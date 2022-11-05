The American Empire seemingly lurches from crisis to crisis. A political semi-vacuum has ensued under the Biden occupation of the presidency. It remains an open question as to who actually exercises sovereignty in these United States. The current regime is able for the moment to stifle dissent at home whilst flailing abroad in its foreign policy failures. Its military, although numerous and well-funded, evokes looming questions about its competency and ability to sustain a major conflict with a great power peer. Given the ongoing intractable social conflict, what will happen with financial troubles brewing on the near horizon? A regime, discredited abroad and facing significant internal opposition, cannot last long if it has lost the ability to provide bread and circuses to its citizens. What then can we expect from our current elites? We can expect in any case that they will choose to retain power for as long as possible. They will, if they are intelligent, continue to hold power despite any loss of prestige, physical territory, and resources both financial and material. The following scenarios are likely if current trends continue:

National Divorce Brazilification / Anarchy 2ACW Open Tyranny A combination of the previous four outcomes

Whilst we cannot precisely know the future, we do know that whatever happens will be highly disruptive. I have long said that the best outcomes for us politically will be determined by our ability to force our enemies to make a choice between two bad outcomes for them. Given what I have said above about how our elites must trade resources to keep power, we must remain patient and psychologically resistant to the insanity that they are about to unleash in order to stay in charge. The U.S. has indeed been compared to the collapsing Soviet Union. We ideally should set up a scenario where we give the current rulers a choice between retaining power through force alone or going quietly into obscurity. Of course, we should expect that the elites will call our bluff. Like the exit from Soviet oppression, it will require an unfortunate loss of life and a level of suffering uncharacteristic of political transitions in highly sanitized, liberal democracies. We must accept this fact. Our current rulers think that if they use force, they will win. They are mistaken. Under the right circumstances, they will be unable to rely on the entirety of the military and police to restore their order. We must understand under what conditions we would be willing to clear them out. For those of us who are students of history, we already know! Be bold in the hour of decision!

I rede thee Loddfafnir, & hear thou my rede-

Profit thou hast if thou hearest

Great thy gain if thou learnest:

There is no escape from history

There is no end to history

The wheel of time goes on

And fate never ceases to weave…