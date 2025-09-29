By Atlas of the Arkansas Black Apple Trading Company chapter of the Old Glory Club.

Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, Act I Scene 1: Rome. A street.

[Enter a company of mutinous Citizens, with staves, clubs, and other weapons] First Citizen: Before we proceed any further, hear me speak. All: Speak, speak. First Citizen: You are all resolved rather to die than to famish? All: Resolved. Resolved. First Citizen: First, you know Caius CORIOLANUS is chief enemy to the people. All: We know’t, we know’t. First Citizen: Let us kill him, and we’ll have corn at our own price.

Is’t a verdict? All: No more talking on’t; let it be done: away, away! Second Citizen: One word, good citizens. First Citizen: We are accounted poor citizens, the patricians good.

What authority surfeits on would relieve us: if they

would yield us but the superfluity, while it were

wholesome, we might guess they relieved us humanely;

but they think we are too dear: the leanness that

afflicts us, the object of our misery, is as an

inventory to particularise their abundance; our

sufferance is a gain to them. Let us revenge this with

our pikes, ere we become rakes: for the gods know I

speak this in hunger for bread, not in thirst for revenge. Second Citizen: Would you proceed especially against Caius CORIOLANUS? All: Against him first: he’s a very dog to the commonalty. Second Citizen: Consider you what services he has done for his country? First Citizen: Very well; and could be content to give him good

report fort, but that he pays himself with being proud. Second Citizen: Nay, but speak not maliciously. First Citizen: I say unto you, what he hath done famously, he did

it to that end: though soft-conscienced men can be

content to say it was for his country he did it to

please his mother and to be partly proud; which he

is, even till the altitude of his virtue.

I begin with the opening lines of Coriolanus because when a reader approaches one of Shakespeare’s plays, it is important that he does so in the position of the audience in Shakespeare’s day. The common Englishman who came to see Coriolanus in the Blackfriars Theater knew some or little of the history of Caius Martius Coriolanus. He did not read a Dramatis Personae or attempt to memorize the cast list before attending the play. Shakespeare showed him everything he needed to see on stage, and in the actors’ words he heard everything he needed to know. Coriolanus opens, and Rome is in dire straits. The Plebeians are starving for want of grain, and they are revolting. The Patricians are well fed, but the Plebeians are starving. If the Patricians governed Rome well, the Plebeians would not be seeking the death of a Patrician, Coriolanus, in the streets as a mob. The action of Coriolanus will resolve this situation. My goal, for you the reader, is that you will understand the value of the play and go to read it yourself. For Shakespeare’s audience, Rome was contemporaneous. Though America today is not in the Renaissance, Rome still occupies the thoughts of Americans, much to the chagrin of journalists. Coriolanus is as relevant to us as it was to Shakespeare.

Banished Kent (@kentbanishearl) wrote a Dissident Review essay called “William Shakespeare: American Founder.” In this essay, he outlines the importance of Shakespeare for the founding generation of Americans. As Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in Democracy in America: “There is scarcely a pioneer’s cabin where one does not encounter some old volumes of Shakespeare.” This well-known adage was familiar to me, but what Banished Kent taught me was that Coriolanus especially was beloved of John Adams and a certain Jonathan M. Sewall. John Adams quoted it to his law school classmates ex tempore when they mocked his skills as a rhetorician. Jonathan M. Sewall wrote an epilogue for the play when it was performed for the American Revolutionary Army at Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Revolutionary soldier saw himself in the man of Coriolanus because like him he, as Kent puts it, “had been rejected from his own city to the point of taking up arms against it.” This play is unappreciated in modern Shakespearean Theater, and I am going to rectify that travesty for this audience.

