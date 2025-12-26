By guest contributor Charles Carroll.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for some of us it can be a bittersweet time, if not a vexatious and chaotic one. Obviously, the first to come to mind for this are those without friends or family, who find themselves alone during the holidays. They are not the subject of today’s article, but it is worth encouraging those of us in the Old Glory Club to go out of our way to share the holiday joy with these kinds of people, whether by charity or spending time with them. If we stand for anything, it’s certainly community, and we should support one another if we find them struggling during this time. Need I also remind you, it is our Christian duty, especially during a season such as Christmas, to help those out within our community.

Instead, let’s focus on America’s younger generations, the Millennials and Zoomers, who find themselves in a unique position regarding the holidays. Since I am a Zoomer, a portion of this article is a bit of self-reflection on my own experiences which I believe many of my cohort share, and I hope the realizations I have recently come to as I prepare for my daughter will help others who find themselves in a similar moment.

A Burnt-Out Feeling

In the most recent years, I’ve come to feel that the holidays have become somewhat burdensome and less enjoyable. I’m not even just talking about Christmas, but most holidays in general including Halloween, Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July, etc. I think what it has been is that I have been chasing after that feeling of “magic” and novelty that we once had as young children during these times. In my vain attempt to get that original feeling back, I have retreated to nostalgia and other vain amusements that have distracted me from new joys, adventures, and greater meaning that adulthood brings during these seasons.

In the leadup to each holiday, I would make highly-regimented checklists of activities to accomplish before the season was over, usually of stuff I loved to do or watch when I was younger. Before Christmas, I had a list of Christmas movies, books, songs, and other media, usually nostalgic ones, that I needed to have consumed before December 25th. Music and movies aren’t the only way we celebrate a holiday, so I tried to embrace all of the other customary activities as well to get a full spectrum of Christmas. Obviously, there are traditional Christmas foods and drinks, as well as novel Christmas ones being marketed today, that I tried to consume as much as possible. For the novel ones, I mean corporate brands and their products that they come up with during the holidays. Likewise, there are activities to do such as decorating the tree, buying ornaments and decorations, or going out to see Christmas lights. Instead of really being able to enjoy my time during the holidays, it would become a burdensome ordeal as you can imagine, as well as one that drained my wallet, and at the end of it all I felt unfulfilled and somewhat guilty that I couldn’t accomplish what I wanted.

But how does this relate to my generation and the Millennials? One of the oddest things about my generation is how many have retreated into nostalgia to cope with the struggles of modern life, and who have refused to let go of their childhood. It is somewhat of a spectrum here, but you can see some degree of it in everyday life. There is the extreme end of it which is seen in groups such as the Funko Pop collectors, Disney Adults, adults EXTREMELY into children’s cartoons, toy-obsessed adults, and nostalgia YouTubers. On the other end of the spectrum is the less extreme version, and the more common in my opinion, who are those who still cling to their childhoods in subtle ways. You can see this among Zoomers and Millennials, where the only shared culture they can relate to tends to be childhood shows, where they casually throw in references to old shows to make points stand or as jokes. Others go further and wear merchandise of old shows and cartoons casually in public. Others may waste some of their money buying a beloved toy they once possessed or, now that they have money of their own, never could have when they were children. Once again, it’s all spectrum here, but it pervades everyday life for these younger generations. So it should come as no surprise that many still celebrate the holidays like they did when they were children, making it about themselves, self-gratification, and nostalgia.

What motivates many of us to retreat into what I have described? Obviously, a part of it is a reluctance to accept growing up. Adulthood brings about many stresses and unknowns that the young adult has to learn to navigate on his or her own while childhood was clearly safer and less stressful. While I do find that this has some weight to it, it is very overused, especially by Boomers, and it doesn’t tell the whole story of why my generation has become stunted. In reality, I think that deteriorating conditions have convinced many to give up on moving on to the next stages of life.

Deteriorating Conditions and the Holidays

It isn’t up for debate that the America of the Millennials and Zoomers is in far worse shape than the America of the Boomers and older generations. For many, they see that no matter how much they change their spending habits, a house and family will always be out of reach, and if life now can’t be about having the original American Dream, well? might as well spend their money on frivolities. Sure, the technology has vastly improved, but they have become idols to dull the senses of the youth while their costs have outpaced the ability of many of the youth to purchase, rendering the objection nonsensical. Further, if the culture has been in a constant state of decline, then the culture they had 20 years ago when they were children was clearly better and more wholesome than the hot garbage we have today. A final thing to consider is that they have been taught to identify culture with consumption and brand loyalty; hence, why they have such a disordered attachment to old media and nostalgia, obsessing over even genuine wholesome media in an unhealthy manner.

Concerning the holidays, few have authentic traditions, and the closest they get to it is to shop for holiday-themed products. In this regard, you can’t fault the younger generations for falling into this trap. There is a lack of incentives to move on to the next stages of life, and it’s hard to enjoy and share culture today with those of us around us if it all peaked and has since gone downhill after nu-metal and Metallica’s 1996 album Load. The result of all of this is for many of the youth to embrace a form of retreatism into nostalgia and clinging to childhood as a means to cope with not being able to enter into independent adulthood. No wonder, then, that during the holidays many have been celebrating like children would, living only for themselves and brand consumption.

