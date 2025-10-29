By guest contributor Charles Carroll.

Introduction

I’m a grown man that’s not ashamed to admit I love the Halloween season, and, to be honest, I am not entirely sure why I do. Maybe it’s because some of my most distinct memories during my childhood were during the Halloween season. For some reason, my earliest memories are of seeing Halloween media on television, and my earliest memories of elementary school were us doing Halloween parties and crafts. As a child, I enjoyed reading the Goosebumps and American/Michigan Chillers in elementary school during this season, and I remember distinctly watching the Goosebumps television show, which, upon reviewing it in recent years as an adult for the nostalgic factor, I can say contains some of the worst acting I have ever seen. Seriously, it’s horrendously bad, even with a young Ryan Gosling in it, and I can’t stress that enough.

Trick-or-treating was always fun to me, but that wasn’t the main reason I looked forward to Halloween, although picking out a costume and getting free candy was always a nice bonus. For sure one of the bigger reasons, maybe the most important, is that I love the aesthetics of Halloween as seen in white-sheet ghosts, pumpkins, cobwebs, gravestones, the full moon, and the various monsters associated with Halloween.

Outside the nostalgia, there’s still plenty to do as an adult. The most obvious one is merrymaking with friends at Halloween-themed parties. It’s always a great time, and memories continue to be made between my wife, friends, and myself. Another fun one is sightseeing. Obviously we all know of the over-the-top, gory, and obnoxious decorations some of our neighbors put up (thinking about those 15-foot skeletons some leave up year-round), but there are some examples that are fun and pleasant to look at, ones that take great creativity to come up with that we can all appreciate. Finally, there’s the movies. I have a bucket list I try to cross off each year such as seeing Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), and then picking off other movies from the Universal Classic Monsters I haven’t seen yet. My wife and I also have a tradition of watching her favorite film The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) together. I also use Halloween as an excuse to experiment in watching different Halloween/horror films, usually the terrible ones that are so terrible that they’re fun. One year, I experimented in my movie tastes by watching a lot of silent films that fall under the genre of horror (or close to it). That year I watched films such as Nosferatu (1922), The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920), Frankenstein (1910), and The Phantom of the Opera (1925). It was a great opportunity to mix history with my love of the season.

Halloween has an aura of mystery behind it, and naturally that has piqued my curiosity as to its history. There are plenty of popular books and articles on the history of this holiday, but after examining many of them, I found a lot of them to be repeating false claims, unsubstantiated claims, and myths while misusing and misattributing sources. As we shall see, many of the popular history books suffer from these faults to one degree or another, and I attempted to knock down some of the more popular myths surrounding the holiday. Of course, I can’t fault these authors too much. The reality is that this holiday spans more than a thousand years, and in order to investigate it properly, we shall require a wide variety of primary and secondary sources, often behind paywalls or not even digitized yet.

On a final note, I cut my history off at the end of the 1940s, where trick-or-treating had become nationally established. (It’s certainly not because by the time I reached the 1940s, I had already written a whole book, and I was burnt out…) My rationale was that after this period, we see another great transformation of the holiday, negative in many ways, that should be a separate analysis. It was from the 1950s onward that Halloween was taken over by safetyism, excessive horror, Hollywood’s demonic influence, and rampant consumerism, as well as the hijacking of the holiday by non-Christian groups. A holiday tells us a lot about a people, so what does the modern version of Halloween tell us about ourselves? But that’s a next-year article, because I am all Halloweened out.

This article was motivated by my love of this season, and it’s an excuse to have fun. Really, what makes this holiday special is the coming together of your family, friends, and community to participate in merrymaking. I’ve had all those great memories over the years, and soon I will be forming new ones with my soon-to-be-born daughter, passing this holiday on to the next generation just as my parents did with me.

Pagan Origins?

Stop me if you have ever heard this before. Halloween is not a Christian holiday, but in fact was founded by the Ancient Celts of the British isles, and it was known to them as “Samhain” (pronounced as “sow-in”). Samhain was also known as “Balsab,” a Celtic deity, whose name can be bifurcated to bal for “lord” and sab for “death.” To the Ancient Celts, Samhain was their new year’s celebration, and on top of all that, it was their time to honor and commune with their dead (see the link now?!). Other practices included the druids extinguishing all the fires throughout Ireland, then relighting every home’s fireplace from the sacred fire lit on the top of the hill by said druids; hence, why we have bonfires on Halloween. As a sacred holiday, it was also celebrated by mass sacrifices of animals and even human beings. To double up on the pagan nature of it all, Halloween commandeered the Roman festival of Pomona, a feast day dedicated to the goddess Pomona, which incorporated much imagery involving apples and nuts. Later on with the triumph of Christianity, the papacy tried to rebrand the holiday as All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in order to convert the inhabitants of the British isles more easily, but the pagan and sinister nature of Samhain would remain hidden beneath the surface to this day.

This is the most popular understanding of Halloween among the public, where many Christians and neo-Pagans are in agreement about something for once. Even many historians of this holiday repeat some combination of these claims in their books. Let’s also not forget that many popular Halloween movies parrot these claims, and will from time to time make it integral to their plots, such as in Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) or Trick ’r Treat (2007). Well, I am here to tell you that this is actually all nonsense.

The problem with Halloween historiography, at least regarding the ancient origins of the holiday, is that much of it is based on faulty scholarship that is easily disproven, or at the very least is very much unlikely to be true. The simple popular understanding of Halloween above is an example of this. Much of what has been said is based on a few academics whose work suffered in one degree or another from the lack of quality evidence or misunderstanding of what they thought was quality evidence. Historians today repeat these claims without critically thinking about said evidence or how the supposed “evidence” proves the connections between Halloween and Samhain. Instead of history, ironically these historians are just repeating what amounts to urban legends about this holiday, which is somewhat fitting for a holiday meant to be shrouded in mystery and urban legends.