Coriolanus is an excellent touchstone for our current political moment. America, like Rome, is full of discontents in the lower echelons of her society: immigrants, minorities, and welfare recipients on the Left, and disenfranchised Christian Americans on the Right. This is a play about the Patricians, the High, mismanaging Rome to the point of revolt by the Plebeians, the Low. This play illustrates Bertrand de Jouvenel’s concept of the High, Low, and Middle. The High, Low, and Middle is a method for describing the way that power has worked in politics throughout history. It is not an idealist description of how things ought to be, but a realist account of how they are. For a detailed understanding of this, the source, Bertrand de Jouvenel’s On Power, is the best thing to read. For an overview, the Academic Agent Neema Parvini’s The Populist Delusion summarizes it in a chapter. Contrary to many modern tellings of history, Jouvenel argues that weak Highs, Highs who are unwilling to use the strong power of the state to govern, lead to revolutions — not strong Highs who subjugate the Low. For this argument, Jouvenel references England’s Glorious Revolution, the French Revolution, and the Communist Revolution in Russia:

Did the people rise against Louis XIV? No, but against the good-natured Louis XVI, who had not even the nerve to let his Swiss Guards open fire. Against Peter the Great? No, but against the weakling Nicholas II, who did not dare avenge his beloved Rasputin. Against the old bluebeard, Henry VIII? No, but against Charles I, who after a few fitful attempts at governing, had resigned himself to living in a small way and was no danger to anyone. – Bertrand de Jouvenel, On Power

Rome in Coriolanus is on the cusp of revolt. Plebeians gather in the streets to murder Patricians, as they do to the American Right today. Donald Trump has now had two assassination attempts, and Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. The High, in Coriolanus, are weak. Caius Martius Coriolanus develops in the play as a rival to the High. Here I will call him a strong Middle, since though he is a Patrician he comes from the ranks of the military and not from the ranks of politicians. America’s High right now are split. The Left use every power of government that they can to disenfranchise and censure the Right, while the Right limit themselves in the name of proper government. Trump, today, seems to be on the cusp of seizing power. If he seeks to avoid the fate of Caius Martius Coriolanus, he would do well to learn from Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.

In the opening lines above, we learn that the Plebeians are “resolved to die rather than famish.” This is the zeal with which the Low Left moved when they rioted in 2020 during the “Summer of Love.” Those on the American Right, who speak about Democratic Values, Civil Rights, or the sacredness of Our Documents and Institutions, are attempting to reason with a mob who are led by their base appetites, their stomachs. These speakers lean on American Values like the Second Citizen leans on Coriolanus’s service to Rome. The mob does not want rhetoric. The Low cannot be argued out of a position. They cannot be convinced by good policy. They care not for theories or for values. They care about how much grain they are fed. Sometimes this grain is welfare from the state: food stamps, DEI initiatives, government jobs. Other times it is a desire for riotous destruction and the deaths of their enemies. The Low are not threatened by the likes of the Second Citizen or Menenius. The Low are threatened by Coriolanus.

Coriolanus does not seek to appease the Low with rhetoric. He speaks of them contemptuously because he rightly perceives that they are base. When he enters in I.i, he says:

He that will give good words to thee will flatter

Beneath abhorring. What would you have, you curs,

That like nor peace nor war? the one affrights you,

The other makes you proud. He that trusts to you,

Where he should find you lions, finds you hares;

Where foxes, geese: you are no surer, no,

Than is the coal of fire upon the ice,

Or hailstone in the sun. Your virtue is

To make him worthy whose offence subdues him

And curse that justice did it.

Who deserves greatness

Deserves your hate; and your affections are

A sick man’s appetite, who desires most that

Which would increase his evil. He that depends

Upon your favours swims with fins of lead

And hews down oaks with rushes. Hang ye! Trust Ye?

With every minute you do change a mind,

And call him noble that was now your hate,

Him vile that was your garland. What’s the matter,

That in these several places of the city

You cry against the noble senate, who,

Under the gods, keep you in awe, which else

Would feed on one another? What’s their seeking?

A weak man “swims with fins of lead \ And hews down oaks with rushes.” A weak man uses rhetoric to argue against his enemies while they seek his death with staves, clubs, and other weapons. What restricts the American Right is their adherence to Modern American Piety. American Piety is not in reverence to the Roman Gods, as it is in Coriolanus, but to Democratic Institutions and Republican Government. Conservatives will reverence the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Civil Rights Act, and decency. All of which have led the current ruling class in America to govern us in a manner that is leading to our destruction. American Cities are more dangerous for law-abiding citizens than war zones are. This American Piety is built on the ethical principle of honestas, which Cicero speaks about in De Officiis. Honestas refers to integrity; here, I will call it “being right.” There is no greater embodiment of this value today than in the likes of Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, and Elon Musk. These men seek first to limit the power and spending of the federal government, and they seek second to better their constituents. Trump, and men like Stephen Miller, think first of winning. This goal Cicero defines as utilitas. Utilitas is the guiding principle of “what is expedient.” While this principle can be dangerous as a sole guiding principle, it led to the passage of the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” which did more to advance the interests of Heritage Americans than any of the work that Massie, Paul, or Musk have spent their breath arguing for.

