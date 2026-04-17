By guest author C.T.

America’s strength came through her struggle.

The men who settled Jamestown came across the ocean on ships 38, 68, and 116 feet long. They packed their bunks side to side between provisions and cannons. One bad outbreak of disease, and they would never reach the New World. One bad storm, and they would be lost at sea.

The destination was just as grim as the voyage. The Virginian landscape was alien to the Englishman. Far from an island of pleasant hills, fields, light woods, and moors, the New World stretched out for thousands of miles of hot and humid forest, filled with unknown poisonous plants, dense and wild. Dangerous beasts, wolves and lions, driven to the extremities or extinct in Britain, stalked the forests, as did venomous snakes and alligators. Even the soil itself was strange, prone to growing native crops that the settlers knew nothing about.

Naturally, the men of Jamestown faced immediate starvation. The supplies that they had brought from England quickly ran empty, and it would take another dangerous voyage to get more. Many of them were aristocrats who believed that fishing was beneath them, refusing to take what was available in front of them.

Months of manual labor were required for shelter. To last a single winter, the settlers would have to cut down hundreds of trees, carve the logs, dig holes and foundations, and form bunkhouses and palisades with working fire pits. They managed to do this, but when hostile Indians besieged them, total starvation struck home. The death toll was unimaginable. In three years, only 61 men remained out of 500. Despite this, Jamestown endured until it prospered.

Why did men subject themselves to this? A potential existed in the New World. Every square inch of British soil was claimed by a lord or a yeoman farmer or a highland clan. A new world was a new structure, the freedom to take and build anywhere, for anything to be possible. To reach that possibility, a man would have to take a risk that would lead to his death nine times out of ten: yet it had to be done. That one out of ten who survived would have a place to call his own. Captain John Smith, a peasant’s son, became a lord.

The pilgrims who landed at Plymouth had a vision of faith. They came to the New World to form a new Christian state, following the Congregationalist form of religion rather than Episcopalian, and were united in this faith.

These first settlers in Massachusetts suffered equal desolation. Landing in the middle of winter, two-thirds perished, scrambling to build shelter. A few men and women chose to build a tiny hamlet in the wilderness, thousands of miles from any known part of the Earth, and in doing so stepped into certain death. Despite how absurd it may seem to the anxiety-ridden modern man, they did this with an absolute trust that their decision was correct, and that the hand of God would protect them.

This was the real and living world of America four centuries ago.

By the time of the Revolution, civilization had grown from these tiny seeds. The Colonies stood along a small coastal strip. A century and a half of life-or-death struggle, isolated from the infrastructure of Europe, had born fruit in towns of tall wood and brick buildings, surrounded by large plantations with elaborate manors. This mimicry of Europe was built for practicality and a harsher climate. Colonists had grown accustomed by then to American crops, growing maize corn, squash, tobacco, and cotton, and had imported livestock from the Old World.

This extension of European civilization could only go 100 miles or so inland from Boston and Williamsburg. The Colonies were built around trade with Britain, the greater part of the continent still unexplored and untapped. Ohio, Kentucky, and Georgia were considered dangerous western frontier.

The Revolution, as it struck, gripped all of early American society. Representatives of the Colonies had convened and declared independence after Massachusetts rose up and the Crown declared a state of war. Some, such as North Carolina, already had seceded from Britain. Vermont, formerly part of New York, declared itself an independent country.

Loyalists to the Crown held the major cities, or viciously rioted for control of them. Out in the countryside, they were forced to pay for the war, or else for their treachery, by being regularly pillaged by patriot armies. Confiscation of goods to supply armies, or quartering of soldiers in homes, was universal and expected for anyone near where armies marched.

Why again did Americans subject themselves to this hardship, and see it through without flinching? It would have been simpler and safer to pay whatever taxes Parliament demanded. It would have been more comfortably unambitious not to expand westward, another demand of Britain. But by kneeling to Parliament, the Colonists would be communicating that anyone could command anything of them if the system demanded it. But if they fought, much of America would be destroyed in order to save her. A blind desire for freedom, which the survivors would not even reap the fruits of in their time, drove them forward.

In every case, the settlers exceeded the limitations of life in Britain, instead risking everything on devotion to the future. The perils were very real, but so was their determination to overcome them, and their belief that they would succeed.

This pattern repeated again and again. The Civil War, which claimed more American lives than any other conflict, was fought over different definitions of liberty, different beliefs regarding what American civilization should become. Mafia gangs and ethnic lynch mobs fought over the streets of Eastern cities, while lawmen battled outlaws in the West. Americans risked their lives against one another, spilling blood for competing visions of the future.

The westward expansion, across the Great Plains and desert mountains, was fraught with as much peril as the first landings two and a half centuries before. When great revivals spread through the land, Americans remembered the God that had given them hope for the future. Faith would be sustained to plant and grow the generations far ahead, a dream of prosperity, a promised land of milk and honey.

America was built by those who took risks.

America was never alone in the world. Protected from great powers by seas on either side, the young nation had the ability to grow unhindered, so that the struggles of her people would not be made for naught by outside conquest. Many of the bravest peoples of Europe — the Gauls, Irish, Albanians — had fallen to conquering empires, to be absorbed and forgotten. Others, such as the Spanish, had built their identity around reconquering lost clay to prevent this fate. America was uniquely isolated with great resources and subject to an unending conflict against themselves, the land, and the frontier, but not to an external invader. This was a path to rise to glory.