Samhain was a real holiday confined to and celebrated in Ireland and Scotland (it does not seem to have been a pan-Celtic holiday outside this area) before the triumph of Christianity. What we do know is that “Samhain” roughly translates to “summer’s end,” but even then there are a few other translations possible for it, all involving summer. Much of what we know about Samhain is based on medieval Irish folk tales written down by monks, so our knowledge of the holiday has to be reconstructed by these tales, and really any ancient religious rites the Celts celebrated during that time had long been forgotten by the Christians when they wrote the stories down.

What we can at least approximate is that it was a harvest festival set right after all the cereal was gathered from the fields. At the same time, livestock were brought in from the pastures and prepared to shelter in place for the winter. The weak livestock were culled and eaten to save resources for the ones more likely to survive, which no doubt contributed to the feasting portion of the holiday. The kings of Ireland would use this time also to come together in assemblies to take a break from warfare to have meetings and participate in rowdy games. There were probably some kinds of supernatural elements to this day — evident in the stories of fairies, ghosts, and monsters set on Samhain — but to what extent is hard to construct based on the tales alone. As historian and British folklorist Ronald Hutton points out, it’s possible that many of these tales just use Samhain as a convenient starting point for their tales, as how the King Arthur legends used holidays such as Pentecost or Christmastide to start their tales. As an aside, if you would prefer a much more detailed and academic dismantling of what is to come, I highly recommend Ronald Hutton’s works on Samhain and Halloween that demonstrate the academic rigor needed to sift through the legends about Halloween’s origins while also explaining the problems with many of the following claims on Samhain which we will be analyzing.

The idea that Samhain refers to a Celtic deity known as “Balsab” comes from the works of Charles Vallancey (1721–1812), a British military engineer sent to Ireland in 1762. While there in Ireland, he began to study the Irish and their folklore, and he would go on to publish volumes of material on what he gathered (or thought he did). In these works, he proposed the commonly accepted translation of Samhain as “summer’s end” to have been an error, and that really it referred to the deity “Balsab.” While this asinine theory of his lives on as what amounts to an urban legend, it quickly fell apart even in his own day and was dismissed by his peers. The best evidence against this, actually the only evidence you need, is that the rest of Celtic lore never refers to any deity named “Balsab.” If you want more proof, you just need to know that his Orientalist peers thought his work was so bad that one named Sir William Jones (1746–1794) said of it: “Do you wish to laugh? Skim the book over. Do you wish to sleep? Read it regularly.”

Another error often repeated in the history of Halloween is that it takes some of its form likewise from an alleged Roman festival known as Pomona, dedicated to the goddess Pomona, and it took place on November 1st. In Roman mythology, Pomona was the goddess of fruits and orchards. However, the Romans never actually celebrated such a holiday, and we know this because November was the most lackluster of months for the Romans when it came to holidays. It appears the error originated with William Hutchinson (1732–1814), who in 1776 wrote of the supposed festival: “to Pomona, when it is supposed the summer stores are opened on the approach of winter.” It seems that he obtained this idea from Metamorphoses, wherein Ovid narrates the tale of Vertumnus who keeps getting rejected by Pomona.

The start of the idea that Samhain was a Celtic new year’s celebration can be attributed to John O’Donovan (1806–1861). In 1847, he was translating entries from the Sanas Cormaic (Cormac’s Glossary), and he translated the Irish word fogamur, which is usually used by the Irish to refer to the fall season, and its entry to be “Foghamar, was given as a name to the last month.” From this, O’Donovan concluded that the Celtic year must have ended in autumn, though he hedged his bets by also writing “if there be no error of transcribers.” While we can trace the origin of this idea to him, it would go unnoticed for 40 years until it was revived and popularized in 1888 through a lecture series by philologist Sir John Rhys (1840–1915).

Sir John Rhys would supplement the initial evidence with some of his own observations. He noted that Halloween had always been a time for divination (such as finding out who will die or be married within the coming year), the alleged Irish tradition of relighting every hearth’s fire from the bonfire lit on top of Tlachtga Hill, as well as folklore and practices he observed from the Manx people on the Isle of Man. In particular, he homed in on the fact that Manx mummers (a type of costumed performers) used to say during their Halloween plays that “Tonight is the New Year’s Night.” While the popular historians of Halloween accept this all as a slam-dunk case, the problem is that all of these can be dismantled quite easily with modern scholarship.

The Sanas Cormaic is far from being a reliable source of pre-Christian Irish festivals. The simple fact is that the Sanas Cormaic was first compiled around 900 AD, and entries would continue to be added or expanded upon, leading well into the Middle Ages. Based upon all of this, Ronald Hutton notes that recent scholarship on this book has rejected its ability to tell us much about the Celtic practices before Christ won over Ireland and the rest of the British Isles. At the same time, Rhys and O’Donovan may have simply misinterpreted the entry that says “the last month.” It’s possible that the original author of Sanas Cormaic could have meant “year” as the two supposed, or it could have been an end to a farming cycle, for example. With all this in mind, one must conclude that the Sanas Cormaic is not enough to establish the existence of a Celtic new year on Samhain.

The other examples he used are just as unlikely to establish any kind of probability for an existence of a Celtic new year on Samhain. Consider first the mummers’ plays on the Isle of Man. These were not ancient practices dating back to the Celtic inhabitants of Britain as Rhys assumed, but instead were plays that originated from the 18th century that spread by printed texts. Most of these plays were set during the Christmas and New Year’s season, and spread from England into the Isle of Man via printed text. It’s probable that the reason the mummers were saying, “Tonight is the New Year’s Night,” in their plays is that they were performing a New Year’s play, written for our New Year’s Day, during Halloween night and not because they thought it was in fact New Year’s Day.

What about the fires on Tlachtga Hill? It probably was never an actual tradition. The first reference to this “practice” originated with an Irish priest named Geoffrey Keating (1569–1644). There’s no other document or piece of evidence prior to this priest that mentions such a tradition of Druids extinguishing all the fires of Ireland and relighting them from a single fire. Most likely, this was a form of political propaganda for the Irish to view themselves as a united people and promote Irish solidarity in order to resist British imperialism over the Irish that was occurring during Keating’s lifetime. All of this together undercuts any firm foundation for a new year’s celebration during Samhain.