Coriolanus in I.vi leads Romans in battle against the Volscians, the enemy tribe in the city of Corioli. He rouses his men with this speech, covered in the blood of his enemies:

Those are they

That most are willing. If any such be here—

As it were sin to doubt—that love this painting

Wherein you see me smear’d; if any fear

Lesser his person than an ill report;

If any think brave death outweighs bad life

And that his country’s dearer than himself;

Let him alone, or so many so minded,

Wave thus, to express his disposition

Coriolanus knows that he is at war. He has not the time for pleasantries or for honestas. Such great men of action are the men who win wars. They are the men who threaten our current consensus. They are the men who bring about peace and good government. Caius Martius Coriolanus defeats Aufidius and the Volscians. When he returns home, the Patricians seek to make him Consul, a position for which the Plebeians must elect him. A messenger describes Coriolanus as having the mandate of heaven, for his victories in war, with these words in II.i:

’Tis thought

That CORIOLANUS shall be consul:

I have seen the dumb men throng to see him and

The blind to bear him speak: matrons flung gloves,

Ladies and maids their scarfs and handkerchers,

Upon him as he pass’d: the nobles bended,

As to Jove’s statue, and the commons made

A shower and thunder with their caps and shouts:

I never saw the like.

Home from war, for his service to Rome, the talk is all of how Coriolanus will be Consul. To become Consul, he must speak to the Plebeians and win their votes. Coriolanus wins the votes of the Plebeians and goes to be confirmed Consul. One focus of the play that I am passing over here is Coriolanus’s unwillingness to flatter the Plebeians to get their vote. He is unwilling to speak in a fashion that the current High–Low consensus requires that he speak, since to do so would be to lie about his feelings towards the base commoners. This is an important theme for the play, but it is outside of the scope of this work. Another essay would do well to investigate the similarities of Trump in 2016 refusing to act in the way that other Republican nominees for president would act, which led to his victory, and how this is similar to Coriolanus’s refusal to speak politically.

After Coriolanus is voted to be Consul, the Tribunes of Rome, Sicinius Velutus and Junius Brutus, incite the Plebeians against Coriolanus, warning them that he will be a tyrant. The Tribunes’ hold on power is threatened by Coriolanus’s Consulship. They, like modern-day bureaucrats, can work with and are not threatened by weak Patricians. The Republican Party has not stopped progressive goals in America; they have simply spoken against them. The threat of Coriolanus is that he will be too strong for the Tribunes and is thus a threat to their power. A Republican Senator or Congressman was not assassinated on September 10; Charlie Kirk was. He moved voters aged 18–29 by 11% in Trump’s favor from 2020 to 2024. This was a real threat to Leftist power in America. The petty bureaucrats, the Tribunes, like the modern-day Left, are threatened by strong power, not weak power. Junius Brutus directs his compatriot to entrap Coriolanus with these words in III.iii:

In this point charge him home, that he affects

Tyrannical power: if he evade us there,

Enforce him with his envy to the people,

And that the spoil got on the Antiates

Was ne’er distributed.

And Sicinius Velutus goes on to say:

Assemble presently the people hither;

And when they bear me say ‘It shall be so

I’ the right and strength o’ the commons,’ be it either

For death, for fine, or banishment, then let them

If I say fine, cry ‘Fine;’ if death, cry ‘Death.’

Insisting on the old prerogative

And power i’ the truth o’ the cause.

As the mouthpieces of the Low, they rehearse and plot the words which the Plebeians will speak to condemn Coriolanus as though it is certain and already fact. Similarly to how the Left programs their client groups with Late-Night Talk Shows on TV and hit pieces in the Regime News. As rehearsed, the Plebeians condemn Coriolanus to exile for his “crimes” against Rome, imagined by the Tribunes. What follows is the most famous speech from this play:

You common cry of curs! whose breath I hate

As reek o’ the rotten fens, whose loves I prize

As the dead carcasses of unburied men

That do corrupt my air, I banish you;

And here remain with your uncertainty!

