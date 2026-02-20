By J.H. Rhodes of the Nathanael Greene Society.

“He died for righteousness”

Captain John Morrison Birch stands as one of America’s great unrecognized heroes, a man who embodied unwavering courage, extraordinary patriotism, and a profound commitment to God and Country. Captain Birch dedicated himself in service of the Christian faith, and gave his life for his country. His legacy has been overshadowed by Cold War politics, and the American people deserve to know his story.

Part 1: The Missionary

John was born on May 28, 1918, in Landour, India, to Presbyterian missionaries George and Ethel Birch. John’s family returned to the United States in 1920, first to New Jersey and then later settling in Georgia, at Birch Farm, when John was a young teenager. Upon their return to the United States, John’s family left the Presbyterian church, rejecting the modernizing Presbyterian theology of the time and becoming Independent Fundamentalist Baptists. Raised in a deeply religious household, John was baptized at age 7. His lifelong dedication to missionary work began at age 11, when he heard adventure stories from a missionary returning from South America.

Birch’s academic brilliance was undeniable. After graduating at the head of his class at Gore High School, John went on to graduate magna cum laude with a degree in religion in 1939 from the Baptist-affiliated Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. There, he boldly stood against the liberal theology of his day, leading fellow students in defending Christian orthodoxy and biblical fundamentals. Described as a zealot, he led a group of students in bringing charges of heresy against professors for theological liberalism and evolutionism. He then attended J. Frank Norris’s Fundamental Bible Baptist Institute in Fort Worth, Texas, completing a two-year program within a single year and graduating in 1940. After his ordination as a Baptist minister, Birch pastored a small church, preaching on personal salvation, biblical inerrancy, and the importance of missionary work. His life was dedicated wholly to Christ, viewing every endeavor as part of His eternal mission.

John’s interest in missionary work was rekindled around this time, and after hearing about the accomplishments of missionary families in China, he knew that God was calling him to go to China himself. In the summer of 1940, he set sail for Shanghai.

“Goodbye, folks. If we don’t meet again on earth, we’ll meet in heaven.”

In July 1940, at age 22, Birch arrived in Shanghai, China, as an independent Baptist missionary sponsored by the World Fundamentalist Baptist Missionary Fellowship. The country John landed in was in dire straits after years of war with the Japanese. Millions of refugees and the scars of battle were everywhere, with disease and starvation all around. Japanese forces occupied the north and east of China, as well as much of the Chinese coast and its major cities. The Nationalist Chinese largely operated in the south and west at this time, alongside a smattering of warlord states not fully under their control. Communist Chinese forces were largely relegated to small pockets in the rural north.

At the time of his arrival, the United States was not at war with Japan, fully a year and a half before the attack on Pearl Harbor. American citizens, considered neutral, were able to live and work in the occupied regions. Amid the raging Second Sino–Japanese War, he enrolled in language school in Shanghai, mastering Mandarin Chinese with astonishing speed and immersing himself in ministry in the Japanese-occupied regions of Hangzhou and Shangrao. Within a year, Birch was able to preach sermons in Mandarin Chinese and spent much of his time ministering in the villages outside of Shanghai and the coastal urban areas.

In spite of constant peril from malaria, famine, and Japanese oppression, Birch preached the Christian faith boldly, established underground churches, baptized converts, and aided refugees. John would pass through the front lines into unoccupied China, befriending many pastors and locals along the way, relationships that would become important later on. He disguised himself to evade persecution, organized relief efforts for Chinese civilians, and ran evacuation operations on his own, saving 60 missionaries and children in a single, daring operation. Birch was welcomed by Chinese Nationalist forces, and his preaching was encouraged in their circles. His letters home reflected joy and commitment to his mission, stating: “I am happy in the work… God is blessing.” Even under the Japanese occupation, he held services and shared the Gospel, proving his unyielding zeal for faith amid the chaos of war-torn China. The clouds of war were forming, however, and Birch ignored warnings to evacuate the country in spite of fears of internment.

Part 2: The Patriot

“Jine the Army”

The attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, changed everything for John Birch, who was still working as a missionary. Japanese forces attempted to arrest him, but he successfully fled and established a mission in Zhejiang after being informed of the attack by Chinese soldiers. Had he not left early for unoccupied China, John’s fate might have been very different. After their successful raid on Tokyo, Birch rescued and sheltered Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle and several survivors of the famed Doolittle Raid in April 1942, personally guiding them through Japanese lines to safety, an act that gained him much recognition with American forces. All told, he successfully rescued 60 of the Doolittle raiders, handing them off to Chinese allies. Birch’s impression on Doolittle would be instrumental in his later appointment within the United States Army. Stranded in China, he made his way to the command post of the American Volunteer Group, the famous Flying Tigers, in the mountains, linking up with Claire Chennault.