Whenever America, fanatical in her vision for the future and possessed of these national strengths, came into contact with another civilization, the opposition would be utterly destroyed. America would then grow exponentially from the spoils of victory and become an even greater threat. The Mexican War, the Spanish–American War, and the World Wars each expanded America’s status as the new center of the world. America became the world’s superpower, threatened only by the impoverished, totalitarian Soviet Union that they had propped up in the first place against Germany.

This prosperity, the result of 300 years of blood and toil, would instantly be America’s undoing. Once the American people reached the fulfillment of the first promises, the adventurers of Jamestown, and the holy faithful of Plymouth, once America made their sacrifices not in vain, America lost her purpose. The frontier was tamed, the foreign powers were subdued, the rival factions within her country united into one identity. The risks had been taken, and the rewards now were to be reaped. Unless the Soviets were to initiate nuclear war, there would be nothing real left to struggle for, so Americans created fake enemies, fought fake struggles, and grew a fake culture.

The madness that came to afflict America was not entirely novel to her history. John Brown sought to exterminate the White population of the Southern states in the name of ending slavery. Jefferson toyed with the idea of eliminating inheritance law in order to promote self-sufficiency and remove dynasties. During Prohibition, the government sought to uproot a central part of human culture when the spirit of the age demanded it, and failed miserably. A nation of forward-looking idealists, Americans were prone to these bouts of hysteria, but were kept in check by the need to fight very real battles. Preserving the necessities of a free society followed naturally when a man had life and liberty, but always risked their loss, and so had to leave those things to God.

By the 1950s, however, America was at the top of the world in wealth and military might, completely unassailable. The only thing that could stop America was a nuclear war, but every nation with nuclear weapons knew it was a last resort; thus Americans lived in a stalemate while their day-to-day battles had been won before they were born. For the first time in human history, a generation had no lack of housing; nor were their food and medicine touched by either slavery or endemic war. The final earthly hope, dreamed of from Jamestown, to Plymouth Rock, to the Revolution, to the westward expansion, had been made real. America was a free and righteous society, a shining city on a hill.

The Baby Boomer generation had no struggle.

Every generation before had accepted life-and-death struggle, taking unimaginable risks with faith that they would succeed. The Boomer had no concept of this, but felt in his bones that his life lacked meaning. So he invented struggle. The generation without conflict would have to prove a reason for their existence, to prove that they could be as great as their parents.

The Boomer was not the inventor of the cultural revolution of the 1960s, but he was its executor. America was among the most tolerant societies that had ever existed, but it was not enough for the youth. All distinctions in race, sex, religion, and every other condition had to be torn down. Any distinction, the socialist professors taught, was part of an ancient plot to oppress others for power. A complete denial of human difference would have to be actualized as the new truth of the world. The young generation took a category of thought that had been invented from thin air, and declared that it would be their hill to die on.

The actions of the radical had to be written as fighting for his freedom, appropriating the founding of this nation. The threat of nuclear war and the “hot war” in Vietnam were signs of the young student’s oppression. It was unthinkable that he might be forced by the “squares” to fight against Communism, so he would have to feign ignorance of the real horrors that existed outside America. Robbed of his agency to destroy Communism by the elite who feared a nuclear exchange, he lacked a great war to fight, so he turned the idea of war into an enemy, inventing an impossibility of universal peace.

The truth of America and her virtue was denied, and inverted. The generation that knew no hardship set their mark on history: the orgies of Woodstock, the destruction of the great cities in a whirlwind of drugs and violence, the cruelties heaped upon the veterans who fought for a continued Western hegemony in Vietnam.

Time marched on, and the Soviet Union fell, thanks to political plays that the average Baby Boomer had no part in. With the Comintern bloc in ashes, Pax Americana dominated the entire Earth. To the young radical, it was proof that world peace was finally achievable: America, as he envisioned it, had won. There was no more real struggle, not even on the other side of the world, only the invented struggles of a society that had lost its actual courage and morality.

It became normal in the new America to live a life completely submissive to banks, to governments, to the global morality of his generation. To start conflict would mean a death as likely as what awaited the men of Jamestown, while kneeling meant a chance at becoming a millionaire. America became a nation without faith, a nation that never could take risks. The new rulers would be lawyers suing over spilled coffee or children injured by playground equipment. The American Dream no longer belonged to individual Americans, but to Human Resources and the HOA. The use of one’s human potential was now to be alienable at any time on suspicion of Discrimination, a mortal sin in a society that had no more enemies, and so made war upon its own shadow.

America had been founded by men who might throw their lives away for a tiny chance that their descendants would live in a better world. Their ethos and their godly virtue created a real world free of the squalor that all of human history had wallowed in. But the America that exists today was not founded on the realities of Plymouth and Jamestown. It is an artificial society, built entirely on invented ideologies, by a generation intending to pass the collapse to their grandchildren.

Those grandchildren now ask themselves what their struggle is. The enemy is very real. The Anglo-Saxon Christian man lives under surveillance, in usurious debt, in a nation where every honest word spoken carries the risk of personal ruin, where every election is a referendum on his right to exist. The new struggle is nothing like what America’s ancestors fought. Few are willing to fight it, because America still carries the vestiges of prosperity as long as McDonald’s sells its cheap processed food.

Americans must relearn who they are, in reality not rhetoric, lest they vanish into a night that will never end before Judgment Day. Numbers do not matter. The first Americans of Jamestown and Plymouth were few in number, but once the example was set, millions followed their banner. Who today will throw their lives away in the eyes of men, but put faith in God? And if one in ten men of courage survive, how will they prevent the danger from repeating itself? How will they save future generations from destroying the world they will have built?

Thumbnail art by Keith Rocco.