Let every feeble rumour shake your hearts!

Your enemies, with nodding of their plumes,

Fan you into despair! Have the power still

To banish your defenders; till at length

Your ignorance, which finds not till it feels,

Making not reservation of yourselves,

Still your own foes, deliver you as most

Abated captives to some nation

That won you without blows! Despising,

For you, the city, thus I turn my back:

There is a world elsewhere.

This is the first fate that may befall American patriots if only the pious politicians who think of honestas, rather than the needs of Americans, are listened to. Rather than solving the problems besetting Rome, Rome exiles her hero, her Great Man.

Coriolanus, in his anger, seeks out Aufidius, his former enemy and enemy of Rome. Coriolanus joins arms with the Volscians to wage war against Rome. Unable to fight both the Volscians and her greatest general, Rome is all but defeated as the Volscian army camps outside of Rome. Coriolanus’s wife Virgilia, son Martius, and mother Volumnia approach his tent. They beg Coriolanus with tears and entreaties to the Gods to show clemency to Rome and not to destroy her with the Volscians. Thus follows V.iii:

Coriolanus: Like a dull actor now,

I have forgot my part, and I am out,

Even to a full disgrace. Best of my flesh,

Forgive my tyranny; but do not say

For that ‘Forgive our Romans.’ O, a kiss

Long as my exile, sweet as my revenge!

Now, by the jealous queen of heaven, that kiss

I carried from thee, dear; and my true lip

Hath virgin’d it e’er since. You gods! I prate,

And the most noble mother of the world

Leave unsaluted: sink, my knee, i’ the earth;

[Kneels]

Of thy deep duty more impression show

Than that of common sons. Volumnia: O, stand up blest!

Whilst, with no softer cushion than the flint,

I kneel before thee; and unproperly

Show duty, as mistaken all this while

Between the child and parent.

[Kneels] Coriolanus: What is this?

Your knees to me? to your corrected son?

Then let the pebbles on the hungry beach

Fillip the stars; then let the mutinous winds

Strike the proud cedars ’gainst the fiery sun;

Murdering impossibility, to make

What cannot be, slight work. Volumnia: Thou art my warrior;

I holp to frame thee. Do you know this lady? Coriolanus: The noble sister of Publicola,

The moon of Rome, chaste as the icicle

That’s curdied by the frost from purest snow

And hangs on Dian’s temple: dear Valeria! Volumnia: This is a poor epitome of yours,

Which by the interpretation of full time

May show like all yourself. Coriolanus: The god of soldiers,

With the consent of supreme Jove, inform

Thy thoughts with nobleness; that thou mayst prove

To shame unvulnerable, and stick i’ the wars

Like a great sea-mark, standing every flaw,

And saving those that eye thee! Volumnia: Your knee, sirrah. Coriolanus: That’s my brave boy! Volumnia: Even he, your wife, this lady, and myself,

Are suitors to you. Coriolanus: I beseech you, peace:

Or, if you’ld ask, remember this before:

The thing I have forsworn to grant may never

Be held by you denials. Do not bid me

Dismiss my soldiers, or capitulate

Again with Rome’s mechanics: tell me not

Wherein I seem unnatural: desire not

To ally my rages and revenges with

Your colder reasons. Volumnia: O, no more, no more!

You have said you will not grant us any thing;

For we have nothing else to ask, but that

Which you deny already: yet we will ask;

That, if you fail in our request, the blame

May hang upon your hardness: therefore hear us. Coriolanus: Aufidius, and you Volsces, mark; for we’ll

Hear nought from Rome in private. Your request? Volumnia: Should we be silent and not speak, our raiment

And state of bodies would bewray what life

We have led since thy exile. Think with thyself

How more unfortunate than all living women

Are we come hither: since that thy sight,

which should

Make our eyes flow with joy, hearts dance

with comforts,

Constrains them weep and shake with fear and sorrow;

Making the mother, wife and child to see

The son, the husband and the father tearing

His country’s bowels out. And to poor we

Thine enmity’s most capital: thou barr’st us

Our prayers to the gods, which is a comfort

That all but we enjoy; for how can we,

Alas, how can we for our country pray.