At this time, the American presence in China was complex. Many U.S. officers, including theater commander General Joseph Stilwell, preferred to work with Mao’s Communist forces, while Chennault and the Flying Tigers focused on supporting the Nationalists. Birch spent much of this time with Chennault, where the officer, impressed by John’s fluency in Chinese language and customs after more than a year in the country, convinced him to volunteer as an intelligence officer. In July 1942, he was commissioned a first lieutenant by Chennault, with the provision that he would be permitted to continue preaching on Sundays.

Birch served as an intelligence officer in the 14th Army Air Force, executing clandestine operations behind Japanese lines that acquired crucial intelligence and saved countless American lives. In his first mission, Birch went behind enemy lines to inspect clandestine airfields, covering over 1,000 miles through enemy territory and utilizing his local contacts for shelter while preaching along the way wherever he could. This two-month trek involved traveling by land, water, and air, often at night in enemy-held areas, staying with Chinese Christian contacts, and verifying concealed supplies hidden in pagodas, wells, and caves since 1940. Birch successfully returned to Chennault with a report on the airfields maintained by locals and supply caches in the region. Several recommendations for awards were denied by command as friction continued in the China–Burma–India theater under its inept commander and Communist sympathizer, General Joseph Stilwell.

Birch built secret airfields, gathered critical intelligence on Japanese troop movements, rescued downed Allied pilots, and directed radio teams during intense campaigns in the China theater. In 1943, he trekked over 300 miles to Fukien Province, disguised as a Chinese peasant with dyed hair and traditional garb, to set up coast watchers. He hired fishermen as agents, taught them radio use, and established a system that relayed ship sightings, yielding up to 50 messages daily and enabling intercepts within 10 minutes. Chennault promoted him to captain for this innovative work. Birch also liaised with Chinese forces like Marshal Hsueh Yo’s army on the Yangtze, hiking 300 miles to the front lines disguised as a coolie and calling in air strikes on ammunition and fuel dumps to aid Chinese advances.

In 1944, he scouted the Yellow River plains, discovering the Anhwei valley pocket with 100,000 Chinese soldiers. There, he supervised the construction of two secret 3,500-foot airfields by Chinese personnel at no cost to the U.S., used for rescues, refueling, and intelligence operations. He rescued a B‑29 crew after six months and evacuated missionaries and airmen amid flooding. In northern Anhwei and Honan, he supervised the construction of an airfield under direct enemy fire, pulling his forces out twice to avoid capture. His pioneering air–ground liaison operations earned glowing commendations from senior leadership. All the while, Birch continued his missionary work, preaching the Gospel with soldiers and civilians and viewing his military service as a continuation of his missionary calling.

By 1945, Birch was a captain working as an operative in the clandestine Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the American wartime intelligence agency and predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency. Commanders lauded Birch’s devotion, tact, enthusiasm, leadership, and ability to collect “crucial combat intelligence under the most adverse conditions.” He earned two Legions of Merit, one pinned by General Chennault himself in August 1944 despite Birch suffering from malaria at the time, and refused any leave, vowing not to leave China “until the last Jap did.” Chennault called Birch his “intelligence department” and relied on him over OSS channels. Though Chennault recommended higher honors, including the Medal of Honor, bureaucratic delays under superiors like General Clayton Bissell limited recognition, as they viewed such actions as “just doing their duty.”

Captain Birch’s Second Legion of Merit Citation: For exceptionally meritorious service as an Intelligence Liaison Officer, Fourteenth Air Force, United States Forces, China Theater during the period 18 January 1944 to 25 August 1945. Captain Birch pioneered the intelligence field in Southeast China, collecting highly crucial combat intelligence under the most adverse conditions and under circumstances of extreme hardship, and his unusual tact, enthusiasm and demonstrated organizing and leadership ability were such as to demand the highest respect and fullest cooperation from the Commanding General of the Chinese 9th War Area and his staff, without which his mission could not have been successfully fulfilled. He was instrumental in establishing air–ground liaison operations in the Chinese 9th War Area and personally directed a radio team at the front lines during the Changsha–Hengyang campaign. Subsequently, Captain Birch was transferred to northern Ankwei and Honan in an area behind enemy lines and in addition to carrying out his intelligence mission with distinction, he also supervised the construction of three air strips which permitted emergency supplies to be brought to positions immediately adjacent to enemy-held territory. Conditions and proximity of the enemy were such in this area that his radio station was twice forced to evacuate without forewarning in order to escape capture. Captain Birch’s exceptionally meritorious service was unrestrained and wholehearted devotion to duty represent an important and exceedingly valuable contribution to the war effort in China and reflect great credit upon himself and the armed forces of the United States.