What inevitably will happen, as has happened to me, is that they will grow bored and empty as they continue to chase after something that only can exist in their memories. However, it is a season of hope, so it would be unfitting to leave us on such a bleak note. I think there is a way out of this trap for many of us, at least with respect to the holidays, and by escaping it we can bring back some of that old magic we once experienced as children, albeit in a different way. All of this is predicated on learning to celebrate the holidays as an adult should, which will require us to reorient ourselves, and also to strive to achieve such important milestones as owning a home or having a family. On that latter point, that’s obviously easier said than done, so finding out how to start a family will fall outside this discussion and will be up to you to sort out.

Reclaiming the Holidays

The first thing we should do is to figure out the actual meaning of the holiday we are celebrating. The holidays aren’t about glutting and entertaining ourselves; they are instead about something greater than ourselves. Consider that holidays are communal celebrations. But the communal aspect is not the primary purpose or defining feature of holidays, even though it is integral to them. Instead, holidays are “holy days,” meaning that there is something larger than the community who are celebrating, and these come in different forms. Obviously, some are explicitly religious in nature, such as Christmas and Easter. Thanksgiving is likewise a religious holiday, even though it’s not as explicit as the first two examples. Others are secular, such as the Fourth of July, which simultaneously celebrates the nation’s birthday as well as its continued existence. Whether it be explicitly religious or secular, at the center of holidays is something sacred and of immense value to the community. To avoid that empty feeling I mentioned earlier, our first focus should be about the sacred instead of the debased and fleeting.

Secondly, we need to consider the medium in which the meaning is transmitted. When it’s a holiday, we don’t sit around in Socratic circles and have philosophical discussions about the holiday’s meaning. Instead, our communities have rituals and customs that are dictated by our history. The meaning is imparted through participating in the rituals. Christmas and Easter have their own religious services unique to the denominations that celebrate it, all followed by a family meal at home. Thanksgiving has a ritual of being gathered around the table with family and friends for an absurdly large turkey dinner. The Fourth of July has the communal barbecue and the watching of fireworks. Outside the main rituals of the day, there are subsequent smaller rituals as seen in the various activities and other kinds of fun one does with family and friends leading up to the holiday. To find and discover the meaning, we have to interface with the traditions.

However, as I have mentioned earlier, our society has fewer and fewer traditions as the years go on. A challenge we are going to have, especially when many of us do end up starting families despite the challenges brought up above, is rediscovering and reviving authentic holiday traditions. The primary focus here is to emphasize the main ritual of the day. For Christmas and Easter, get yourself down to Mass or whatever service your denomination has. For Thanksgiving, eat that turkey dinner with your family and push back on anyone trying to swap turkey out for anything else. For the Fourth of July, wave your flags, buy some fireworks, and pray you don’t lose a few digits.

Since holidays have many smaller traditions, you will also have to incorporate those as well. Some of it will be inventing your own traditions and rituals as your family grows up. My wife and I have decided to meet this challenge by trying to add or “collect” some of these to bring into our new family, and it’s not that hard to do. It was after Mass recently that my wife and I came across a Polish Christmas custom known as the Opłatek, or “Christmas wafer,” that our parish was promoting. Basically it is a wafer of bread with Catholic imagery that the family breaks off and shares with one another while praying for each other. Since we both have some Polack ancestry, we figured it could be a simple and wholesome custom to add to our Christmas routine after our daughter is born. Right now I am exploring how to add in old American customs to emphasize our Heritage American ancestry to our children. I bring this example up to illustrate that it’s both easy to add customs like this, as well as kind of fun exploring your heritage to incorporate these small and antique customs into your lives as well as the education of your children.

The third part of this equation will involve rejecting meaningless corporate slop and brand consumption that we’ve been brought up on. Some of it is easy to identify, such as becoming overly excited for a holiday menu — not that there’s anything wrong with a treat once in a while, but as you can imagine some people lose their ever-loving minds over it, especially for something as mundane as McDonald’s or Starbucks. You might have to cut loose some media and music associated with the holidays that you identify as slop (goodbye, Wham!), but I’m not here to tell you how to discern that. I still believe that holiday-themed shows and music have a place during the holidays as some are wholesome and genuine cultural achievements. I will certainly be sharing beloved movies with my daughter, but yeah, some are junk and contain lackluster and/or vain messages. Once again, that’s for you to decide, but I don’t want you to take away from this that I think all of it is bad.

Ultimately, this is a season of hope. Despite the challenges of modern adulthood, I don’t want my friends to fall into the trap of despair and just give up. If you find yourself in this same rut with respect to the holidays as I have, then I do encourage you to begin to reorient yourself and strive for meaning during the seasons instead of continuing to overconsume meaningless junk. Ultimately, I think, for many of us having a family to raise and share the holidays with will bring greater meaning and joy back into these special days, but how you can accomplish that is beyond my competence. As I have heard from others who have had children already, in many ways they find that old magic again during these times by observing it in their children and making the holidays special for them. That is the correct way to go forward to bring joy back into the holidays if you find yourself like I have in the same trap. I hope that’s an incentive to continue to strive for what matters, despite the challenges, and always remember we have each other to help.