Whereto we are bound, together with thy victory,

Whereto we are bound? alack, or we must lose

The country, our dear nurse, or else thy person,

Our comfort in the country. We must find

An evident calamity, though we had

Our wish, which side should win: for either thou

Must, as a foreign recreant, be led

With manacles thorough our streets, or else

triumphantly tread on thy country’s ruin,

And bear the palm for having bravely shed

Thy wife and children’s blood. For myself, son,

I purpose not to wait on fortune till

These wars determine: if I cannot persuade thee

Rather to show a noble grace to both parts

Than seek the end of one, thou shalt no sooner

March to assault thy country than to tread—

Trust to’t, thou shalt not—on thy mother’s womb,

That brought thee to this world. Virgilia: Ay, and mine,

That brought you forth this boy, to keep your name

Living to time. Young Coriolanus: A’ shall not tread on me;

I’ll run away till I am bigger, but then I’ll fight. Coriolanus: Not of a woman’s tenderness to be,

Requires nor child nor woman’s face to see.

I have sat too long.

[Rising] Volumnia: Nay, go not from us thus.

If it were so that our request did tend

To save the Romans, thereby to destroy

The Volsces whom you serve, you might condemn us,

As poisonous of your honour: no; our suit

Is that you reconcile them: while the Volsces

May say ‘This mercy we have show’d;’ the Romans,

‘This we received;’ and each in either side

Give the all-hail to thee and cry ‘Be blest

For making up this peace!’ Thou know’st, great son,

The end of war’s uncertain, but this certain,

That, if thou conquer Rome, the benefit

Which thou shalt thereby reap is such a name,

Whose repetition will be dogg’d with curses;

Whose chronicle thus writ: ‘The man was noble,

But with his last attempt he wiped it out;

Destroy’d his country, and his name remains

To the ensuing age abhorr’d.’ Speak to me, son:

Thou hast affected the fine strains of honour,

To imitate the graces of the gods;

To tear with thunder the wide cheeks o’ the air,

And yet to charge thy sulphur with a bolt

That should but rive an oak. Why dost not speak?

Think’st thou it honourable for a noble man

Still to remember wrongs? Daughter, speak you:

He cares not for your weeping. Speak thou, boy:

Perhaps thy childishness will move him more

Than can our reasons. There’s no man in the world

More bound to ’s mother; yet here he lets me prate

Like one i’ the stocks. Thou hast never in thy life

Show’d thy dear mother any courtesy,

When she, poor hen, fond of no second brood,

Has cluck’d thee to the wars and safely home,

Loaden with honour. Say my request’s unjust,

And spurn me back: but if it be not so,

Thou art not honest; and the gods will plague thee,

That thou restrain’st from me the duty which

To a mother’s part belongs. He turns away:

Down, ladies; let us shame him with our knees.

To his surname Coriolanus ’longs more pride

Than pity to our prayers. Down: an end;

This is the last: so we will home to Rome,

And die among our neighbours. Nay, behold ’s:

This boy, that cannot tell what he would have

But kneels and holds up bands for fellowship,

Does reason our petition with more strength

Than thou hast to deny ’t. Come, let us go:

This fellow had a Volscian to his mother;

His wife is in Corioli and his child

Like him by chance. Yet give us our dispatch:

I am hush’d until our city be a-fire,

And then I’ll speak a little. [He holds her by the hand, silent]

Coriolanus: O mother, mother!

What have you done? Behold, the heavens do ope,

The gods look down, and this unnatural scene

They laugh at. O my mother, mother! O!

You have won a happy victory to Rome;

But, for your son,—believe it, O, believe it,

Most dangerously you have with him prevail’d,

If not most mortal to him. But, let it come.