The “damage” by Rhys had been done with his theory of a Celtic new year on Samhain, and another academic would come after him, building upon this mistaken theory, and he would contribute even more myths to Halloween and Samhain. This academic was Scottish folklorist and anthropologist Sir James George Fraser (1854–1941) who specialized in the field of comparative religion. Similar to what Rhys did with the work of O’Donovan above, Fraser based much of his work upon prior work from anthropologist Sir Edward Tylor (1832–1917). Tylor noted that across the world, cultures had rites set aside for venerating, and even talking to, the dead. Tylor noted that Christian Europe was no exception to this, and singled out the Catholic feast days of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day as examples. More importantly, Tylor had a particular dislike of Catholicism, which was noticeable as he commented that those two feast days were celebrated “with relics of savage animism scarcely to be surpassed in Africa or the South Sea Islands.”

Fraser shared this condemnation toward Catholicism, and he built upon Tylor’s theories and prejudices by arguing that not only were these two back-to-back Catholic holidays an example of venerating and communing with the dead, but, as he argued, they in fact were instituted by the Catholic Church to co-opt the pagan desire to honor and commune with their dead. Fraser’s theory started as a survey across the globe of various cultures and how they had individual holy days dedicated to the dead. Likewise, he focused particularly on those that combined these special days with a New Year’s celebration and/or were celebrated also at the end of the harvest/beginning of winter. Given the arguments of Rhys for a Celtic New Year on Samhain, Fraser came to propose that “this festival is nothing but an old pagan feast of the dead which the Christian, unable or unwilling to suppress, resolved from reasons of policy to connive at.”

The first being that the theory is built upon Rhy’s theory of Samhain being a Celtic New Year, and as we have shown above, it lacks any credibility to be taken seriously. Secondly, the idea that the Catholic Church tried to replace these supposed pagan holidays with these Catholic holy days lacks any documentary evidence.

Often when reading the history of Halloween, authors make sure to cite the letter of Pope St. Gregory I (540–604) written to Abbot St. Mellitus (died 624) and meant to be passed on to the great missionary St. Augustine of Canterbury (died 604/5), as corroborating evidence that the Catholic Church sought to replace Samhain with All Saints’ Day. The letter makes several prudential recommendations to the missionaries of pagan England that they could better convert the inhabitants by reusing well-built temples and rededicating them to God. More importantly, Pope St. Gregory I recommended that their old pagan feast days be exchanged for Christian ones to maintain days for joy and feasting:

Further, since it has been their custom to slaughter oxen in sacrifice, they should receive some solemnity in exchange. Let them therefore, on the day of the dedication of their churches, or on the feast of the martyrs whose relics are preserved in them, build themselves huts around their one-time temples and celebrate the occasion with religious feasting. They will sacrifice and eat the animals not any more as an offering to the devil, but for the glory of God to whom, as the giver of all things, they will give thanks for having been satiated.

While this was a historical strategy used in the Christianization of Europe, it does not necessarily follow that therefore All Saints’ Day was intentionally used to replace Samhain. It’s taken for granted by historians of Halloween that the Church must have intentionally replaced Samhain with All Saints’ Day, but there is not a single piece of documentary evidence that anyone involved in the Catholic Church sought to replace Samhain, or any other kind of day dedicated to the dead in Northern Europe, with Christian feast days as admitted by Ronald Hutton. Further, as we shall discuss in a second, the actual timeline of November 1st becoming All Saints’ Day is a bit hazy to begin with, meaning that more evidence would be needed to show that the Church used it to replace Samhain.

Ultimately, the connection between Halloween and Samhain is overrated, in my opinion. While we cannot say that the work of Rhys and Fraser has been “disproven,” it is near impossible to prove a negative when it comes to cultural history; as Ronald Hutton does point out, it shows it is all very improbable. The spooky nature and subsequent superstitions associated with Halloween appear to have been crafted by the people’s imagination after All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day were already instituted, and not holdovers from Samhain. Ronald Hutton seems to agree with that, but he still holds out that not all of the imagery or traditions associated with Halloween could be explained by the public’s imagination surrounding All Saints’ Day, and believes some of it does originate with Samhain such as with some fire rituals that might have survived up to the modern era. I do struggle to see how that could have happened, to be honest, or even what evidence there can be to support that, but it still remains that the connections between Halloween and Samhain are very flimsy.

The Institution of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

As mentioned above, this history is somewhat hazy as it is very ancient and lacks much documentary evidence to explain why certain popes picked November 1st to become All Saints’ Day. Therefore, how exactly we got this holiday to be on November 1st hasn’t been adequately answered. I found out that I didn’t have as much patience to go into all the nuances and theories about how and when this day was picked as I did with discussing the supposed links between Halloween and Samhain, so instead we will get a quick rundown of the most popular understanding of the timeline.

The Church from her earliest years always celebrated the anniversaries of martyrs, especially at the site of their martyrdom. Over time, neighboring dioceses began to celebrate the martyrs of other dioceses and exchange their relics as early as the late 3rd century, as seen in the invitation of St. Basil of Caesarea (330–379) to the Pontian (a region of modern-day Turkey) bishops. The Diocletian Persecution (303–313) led to immense numbers of martyrs, and the Church felt that a common day of commemorating the martyrs was needed to account for all who gave their lives to Christ. Evidence of a day to celebrate all the martyrs universally can be seen as early as 359 AD, in sermons given by St. Ephrem the Syrian (306–373).

The Western Church had its original feast day for all of the martyrs set on May 13th when Pope St. Boniface IV (550–615) reconsecrated/rededicated the Roman Pantheon to the Blessed Virgin Mary and all the martyrs on the same day in either 609 or 610 and ordered its anniversary be celebrated. Often it is believed that November 1st was picked as a day to be dedicated toward all the saints when Pope St. Gregory III (690–741) picked an oratory in St. Peter’s Basilica to be consecrated for all the saints in 732, but the actual date of this happening in 732 is hard to tell.

