a machine. But the machine is what a society requires. To misrecognize these universities as lifestyle objects is therefore not a harmless indulgence. It is a way of stripping civic competence of its dignity by redescribing it as charm, and of ensuring that the only legitimacy that counts, even in flight, remains the legitimacy of those who have already done the most to erode the civil fabric they claim to steward.

The point is not to romanticize the Southern flagships, which remain subject to the same pressures: recruiting imperatives, branding incentives, and the conversion of students into revenue units. These forces threaten to detach the institutions from their original mandate. A land-grant school can lose its civic function without acquiring the advantages that prestige claims to confer. It can become aesthetic without ever becoming authoritative.

The prestige regime depends on that transformation. Its authority rests on recognition insulated from consequence. It certifies legitimacy without responsibility for what that legitimacy produces. The Southern flagship, by contrast, still derives its authority from visible function. That is precisely why it must be reduced, in national discourse, to spectacle. A system that remains visibly necessary cannot easily be dismissed — but it can be aestheticized.

And if that is so, then the appropriate response is not to turn the phenomenon into a traveling circus of “coolness.” It is to recognize that a society cannot survive on prestige alone, and that prestige detached from service becomes, in the long run, an acidic solvent of civic trust. The land-grant ideal, reproduction of competence for a self-maintaining state, goes along with it.