Aufidius, though I cannot make true wars,

I’ll frame convenient peace. Now, good Aufidius,

Were you in my stead, would you have heard

A mother less? or granted less, Aufidius? Tullus Aufidius: I was moved withal. Coriolanus: I dare be sworn you were:

And, sir, it is no little thing to make

Mine eyes to sweat compassion. But, good sir,

What peace you’ll make, advise me: for my part,

I’ll not to Rome, I’ll back with you; and pray you,

Stand to me in this cause. O mother! wife! Tullus Aufidius: [Aside] I am glad thou hast set thy mercy and

thy honour

At difference in thee: out of that I’ll work

Myself a former fortune. [The Ladies make signs to CORIOLANUS] Coriolanus: Ay, by and by;

[To VOLUMNIA, VIRGILIA, &c]

But we will drink together; and you shall bear

A better witness back than words, which we,

On like conditions, will have counter-seal’d.

Come, enter with us. Ladies, you deserve

To have a temple built you: all the swords

In Italy, and her confederate arms,

Could not have made this peace.

Moved by the tears of his wife and mother, Coriolanus’s resolve crumbles. He brokers peace between Rome and the Volscians. He returns to his exile. Aufidius incites the Volscians against Coriolanus as an enemy and a traitor.

Tullus Aufidius: Ay, CORIOLANUS, Caius CORIOLANUS: dost thou think

I’ll grace thee with that robbery, thy stol’n name

Coriolanus in Corioli?

You lords and heads o’ the state, perfidiously

He has betray’d your business, and given up,

For certain drops of salt, your city Rome,

I say ‘your city,’ to his wife and mother;

Breaking his oath and resolution like

A twist of rotten silk, never admitting

Counsel o’ the war, but at his nurse’s tears

He whined and roar’d away your victory,

That pages blush’d at him and men of heart

Look’d wondering each at other. Coriolanus: Hear’st thou, Mars? Tullus Aufidius: Name not the god, thou boy of tears! Coriolanus: Ha! Tullus Aufidius: No more. Coriolanus: Measureless liar, thou hast made my heart

Too great for what contains it. Boy! O slave!

Pardon me, lords, ’tis the first time that ever

I was forced to scold. Your judgments, my grave lords,

Must give this cur the lie: and his own notion—

Who wears my stripes impress’d upon him; that

Must bear my beating to his grave—shall join

To thrust the lie unto him. First Lord: Peace, both, and hear me speak. Coriolanus: Cut me to pieces, Volsces; men and lads,

Stain all your edges on me. Boy! false hound!

If you have writ your annals true, ’tis there,

That, like an eagle in a dove-cote, I

Flutter’d your Volscians in Corioli:

Alone I did it. Boy! Tullus Aufidius: Why, noble lords,

Will you be put in mind of his blind fortune,

Which was your shame, by this unholy braggart,

’Fore your own eyes and ears? All Conspirators: Let him die for’t. All The People: ‘Tear him to pieces.’ ‘Do it presently.’ ‘He kill’d

my son.’ ‘My daughter.’ ‘He killed my cousin

Marcus.’ ‘He killed my father.’ Second Lord: Peace, ho! no outrage: peace!

The man is noble and his fame folds-in

This orb o’ the earth. His last offences to us

Shall have judicious hearing. Stand, Aufidius,

And trouble not the peace. Coriolanus: O that I had him,

With six Aufidiuses, or more, his tribe,

To use my lawful sword! Tullus Aufidius: Insolent villain! All Conspirators: Kill, kill, kill, kill, kill him!

[The Conspirators draw, and kill CORIOLANUS:]

[AUFIDIUS stands on his body] All Lords: Hold, hold, hold, hold! Tullus Aufidius: My noble masters, hear me speak. First Lord: O Tullus,— Second Lord: Thou hast done a deed whereat valour will weep. Third Lord: Tread not upon him. Masters all, be quiet;

Put up your swords. Tullus Aufidius: My lords, when you shall know—as in this rage,

Provoked by him, you cannot—the great danger

Which this man’s life did owe you, you’ll rejoice

That he is thus cut off. Please it your honours

To call me to your senate, I’ll deliver

Myself your loyal servant, or endure

Your heaviest censure. First Lord: Bear from hence his body;

And mourn you for him: let him be regarded

As the most noble corse that ever herald

Did follow to his urn. Second Lord: His own impatience

Takes from Aufidius a great part of blame.

Let’s make the best of it. Tullus Aufidius: My rage is gone;

And I am struck with sorrow. Take him up.