The work of St. Bede the Venerable (672/3–735) is cited often to help establish when the adoption of November 1st took place, but the work cited is frustratingly more complicated than we would like, and leaves us still uncertain about the topic at hand. While the English monk’s work supposedly mentions November 1st as the “Feast of All Saints,” this appears only in manuscripts of St. Bede’s works about 100 years later, and it only refers to the feast being celebrated in Rome, not in England. The one solid piece of documentary evidence for November 1st being All Saints’ Day is a letter dated from 799, written by Charlemagne’s (748–814) advisor, Alcuin of York (735–804), and addressed to an Austrian bishop, that congratulates him on celebrating such a feast on that day, but doesn’t indicate any inspiration from the actions of Pope St. Gregory III or whether Alcuin likewise celebrated the Feast of All Saints on November 1st.

Eventually, Pope Gregory IV (died 844) was purportedly the one to transfer the Feast of All Saints from May 13th to November 1st in the year 835. This is testified by Bishop Ado of Vienne (died 874) who states that Pope Gregory IV asked that Louis the Pious institute the holiday on November 1st to promote unity. The French Theologian Jean Beleth (died 1182) alleged that this was done out of a practical concern toward feeding the pilgrims arriving in Rome, but considering that this was written well after the year it was supposed to have taken place, we have to be somewhat cautious about accepting it as a certainty. However, this was not an instantaneous process, and the rest of the Western Church would gradually accept the new date by the end of the 11th century. It is believed that Pope St. Gregory VII (1020–1085) was definitively the one to suppress May 13th as the feast day in favor of November 1st, as evidenced by the fact that May 13th disappears from all liturgical books in the 12th century.

The history of All Souls’ Day, in contrast to All Saints’ Day, seems to have less written on its history and precedents. The New Catholic Encyclopedia states: “How a feast of all the saints came to be celebrated on November 1 has not yet been demonstrated.” Well, despite that caveat, we do see that scholarly work has been done on trying to document and piece together a reasonable timeline for the evolution of All Saints’ Day; however, it seems that there has yet to have been any extensive work to investigate the history of All Souls’ Day. Frustratingly, we have fewer sources to draw from.

Similar to All Saints’ Day, which grew out of the Church’s desire to venerate and memorialize the martyrs and then the saints from her earliest days, the Church has always had a great desire and obligation to pray for the dead. In terms of a particular day set aside to pray for the dead, we find the earliest precedents being set in the Spanish church during the times of St. Isidore (560–636). This day was celebrated on the Saturday before Sexagesima, the second Sunday before the start of Lent, and likewise there was another one that was celebrated the Saturday before Pentecost was celebrated. The German church had their own tradition of praying for the dead on October 1st, which we have knowledge of due to the testimony of an abbot from around the 10th century.

The date of November 2nd is attributed to St. Odilo of Cluny (962–1049), who was a Benedictine abbot from Cluny, France. As the abbot of the monastery, he ordered that Mass be said in his monastery for the dead and that even all of the daughter houses do the same. Reportedly, this was done in about 998, and it spread throughout the Benedictine and Carthusian houses, making its way through the rest of France, Germany, and England. By the 13th century, Rome and Italy had adopted the feast day.

Over the years, a legend had been added to explain the origins of All Souls’ Day and where St. Odilo had drawn his inspiration from. The legend goes as follows: A monk was returning from Jerusalem, when his ship became trapped in a storm and forced to land upon some rocky island between Greece and Sicily. While there, the monk by chance encountered a hermit, and while he waited for the storm to subside, he began chatting with the hermit, who asked where the monk was from. When the monk answered that he was from a specific region in France, the hermit surprisingly asked whether he knew of the monastery in Cluny, especially the abbot named Odilo. The monk did know him, and obviously followed up by asking why the hermit had asked such an oddly specific question.

The hermit immediately implored the monk to listen with great attention in order to relate what he heard when he was back home. Where they were on that rocky island burned a violent fire, from which, by the Will of God, a passerby could hear the complaining of demons. The fire was the fire of Purgatory, where the souls of the deceased who needed to be further cleansed before entering eternal paradise resided. The demons in that fire tortured the souls, but the Mercy of God allowed the souls to be freed via the good deeds and merit of the monks, especially those from Cluny and their holy abbot. Once the monk was able to leave the island and he had arrived home, he relayed the wonderful story to St. Odilo. The saint and his monks were not only overjoyed with the news, but their resolve had only doubled with respect to doing good deeds to free the souls in Purgatory. From there, the saint established November 2nd to be a day dedicated to praying for the holy souls in Purgatory; over time, it spread to the rest of the Church.

Halloween in England

As Americans, our national origins are found in the British isles among the English, and for some of us, the Scots and Irish. It is the same with our version of Halloween; hence, why I will now completely ignore how the rest of Europe celebrates these feast days. As we shall see, the English during their break with Rome would eventually suppress All Saints’ Day and its festivities, and despite some aspects of it lingering behind, Halloween would not be something our nation celebrated in her early years until the Irish began coming in droves. Despite this, we shall also cover how the English celebrated Halloween, since it has overlap with how the Irish and Scottish did.

Our word Halloween comes from the Scottish, and is in fact a shortening of the following words: All Hallowen, Allhallowe’en, and All Hallows even. All these words are the equivalent of “the evening before All Hallows.” Further, hallow is an archaic word for “holy person” or “saint” that is English in origin. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest literary use of the word Halloween is from 1556, seen in the Chronicle of the Grey Friars of London, where we read that “Thys yere the towne of Depe was tane… on Halhalon evyn.”

By the time of King Henry VIII (1491–1547), the three days of Halloween, All Saints’ Day, and All Souls’ Day had become an occasion for elaborate rituals and merrymaking, and also something that captured the public’s imagination, which, unrestrained, led to the creation and acceptance of a wide variety of superstitions. When it comes to England, we must study these days before and after the English Reformation, as great changes occurred in how the faithful participated in those celebrations.

The ceremonial books for the court of King Henry VII (1457–1509) dictated that the king wear purple while those around him dress in black for mourning. Churches across Britain would stock up on candles both for the evening processions and also in order to illuminate the churches for the masses at night upon those days. It should go without saying that the liturgy for these days was elaborate, with a focus on the virtues of the saints as well as seeking their intercession while also focused on obtaining relief for the souls trapped in Purgatory. After the conclusion of the liturgy for All Saints’ Day, the faithful would then ring bells all across England until midnight struck.