Captain Birch receiving the Legion of Merit from General Chennault in 1944

Part 3: The Murder

Tragically, just ten days after Japan’s surrender on August 15, 1945, Captain Birch met a violent end in a confrontation that marked one of the earliest flashpoints of the emerging Cold War. After the formal Japanese surrender, OSS agents in China were ordered to accept the surrender of Japanese garrisons and installations in the north, where Communist Chinese forces, nominal wartime allies, controlled much of the region and were rapidly seizing Japanese arms and territory.

On official orders from Lieutenant General Albert Wedemeyer, Birch left Xi’an on August 20, leading a small party of Americans, Nationalist Chinese, and Koreans. Their mission was to secure Japanese documents, assess airfields for evacuating American prisoners of war, and link up with Allied personnel near Xuzhou in Shandong Province. The group included Lieutenant Laird Ogle, Sergeant Albert Meyers, civilian OSS operative Albert Grimes, Chinese officers, Koreans, and Japanese collaborators. They commandeered a train and handcar on the Lunghai railroad eastward, facing sabotage and Communist advances that disrupted Allied communications.

On August 25, near Huangkou railway station, the party encountered approximately 300 Communist Chinese troops (formerly of the 8th Route Army). After rail breaks and fighting halted the train at Tangshan, they proceeded by handcar. The Communists demanded that Birch and his party disarm and surrender equipment, including radios, claiming control over the area. Birch, in full U.S. Army uniform with Fourteenth Air Force insignia clearly identifying him as an American officer on official U.S. government orders, was carrying a sidearm for personal defense in contested territory and firmly refused the demands. He denounced the Communists as lacking authority to disarm Allied personnel.

A heated exchange escalated when Birch’s Chinese aide, Lieutenant Tung Chi Fu (or Tung Fu Kuan), attempted to intervene and de-escalate; he was shot by the Communists. Birch was then shot in the leg, bound, beaten, executed with a bullet to the head, and his body bayoneted multiple times, resulting in severe mutilation. Lieutenant Tung, badly wounded (he later lost a leg and an eye), survived after being left in a ditch beside Birch’s body and provided the primary eyewitness account of the incident.

Birch’s body was recovered by American Lieutenant Bill Miller with local Chinese allies and disarmed Japanese in the area, autopsied, and buried with full military honors by Lieutenant Miller, Nationalist Chinese officers, and Japanese soldiers in Xuzhou. His headstone read, “He died for righteousness.” Captain John Birch became the first American martyr of the brewing Cold War, murdered by the Communist Chinese as they raced to conquer the nation after Japan’s surrender.

Part 4: The Legacy

American military investigations, including OSS reports and accounts from Colonel Gustave Krause (Birch’s OSS commander), confirmed the involvement of Communist Chinese forces in the incident. Yet the American government, riddled with communists, initially misled Birch’s family, claiming that stray bullets were responsible for his death. In the shadow of the Yalta Conference and in service to its Soviet overlords, the American government took every opportunity to downplay Communist aggression. Birch posthumously received the Army Distinguished Service Medal for his exceptional service to the OSS and U.S. Army, alongside Nationalist Chinese awards for distinguished service and gallantry. Recommendations for the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart medals, both recommended by his commanders, were denied by communists in the U.S. military–government apparatus. Post-war investigations revealed mishandling of recommendations by the military bureaucracy; Chennault had recommended the Medal of Honor and other honors, but bureaucratic negligence limited Captain Birch’s recognition for his heroism.

For years, Captain Birch’s parents searched for the truth about their son’s death. After accidentally uncovering some of the classified details about John’s death, George and Ethel Birch traveled across the United States, interviewing everyone who had served with John in China. Finally, they wrote to U.S. Senator from California William F. Knowland, who was able to obtain the Top-Secret file on John Birch. Senator Knowland passionately advocated for Birch to be awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, giving a speech on the floor of the Senate on September 5, 1950, that highlighted John Birch as a martyr in the war against godless Communism and attacked the American government for covering up the details of John’s death. The Department of Defense denied his efforts on the technicality that the United States was not formally at war with Communist China in 1945, hypocritically ignoring the United States’ willingness to award honors for soldiers in the just-as-undeclared war in Korea in the early 1950s. This bureaucratic denial ignored the official nature of Captain Birch’s mission, the active combat and lawless state of immediate post-war China, and the emerging realities of the nascent Cold War against the forces of global, godless Communism.

Captain John Birch’s story inspired North Carolina native and UNC graduate Robert Welch in 1958 to name his nascent conservative, anti-communist organization the John Birch Society. Welch, moved by Birch’s heroism and resolve, and the indignities stacked against him by the communists in the U.S. government, wrote The Life of John Birch and gained permission from Birch’s parents, who became honorary members, to name the society in honor of the great American patriot and Christian martyr.

