Does the U.S. empire put Americans first? In fact, do Americans benefit at all from the U.S. empire?

Here are some thoughts on the empire where “Everything goes out, and nothing comes in.”

Tricked into War

World War II was preceded by the America First movement, the largest anti-war movement in U.S. history.

Why was it so large? Because the “revisionist historians” of World War I had won the argument. By the 1930s, WWI was widely seen as a war that Americans were tricked into and that had not been in Americans’ interest.

This made it quite difficult for the Roosevelt administration to accomplish its goal of entering the European war. The American people were against it, telling pollsters that they wanted to stay out of the war in Europe by massive majorities:

Also, Germany refused to respond to any of FDR’s provocations.

So, instead, FDR pursued the “back door to war”: Japan. As detailed in Day of Deceit by WWII veteran Robert Stinnett, the Roosevelt administration took numerous actions to bait Japan. Furthermore, the administration knew that the attack on Pearl Harbor was coming.

So on December 7, 1941, 2,403 Americans died, mostly U.S. Navy personnel, so that FDR could get his war.

I haven’t checked every major war, but there is a distinct pattern:

The Spanish–American War: Journalists exaggerated the horrors of Spanish rule in Cuba, and then the very questionable USS Maine explosion in Havana Harbor was the final trigger.

Korean War: The border skirmishes on the 38th parallel that had been going on for months suddenly became a clear invasion by the North (it was not at all clear) — an “international aggression” so that the UN would get involved rather than a civil war (which was also claimed when convenient for the Truman administration).

Vietnam War: The “Gulf of Tonkin” incident on August 4, 1964, was likely caused by equipment malfunctions, not a North Vietnamese attack. This was used by the Johnson administration to escalate U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War significantly.

Afghanistan: The U.S. did not follow standard extradition procedures in their demand for the Taliban to surrender Osama bin Laden. The Taliban was willing to negotiate. But the U.S., however…

Iraq War: Even Colin Powell later regretted the lies he unwittingly conveyed to the UN about “weapons of mass destruction” to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The repeated pattern: The U.S. presents itself as a victim of a completely unforeseen, unprovoked attack — which sometimes didn’t even happen, but always is presented without critical context (such as any prior aggressive provocations by the U.S.).

Fighting Other People’s Conflicts

Recently, we have noticed people marching with foreign flags in American streets. Sometimes, brawls break out over conflicts between two foreign peoples.

But there is nothing new here.

The U.S. has long been drawn into conflicts that really don’t concern traditional Americans, but are of great interest to small special interest groups.

Just to pick one special interest group at random, you may notice how many recent wars seem to have to do with the interests of Israel rather than what is good for Americans. In a 1996 document called “A Clean Break,” neocons working for Netanyahu identified various regimes to be destroyed for the benefit of Israel. After 9/11, General Wesley Clark saw a list of 7 countries. By wild coincidence, 6 of those 7 regimes have been destroyed — most recently, Assad’s regime in Syria last year. The final regime on the list is the government of Iran.

Switzerland doesn’t get pulled into fighting in the Middle East. Why does the U.S.? Because it has an empire, which is a weapon waiting to be wielded by whichever foreign lobby can shell out enough money.

War Dead

Many Americans have died fighting abroad in these imperial wars.

Starting with the first clearly imperial war, the Spanish–American War, 632,000 Americans have died in these imperial adventures. For what gain to Americans?

Blowback

There are other effects of the empire pissing off people around the world. The CIA started using the term “blowback” for unintended and negative consequences of secret operations. We’ve seen consequences of either secret or not-so-secret imperial actions:

The U.S. embassy hostages held in Iran from 1979 to early 1981.

The suicide bombing on October 23, 1983, in Beirut, Lebanon, that killed 241 Marines.

The attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people.

None of these would have happened if the U.S. empire hadn’t been running around the world bombing, starving, and regime-changing.

We don’t have to live like this.

The Empire Where Everything Goes Out and Nothing Comes In

Empires are expensive: in the American version, at any rate, there is no incoming tribute from conquered provinces. Everything goes out, and nothing comes in. Who benefits, then, but a few favored government contractors…? – Justin Raimondo, Antiwar.com

I’m not saying that no American citizen materially benefits from the empire. Certainly some small number do. But for most Americans, the empire is a cost in blood and money, and any benefits to the elite are not passed on.

Inflation

The U.S. empire is maintained through a global dollar system that is run through international holding of U.S. debt and constant monetary inflation.

This works out great for the folks who are handed that new money. But the rest of Americans see rising prices before any new money makes its way to them, and so they pay beyond their taxes for the empire.

Another effect of this constant imperial inflation is tax bracket creep. Remember that when the 16th Amendment was passed, the income tax was sold as something that would only affect the very richest. At first, in fact, it was only 1% of the net income of less than 1% of the population. But inflation pushed more and more of us into the tax-paying brackets.

Forced Integration

Southern children were marched to schools at bayonet point under President Eisenhower.

Why were they forced to go to integrated government schools? Many say that this was done for propaganda reasons as part of the Cold War. The U.S. empire was making moves in the Third World and thought that racial segregation at home hurt its goals in foreign countries.

Mass Immigration

“Invade the world, invite the world.”

I notice that when the U.S. empire gets involved in some part of the world, then, soon after, people from that part of the world start showing up in America.

In my own city of St. Louis, we now have a part of South St. Louis City that has a large Bosnian community. When did they arrive? In the 1990s, as refugees of the Bosnian War that Clinton had the U.S. deeply involved in.

This mostly Muslim community at one point was about one quarter of the population of the city!

Conclusion

The U.S. empire is a bad deal for Americans. Let’s end it.