Outside the liturgy, the faithful at home would have great celebrations. In some cities, the mayor was expected to furnish the city council and other prominent guests to a night of drinking and entertainment. With winter around the corner, it was customary to slaughter some livestock, obviously leading to a supply of food but also other animal products that could be used to make toys such as bladders for balls. If you were poor, you still had the opportunity to obtain good food through the practice of “souling.” Soul cakes were oat cakes that the richer or better-off were expected to make and give as a form of almsgiving to the poor. The idea was that the merit obtained by the good deed done by giving alms to the poor would be applied to the souls in Purgatory, and this practice was especially done on All Souls’ Day. The poor were expected to go house to house to obtain their cakes, and they attached certain rhymes to the whole ritual such as:

God have your soul,

Bones and all

Or

Peter stands at yonder gate

Waiting for a Soul Cake.

Or, my personal favorite,

Soul, Soul for an apple or two,

If you’ve got no apples, pears will do;

If you’ve got no pears ha’pennies will do,

If you’ve got no ha’pennies God bless you.

The English Reformation effectively killed the holiday of Halloween in England and eventually replaced it with Guy Fawkes Night after the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605. Many of these customs were put on the chopping block or completely stripped of their religious context during the English crown’s war against the Catholic Church. For example, the most blatant example of this war was the attacks on the ringing of the bells. The battle over the ringing of the bells started while King Henry VIII still ruled, where Archbishop Thomas Cranmer (1489–1556) first attempted to abolish the practice, but was restrained by the king himself, who felt that such a move would imperil any chances at fixing England’s relationships with France and the rest of Catholic Europe.

However, this restraint died alongside King Henry, and he was soon succeeded by his son King Edward VI (1537–1553), whose government clamped down on ringing. The initial clampdown was a success, since ringing was no longer heard in 1548, outside a few holdovers who resisted in a few small areas. The accession of Queen Mary I (1516–1558) led to a revival of ringing the bells as she attempted to restore Catholicism to England, but none of these efforts lasted when she died after only five years of being on the throne. Her successor, Queen Elizabeth I (1533–1603), was the one who put the stake through the heart of any reconciliation with Rome, and ultimately these three holidays. It was under Elizabeth I that the Anglican Church transformed All Saints’ Day from a day asking for those in Heaven to intercede for the faithful on Earth to a basic memorial for the heroic deceased. Likewise, all prayers for the dead were abolished under her reign.

Bell ringing once again became a target for eradication, and was officially dropped from the new English liturgy in 1559. The ringing of bells by the faithful would lead to constant condemnation by the Anglican bishops as well as fines and visits to church courts for offenders. Yet, many would obstinately cling to this custom, and we read that these fines and condemnations would be repeated well into 1587, where the last recorded incident involved some men resorting to violence to protect their right to ring the bells.

Once the remnant Catholics of England were persecuted for their faith and practices, many were forced to resort to finding ways to live their faith in a covert manner, and the same applied to how they celebrated these three days. A new custom arose during the days of Elizabeth and her successors, that of teen’lay, or teanlay. The practice would consist of Catholics going out to the fields and hills during the middle of the night on these dates, lighting a pile of hay at the end of a fork, and praying with the family assembled for the souls in Purgatory until the fire went out. This practice would continue on for quite a while, and was mentioned as late as 1763.

Surprisingly, the practice of souling and soul cakes did not die out. Instead, its Catholic meaning was just stripped from it, though the rhymes about the deceased remained. Simply put, this practice was hard to get rid of because the poor liked the chance at free food. This practice remained in England up to the 1870s, and in some regions, up until the 1950s. Interestingly enough, references to souling on All Souls’ Day made it into a William Shakespeare (1564–1616) play. Shakespeare’s comedy Two Gentlemen of Verona, written between 1589 to 1593, characterizes one of its characters as “puling like a beggar at Hallowmas.” For clarification, puling means “whining.”

Ultimately, the efforts of the crown and the Anglican Church exiled these holidays from England, and as a result, would never come into Colonial America. If anything, the closest England and Colonial America would experience of a holiday similar to Halloween was seen in Guy Fawkes Day that effectively became the preeminent fall festival, especially after Parliament banned all festivals except Guy Fawkes Day in 1647. All of these efforts meant that outside of the few remnants who clung to their Catholic traditions and those in a few provinces of England that still held Halloween night to be a night of grave danger, Halloween and all its fun had been abolished until Irish immigration during the reign of Queen Victoria (1819–1901) had brought it back and popularized it.

Halloween in Scotland and Ireland

Halloween was celebrated in Ireland and Northern Scotland in a very similar manner. The only difference between the two regions was that the Irish kept their Catholic religion, and as a result Halloween still had a religious and sacred component to it. For the Irish, families would prepare large meals, where if you were poor, you would obtain the ingredients needed via begging from house to house, then proceed to the requisite prayers and rituals for the dead before a night of fun.

The Scottish underwent their own Protestant Reformation, breaking from the Catholic Church in 1560, and campaigned on ridding Scotland of any vestiges of Catholic rituals and holidays, including All Saints’ Day and eventually even Christmas in 1573. Yet despite their efforts, the best the Scottish authorities and church could do was strip Halloween of its religious context, and instead what remained was a secular holiday of superstitions, partying, and merrymaking where Halloween became the most important celebration for a family to do in Northern Scotland. The further irony of all this is that a large chunk of our sources for Halloween lore and practices from this era comes from Scottish poetry.

There’s a large sample size of these kinds of poems for historians of Halloween or for those curious about the evolution of this beloved holiday. For example, one ballad first written down in 1548 which goes by the name of “Tamlane” sheds some insight on how the folks of the era imagined Halloween as a time for danger and mischief from legendary creatures such as fairies. In “Tamlane,” the protagonist must rescue the father of her unborn child from the fairy queen on Halloween night. A contemporary work that goes by the name “Alison Gross” narrates a similar plot, except this time a man is kidnapped by a witch that turns him into a snake, leaving the fairy queen to turn him back.