Founded in Indianapolis, Indiana, in late 1958 by a group of 12 American patriots led by Robert Welch, the John Birch Society championed constitutional government, American patriotism, and fervent anti-communism at the height of the Cold War. At its founding meeting, Robert Welch explained his reasoning for the name of the John Birch Society, stating:

The young man I admire most of all those America has produced was a fundamentalist Baptist missionary named John Birch. My own obsession with this fight against the increasing forces of evil in the world, which… has caused me to give up business career and income and any prospect of ever having any peace or leisure again during my lifetime, is due in large part to my admiration for John Birch; to my feeling that I simply had to pick up and carry, to the utmost of my ability and energy, the torch of a humane righteousness which he was carrying so well and so faithfully when the Communists struck him down.

The John Birch Society clashed both against American leftists and the infiltration of the conservative movement by snakes like William F. Buckley, Jr. The society grew rapidly, becoming the foremost organization in the American conservative movement and holding great influence throughout the Cold War. Captain John Birch lived a life of faith, dedicating himself to Christ and in service to his country, dying a hero for his beliefs. He is a bona fide American hero and beacon of patriotism.

Part 5: The Campaign

Now is the time to give John Birch the honors he deserves. Over 80 years since his death, with declassified records confirming his valor, and in the current fight against global leftism, there is no better time to honor this great American patriot. The Distinguished Service Cross is awarded for extreme gallantry and risk of life in actual combat with an armed enemy force, precisely matching Birch’s service in occupied China and his brutal final mission and death at the hands of Communist forces. The Purple Heart recognizes those killed or wounded by enemy action, perfectly applicable to Birch’s murder at the hands of hostile Chinese Communist forces while on official U.S. Army duty. Precedent exists for retroactive awarding of military commendations by Congress, demonstrated in the cases of the Merchant Marines and others. So this can be done. It is our duty to see that Captain Birch is properly honored.

In our campaign against global leftism, symbolic victories are as important as ever. We are in power now, and we must wield it decisively to honor our heroes, set the historical record straight, rally the base, and demoralize the enemy. These victories go much farther: they restore American sovereignty and push back against a century of leftist erosion of all aspects of American society. The small victories add up quickly. By elevating the stories of underappreciated patriots like Captain John Birch, we inspire Patriots and declare that America will no longer allow its heroes to be erased or overlooked by progressive revisionists.

Captain John Birch exemplified America’s noblest virtues: unshakeable faith in the Christian religion, dauntless courage in battle, and a willingness to sacrifice everything for this great nation. By relaunching the campaign to award him the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart medals for his extreme gallantry and death in the line of duty, we are not only honoring an extraordinary man but also advancing the war against the forces of leftist tyranny and godless Communism. Let us ensure that John Birch receives the honors he deserves. Let us serve our country, for ourselves and our posterity.

The War Weary Farmer by John M. Birch

I should like to find the existence of what my father called, “Plain living and high thinking.”

I want some fields and hills, woodlands and streams I can call my own. I want to spend my strength in making fields green, and the cattle fat, so that I may give sustenance to my loved ones, and aid to those neighbors who suffer misfortune. I do not want a life of monotonous paper-shuffling or of trafficking with money-mad traders.

I only want enough of science to enable fruitful husbandry of the land with simple tools, a time for leisure, and the guarding of my family’s health. I do not care to be absorbed in the endless examining of force and space and matter, which I believe can only slowly lead to God.

I do not want a hectic hurrying from place to place on whizzing machines or busy streets. I do not want elbowing through crowds of impatient strangers who have time neither to think their own thoughts nor to know real friendship. I want to live slowly, to relax with my family before a glowing fireplace, to welcome the visits of my neighbors, to worship God, to enjoy a book, to lie on a shaded grassy bank and watch the clouds sail across the blue.

I want to love a wife who prefers rural peace to urban excitement, one who would rather climb a hilltop to watch a sunset with me than to take a taxi to any Broadway play. I want a woman who is not afraid of bearing children, and who is able to rear them with a love of home and the soil, and the fear of God.

I want of Government only protection against the violence and injustices of evil or selfish men.

I want to reach the sunset of life sound in body and mind, flanked by strong sons and grandsons, enjoying the friendship and respect of neighbors, surrounded by fertile fields and sleek cattle, and retaining my boyhood faith in Him who promised a life to come.

Where can I find this world? Would its anachronism doom it to ridicule and loneliness? Is there yet a place for such simple ways in my own America or must I seek a vale in Turkestan where peaceful flocks still graze the quiet hills.