Help, three o’ the chiefest soldiers; I’ll be one.

Beat thou the drum, that it speak mournfully:

Trail your steel pikes. Though in this city he

Hath widow’d and unchilded many a one,

Which to this hour bewail the injury,

Yet he shall have a noble memory. Assist. [Exeunt, bearing the body of CORIOLANUS. A dead march sounded]

Thus ends Coriolanus.

America is in a struggle for her identity. Everywhere in her borders she is beset by enemies. Judges are lenient to criminals and harsh to citizens. Protestors destroy and burn cities while the ruling elite lavish them with welfare and acquiesce to their demands. Native-born Americans are told that they must work harder while they are passed over and undercut by legal and illegal foreign workers. The questions facing Donald Trump are these: Will the progressive march through institutions continue? Will the acts of criminals go unpunished in the name of Civil Rights and equity? Will DEI diversify Heritage Americans out of their birthright until they are replaced? Will the federal government continue to be a leviathan that always swims left? If Donald Trump allows the Left to maintain their control of power, the High–Low union of the Deep State and Progressive Mob will devour America, and she will be unrecognizable to her glorious history. Coriolanus is a Tragedy. It is tragic that he is exiled from Rome, Rome’s greatest hero of the day. It is tragic that his wife, son, and mother must beg and weep on their knees for him not to destroy Rome. And it is tragic that Rome’s Coriolanus dies ignominiously in exile at the hands of common brutish men. If America is to avoid the fate of Coriolanus, her great men must wield the strong power of the State against the domestic enemies of the State.

The anxiety in the play is that of the insatiable appetite and mean grossness of the Low, the Left, which is the same anxiety currently besetting America. Rome is contemporaneous. Shakespeare wrote Coriolanus for his current day. The Founding Generation of Americans performed it as an embodiment of their position in the war against England. We must read it to understand our current position and our current peril. When the current ruling power of the High and the Low is threatened by a rival Middle, the High and the Low, together, will exile and destroy the rival Middle. Coriolanus, as the rival Middle, refused to wield power to destroy his enemies, the certain Patricians, Tribunes, and Plebeians of Rome. For that inaction, he is executed in Antium, a public place, without ceremony. If when his exile occurred, he had roused his troops and taken Rome, he may have met the fate of Julius Caesar and he may not have. But one thing is certain: he would not have died humbled and in exile. The only way out is through; inaction breeds defeat. The strife that began the play — enemies within, the Low, and enemies without, the Volscians — is not over with Coriolanus’s death. It remains unresolved and will surely lead to further strife.

Coriolanus may be pious in showing clemency to his enemies on behalf of his wife and mother, but his piety leads to his death and the disgrace of Rome. Americans who call for unity while the Left breeds war will lead America to the same fate of Rome in Coriolanus, and the virtues of their Democratic institutions will not save them. Coriolanus is a play about the breakdown of Republican politics and the need for martial virtues and strong governance.

Before Thomas More entered into politics, he wrote The Historie of King Richard III. Through this history composed within living memory of the events therein, More muses on the nature of politics. I believe that in this history, More meditates on what it means to enter into politics. He writes, on a commoner, looking on at the behavior of King Richard III, about how he thought he was watching a stage play. The actions he saw were strange, almost rehearsed. He speaks about politics as “King’s Games” which are played upon a scaffold. Scaffolds were both the home of beheadings by the state and of plays by actors. This Historie is a great read. More, through this history, taught me that politics and matters of state are games to be entered into by players who understand that they may lose their head. If one plays at politics, like weak politicians do, then one is surely to lose his head. They are foolish.

But much they talked and marvelled of the manner of this dealing, that the matter was on both parts made so strange, as though neither had ever communed with other thereof before, when that themselves well wist there was no man so dull that heard them, but he perceived well enough, that all the matter was made between them. … And so they said that these matters be King’s games, as it were stage plays, and for the more part played upon scaffolds. In which poor men be but the lookers-on. And they that wise be, will meddle no farther. For they that sometime step up and play with them, when they cannot play their parts, they disorder the play and do themselves no good. – Thomas More, The Historie of King Richard III

Thumbnail image: Volumnia Pleads with Coriolanus Not to Destroy Rome by Richard Westall, 1800.