Probably the best and most accessible for us to read, available in modern English if you’re an illiterate like me, is the 1785 poem “Halloween” by Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns (1759–1796). The poem is only 252 lines and employs a mixture of English and Scottish, and he narrates the events of a typical Halloween night in Scotland. For us, he greatly illustrates the popular divination customs of the Scots which were especially dedicated toward finding whom one will marry in the future, but for the sake of brevity we will cover just one tradition mentioned in his poem.

One particular practice that is mentioned in Burns’s poem was known as “kaling.” Today, kale is seen as that disgusting thing liberals put in their shakes, but at this time it was a popular symbol of Halloween. The reason for this is that the time to pick kale fell around Halloween and it was also easy to grow in the first place. This is the same reason why food items such as apples, nuts, and eventually pumpkins became such prominent symbols of Halloween. Even cabbage was somewhat of a symbol of the holiday for this same reason, but also partly because it made a good projectile for pranks.

The act of kaling involved wandering into the field and pulling at random a kale stalk. Often this was done blindfolded or the participant walked through the field backwards. The length of the stalk and its flavor was supposed to shed light on your future spouse. Other variations involved nailing the kale to the doorway and waiting for someone lucky (or unlucky) enough to walk under it, signaling that he or she was someone’s future spouse. It seems similar to the practice of kissing one under the mistletoe during the Christmas season, but possibly more life-ruining if you get an unwilling participant or are a manlet.

Halloween Comes to America

As mentioned above, our English heritage in America meant that our ancestors did not celebrate it. Instead, the Colonists preferred Guy Fawkes Day for an autumn holiday, which had some similarities to Halloween, bonfires being the prime example. Halloween did not come to the United States until well after our independence had been established. It would take the large migrations of the Irish into the United States for Halloween to be imported, and it still took a while until the entire nation was celebrating it.

The impetus for all of this was the Irish migrations starting in the 1820s, but accelerating during Ireland’s Great Famine of 1845–1852. The number of Irish entering the U.S. is beyond astonishing to think. Since 1820, some 6 million Irish have immigrated to our country, completely ruining Boston and professional sports. The Great Famine saw the most concentrated surge of Irish fleeing to the United States. The Irish were not the only group to come in such large numbers, either. The Scots came in as well, around half of a million, starting in the second half of the 19th century.

As they settled down in a foreign land, they obviously brought their own traditions and customs, Halloween and its lore not being exempted, and more pertinent to our story, a strong ethnic identity. In fact, the first public demonstrations of Halloween, at least those that made it to the news, were Halloween celebrations meant to celebrate Scottishness or Irishness. This made Halloween unique among Scottish and Irish holidays that were brought over, as their other holidays that were sectarian or acted as dividing lines between Catholics and Protestants often led to confrontations and sometimes violent clashes, as can be seen on holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day, the anniversary of the Battle of Boyne, and Guy Fawkes Day.

The Caledonia Society was a Scottish heritage group from Canada founded in 1855. They would put on Halloween celebrations to celebrate their Scottish heritage and the achievements and contributions of Scots toward their host country. On Halloween night, the society hosted concerts with traditional highland music and read from Robert Burns’s poetry. Other types of societies, both Scottish as well as Irish, followed suit. Philadelphia had a very early lead on this in the United States, where in the 1860s the city hosted Irish storytellers, parties, firemen bashes, and taverns filled with patrons dressed in costumes. One magazine in 1878 humorously described the scenes of the taverns as such:

The forests and dells of the United States are too cold and tramp-infested to be thickly populated with fairies and witches, but American ingenuity has devised an acceptable substitute, so if any one failed to see dancing fairies and witches innumerable last evening, it was because he did not make a tour of the parlours of his acquaintances.

New York City had their own societies put on Halloween festivities. In 1887, the Irish National League organized a Halloween ball while the Gaelic Society had a night dedicated to music and poetry.

More importantly, Halloween began to be adopted by those who were neither Irish nor Scottish. We begin to see evidence of this, for example, in an article printed by the New York Herald in 1875 that noted some Americans were likewise celebrating Halloween, though whether or not Halloween was going to remain an ethnic holiday was not still answered even into the 1890s. What really began to shift Halloween into a general American holiday was its acceptance among the elites and college students (which obviously has huge overlap). It also helped quite a bit that America’s children, especially the boys, loved this new holiday.

The university students loved early Halloween, not only for the ability to party, but also for the opportunity for raucous pranks and roughhousing. Reading about how out of control some of these pranks were would cause any current college administrator to faint. We read in the Chicago Tribune that the day after Halloween, November 1, 1901, University of Chicago freshmen and sophomores clashed in a game of capture the flag, with the flag on top of a 135-foot-tall smokestack, after the freshmen stole the sophomore flag as a Halloween prank. Many were left bruised and bleeding after the one-hour siege, leaving also one participant with a dislocated arm. The Chicago Tribune gives an even wilder story from the University of Michigan in its November 2, 1900, edition of the paper:

Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 1—[Special.]—A crowd of medical students have broken that department’s record for grewsome Halloween pranks. Last night, in accordance with a well organized plan, the anatomical laboratory was entered and one of the cadavers spirited away. A strict guard was kept all night by the university janitors, but nothing out of the ordinary was discovered until this morning at 7 o’clock. When the attendant whose office it is to open the University Hall arrived to perform his duty, he was confronted by a hideous sight. Propped against the folding doors of the building and facing outward stood the headless corpse of a woman still swathed in the antiseptic bandages of the laboratory. It is rumored that there exists a photograph of the scene, taken at sunrise by one of the party.

Michigan would then go on the following year to win their first National Championship in 1901.

The elites of the cities played their own part in spreading Halloween. In New York City, we read that they were celebrating an annual Halloween ball starting in 1866, and later on, the Red Cross sponsored a Halloween party at the Brooklyn Art Gallery in 1895. Country clubs across the country, ranging over a wide geographical area such as in Lexington, Kentucky, and Lenox, Massachusetts, were holding Halloween parties during the first decade of the 1900s. By 1910, the elites of Washington, D.C., were all openly celebrating this new holiday.

Its spread among the elite can be explained by a few reasons. The first reason needs no explanation — it was a fun holiday — but it feeds into the second reason. Halloween was easier to accept and integrate into the calendar since it marked the beginning of the holiday season as it does so today. A third reason is that Halloween also coincided with election time, being merely a few days before it. For the shrewd politician, it didn’t hurt to appeal to the Scots and Irish by embracing their holiday in exchange for a few extra votes. A fourth reason is that many of Halloween’s rituals overlapped with Martinmas (November 11th) practices as celebrated by the Germans and Dutch in America with the result that it was readily accepted among those groups.

A fifth reason comes from the works of Ronald Hutton and Lisa Morton. Both take note of the acceptance of Halloween among the English and Americans at roughly the same time from Irish immigration into their societies. For example, Lisa Morton notes in her Trick or Treat: A History of Halloween that Queen Victoria spent Halloween evening at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she observed an elaborate procession of costumed fairies, bonfires, torches, and a dummy witch that was pitched into the bonfire. This anecdote has been attributed to either the year 1869 or 1873, but the point stands that the English were celebrating Halloween finally — royalty, no less. The Americans on the other side of the Atlantic were eager to imitate their Victorian English cousins. Ronald Hutton differs somewhat in that he attributes the acceptance of Halloween among the English at this time to the influence of the Americans. Truth be told, it probably doesn’t matter which came first, but that both sides induced each other into accepting this new craze.

Once in America, Halloween would have to be adapted toward wider American culture in order to survive. One such thing to take note is that Halloween de-emphasized itself as a rural and town communal celebration once it arrived into the big cities of the United States. In fact, this discontinuity with its previous iteration meant that many of the divination practices began to disappear. The divination practices existed in the infancy of Halloween because the limited prospects meant that one didn’t have the opportunity to fool around and fish for love, being limited to smaller towns and villages; it was very important to find your spouse younger and in your immediate area. The cities broke this old arrangement and allowed the young to have more access and less pressure for finding a spouse, meaning the youth had less of a desire or interest in finding out.

Halloween would undergo a great transformation in its symbolism as well. Once here, it began claiming for itself America’s stories and produce. For example, stories such as Washington Irving’s (1783–1859) “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Nathaniel Hawthorne’s (1804–1864) “Feathertop,” and Edgar Allen Poe’s (1809–1849) “The Black Cat” became Halloween staples despite having nothing to do with the holiday. The same would later apply to the great American horror author H.P. Lovecraft (1890–1937), whose works are often recommended to be read during this season.

American produce and farming culture also became Halloween staples here. “Corn” in the English context had meant cereal grains such as wheat and barley, but here we use “corn” to mean maize. Corn, just as it is today, was used extensively for decoration. Tangentially related to American corn was the use of scarecrows as a form of decoration and, originally, for pranks. But the most important symbol that Halloween commandeered for itself was the use of the pumpkin, especially as a jack-o’-lantern.

The adoption of the pumpkin arises from the fact that, similar to kale and cabbage, it was harvested around this time of year. Another benefit of the pumpkin is that it was easier to carve grotesque faces onto. In Ireland and Scotland, guisers (also known as mummers) and pranksters were accustomed to carving vegetables such as turnips to be used as lanterns to provide illumination at night while using it as symbolism for the dead. Pranksters especially loved this for obvious reasons. In the United States, even, there was a tradition of carving pumpkins a few decades before the arrival of Halloween, as seen in the 1850 poem “The Pumpkin” which mentions carving faces into them and then lighting them with a candle inside.

How the term “jack-o’-lantern” came to be applied to carved pumpkins with an illumination source in them is a bit unclear. “Jack-o’-lantern” was first used in the 1600s to apply to a man with a lantern. “Jack” was a common name used to apply to men whose name you didn’t know in 1600s England. “Jack-o’-lantern” is a truncation of “Jack of the lantern” or “Jack with the lantern,” similar to how “Halloween” is a truncation as mentioned above. Similarly, “jack-o’-lantern” came also to refer to a natural phenomenon that goes by the name of ignis fatuus, also known as “will-o’-the-wisp.” Will-o’-the-wisp is where gases produced from decaying plant matter in a marshy area give off light. It seems that the pumpkin jack-o’-lantern derives its name from this, based on the flickering light from both, and it wasn’t until 1837 that we have the first recorded use of jack-o’-lantern to refer to the pumpkin one. The jack-o’-lantern as a Halloween decoration is barely noted during the 1860s and 1870s, but by 1898 the pumpkin jack-o’-lantern had cemented itself forever as a Halloween symbol as can be seen in Martha Russell Orne’s Hallowe’en: How to Celebrate It, which highly recommended its use.

Halloween’s license to engage in raucous behaviors had become a public nuisance problem after its mass acceptance. We’ve seen that college students were quick to engage in quite extreme, albeit hilarious, behavior in the name of Halloween, but America’s young boys were taking things to a whole new level. Some of their antics ranged from mildly annoying behavior, such as smashing pumpkins, letting lose cattle, tipping outhouses, or unhinging fences throughout a town and leaving them in a large pile in the town square, to full-on crimes such as throwing a dummy in front of a speeding street car, breaking windows, tripping pedestrians, bashing pedestrians with bags of flour or soot, and trying to derail street cars. Sometimes the victims of these pranks would fight back, and we read a few anecdotes of someone shooting, and even killing, Halloween pranksters. These antics became so out of control that a Canadian city was forced to swear in constables on Halloween night for a little over a decade. In 1933, that particular Halloween was so destructive it became infamously known as “Black Halloween.”

The people were clamoring for order to be restored. With things this out of control, many contemplated just shutting down Halloween entirely. But order would be restored through some creative solutions instead of ruining the fun for everyone else. Adults and adult groups began to think of ways to tame the boys while channeling their energy toward something other than wanton destruction. The YMCA, the Boy Scouts, the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Rotary Club were some among many that took up this initiative. For example, the Rotary Club set up parties and nights for sports such as boxing, football, tug-of-war, and greased pig catching competitions. Cities would respond to the rowdiness by offering annual Halloween festivals as can be seen in 1914, where Ocean Park, California, put on a carnival that the following year turned into a three-day one. Teachers would embrace somewhat of a longhouse solution by keeping the children under their watch occupied with less-rough activities such as poetry recitation and one-act plays. Booklets would be marketed toward teachers starting in 1915 and lasting until the 1950s (when trick-or-treating won over) that had a variety of activities to keep children, especially the boys, occupied leading up to Halloween.

The Arrival of Trick-or-Treating

All of these efforts no doubt played a significant role in combating these problems associated with Halloween, but what ultimately restored order on Halloween night was the invention of trick-or-treating. Similar to jack-o’-lanterns, the practice was adopted before the popular name became applied to it, though this is merely a matter of a few years versus hundreds in the case of jack-o’-lanterns. When trying to pinpoint the start of trick-or-treating, many would find what they think are precedents based on similarities. The most obvious example is the practice of souling mentioned earlier. This particular hypothesis is shot down quickly because it suffers from a lack of continuity to connect the two to begin with. Others point to a more recent example of ritualized and costumed begging as can be seen in New York City from the 1900s to 1940s during Thanksgiving.

In many ways, the examples and overlap are striking and worth noting. During the Thanksgiving season, almost exclusively young boys would dress up in costumes and either blackened their faces with burnt cork or wore masks. From there, they would go around to households, ring the doorbells, and beg for food and/or money in exchange for doing tricks or a musical improvisation. Unlike trick-or-treating, this practice was seen more as a nuisance and over time would be clamped down on. Eventually by the time of the Great Depression (1929–1939), adult annoyance and economic scarcity led to the practice dying out and being exchanged for events hosted by adults for the youth. By 1942, a parade was put on for the boys and girls, using them as costumed characters, and marching with the slogan “American boys do not beg.” But despite all these similarities, New York and this Thanksgiving tradition wasn’t the origin of trick-or-treating because trick-or-treating did not arrive in New York until the late 1940s.

The roots of trick-or-treating were laid down during the early years of the Great Depression. Parents were no longer well off enough to afford private parties for their children, and hence many ingeniously came up with the idea of pooling their limited funds together and engaging in an activity of “house-to-house” parties. Kids would be taken from house to house for a differently-themed house and subsequent related activities. With this in place, and all other related trick-or-treating activities established and being incorporated into it to varying degrees, from costuming, to house decorations, to ringing doorbells and Halloween treats, we have proto-trick-or-treating as can be seen in cities such as Los Angeles.

Eventually, all of this would have to be synthesized together, and add on the popular greeting of “trick or treat,” we have what is properly called “trick-or-treating.” This synthesis and birth appears to have come from central Canada, though the first appearance of it is mistakenly attributed to a 1927 Herald article from Alberta, Canada, that reads:

Hallowe’en provided an opportunity for real strenuous fun. No real damage was done except to the temper of some who had to hunt for wagon wheels, gates, wagons, barrels, etc., much of which decorated the front street. The youthful tormentors were at back door and front demanding edible plunder by the word “trick-or-treat” to which the inmates gladly responded and sent the robbers away rejoicing.

This is no doubt a very early reference to the use of “trick-or-treat,” but recent research has dug up an even earlier reference. Recent research has found an article from a 1917 edition of The Sault Daily Star based out of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, that reads:

Almost everywhere you went last night, particularly in the early part of the evening, you would meet gangs of youngsters out to celebrate. Some of them would have adopted various forms of “camouflage” such as masks, or would appear in long trousers and big hats or with long skirts. But others again didn’t… “Tricks or treats,” you could hear the gangs call out, and if the householder passed out the “coin” for the “treats,” his establishment would be immune from attack until another gang came along that knew not of or had no part in the agreement.

Interestingly enough, both discoveries come from the same etymologist, Barry Popik of New York. The reference from Alberta was first discovered by Popik, and remained the earliest known use of “trick-or-treat” until his discovery of the Ontario usage. Just a year before his discovery of the Ontario usage, he found a reference to it from 1922 in the Edmonton Bulletin, based out of Edmonton, Alberta. What’s interesting to see is just how fast “trick-or-treating” spread in Canada. This speed was matched in its velocity once it reached America as well.

It seems trick-or-treating made its way into the United States through the western and middle states. Following the newspapers, we see the earliest references to this beloved practice was from Bay City, Michigan, in 1928, from the Daily Times. In an article entitled “Trick or Treats,” we read that

the peaceful citizens lived in terror of the time each evening when they should be summoned to their front doors to hear the fatal ultimatum “Tricks or treats!” uttered in a merciless tone by some small child who clutched in one grubby fist a small chunk of soap capable of eliminating the transparency from any number of windows.

Following the newspapers, we see that trick-or-treating made its way to Oregon and Montana in 1934, Washington, D.C., in 1936, Indiana in 1937, Nevada and California in 1938, and Washington in 1939. I haven’t seen the exact path it was spread among the states, or even precisely how, but its spread was rapid. As one resident of Washington, D.C., put it in 1948: “I have lived in some 20 other towns and cities and I never saw nor heard of the begging practice until about 1936…” By the late 1940s, trick-or-treating was nationally accepted as can be seen by its acceptance in national publications and radio shows.

Conclusion

As I have mentioned above, I have decided to cut my history short by ending at the acceptance of trick-or-treating since I feel the modern era of safetyism, excessive horror, Hollywood’s influence, rampant consumerism, and the hijacking of the holiday by non-Christian groups deserves its own separate study (we are not doing this thing again until next year). A holiday reflects the people who celebrate it, and modern Halloween could tell a lot about us as Americans. It totally has nothing to do with me being 8,000 words over what I wanted originally. If anything, this article was not merely born out of my love for a wholesome holiday, but has morphed into an experiment in writing history. As we have seen, the holiday spans over hundreds of years, and that requires us to sift through various types of historical evidence as well as review and check others who have attempted to write about it. My biggest challenge to this whole article was double-checking my source’s own sources. Often this led to losing an entire day trying to track down a particular newspaper article or finding a book from the 1800s explaining the Catholic religious calendar. Yet, I found all of this to have been worthwhile, certainly because I can now appreciate the professional historian’s job even greater. I hope this little adventure has satisfied your curiosity as much as it did mine.

