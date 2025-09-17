By guest contributor Beaver Dan.

Author’s Note: Most of this essay was written on September 11, 2025. As I have been editing this article before submission, however, two things have happened. First, the alleged shooter has been taken into custody. On that subject, I will not be editing this article to match the current events, as the point of the article remains the same. Second, RedHawk and J. Burden have published their remarks on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. They are well worth the read, and I encourage you to do so. I hope that this one is not too redundant with what has already been said.

As a 22-year-old, I am too young to remember the Days of Rage of the 1970s, or even the chaos of 9/11. My first political memories are vague images of helicopters on TV flying over the Middle East and Barack Obama. This is to say that, while knowledge of ground-shaking events prior to my life does exist within my conceptual horizon, I never had the unfortunate chance of conceiving it as it was happening in real time. The assassination of Charlie Kirk changed all that.

It feels like the United States has lost whatever innocence it had left. A guy arguing with college students is shot with a .30-06 round? This is not something that, even during times of political violence, is supposed to happen.

But the murder goes deeper than a simple violation of principles, or the idea that it was just “some provocateur who died for pissing people off.” Regardless of the precise motive of the shooter — though I doubt much imagination is needed — Charlie Kirk’s death is an atrocity that goes beyond the mere fact of a human life lost. Beyond the horrors of the fact that Charlie’s daughter instinctively ran to her dad because she got scared by the loud noises, and had to see her father bleed out in front of her; that his son will grow up without his loving biological father; that his wife saw her husband’s artery blow up mere yards away from her, causing him to have a spasmic shock before dropping to the ground. Beyond the shock of the 3,000 college kids who were there to see him debate.

I am not taking away any of that; in fact, it is horrors like those that make one sober up, and analyze the situation for what it was: a cold-blooded murder and a sign of the times. But people do not seem to understand who Charlie Kirk was, and why his assassination is of such significance that it warrants the full resources of the DOJ. Most seem to take him as just another pundit or right-wing provocateur, whose only purpose is to give takes in the hot-take arena that is Internet politics. This could not be further from the truth.

Charlie and His Origins

Charlie Kirk, born in Chicago, grew up in a basic Reaganite family under the W. Bush and Obama administrations. His admiration for Rush Limbaugh led him to realize that there was a way to make the Right seem cool again, which was widely seen by most young people at the time as geriatric and dorky. His strategy was to engage in fiery arguments with liberals, and bash them any time possible, leaving behind the “respectability” façade that made the GOP seem tired and obsolete.

He began going to Tea Party events on campus as a normal college student, engaging in debates and networking with people — which would foreshadow the key to his success. There he met Bill Montgomery, a Tea Party activist who, captivated by Kirk’s talent at public speaking and passion for conservatism, told Charlie that he should forgo college and instead get into political punditry. Shortly after, Kirk and Montgomery would found Turning Point USA, an organization exclusively dedicated to the recruitment of young people into the Right.

Turning Point USA

It was during the Tea Party era that he would meet Glenn Beck and Steven Crowder. As early as 2011, Charlie Kirk would be an open supporter of Donald Trump for the presidency, years before most people even thought he had a serious place in politics. Although he initially supported Ted Cruz during the 2016 election, he would rightly shift his support to Trump after realizing where the culture was going.

Charlie Kirk was also crucial for the growth of what we know as “owning the libs” clips, wherein he partnered with Ben Shapiro, Steven Crowder, Dave Rubin, and then-unknown Candace Owens to rage-bait left-wing students and embarrass them in front of a camera, to be uploaded to the Internet for millions of views. Regardless of your opinion on Shapiro, Crowder, Owens, or Rubin, if you are reading this, dear reader, you probably have that scene to thank for being here, whether directly or indirectly.

By 2017, TPUSA had surpassed most other conservative college groups such as College Republicans, Young Americans for Freedom, or Young Americans for Liberty. All this was due to their new style of engagement, social media content perfected in the “own the libs” format, to gain followers. But TPUSA would not rise to the top until Charlie Kirk met President Donald Trump in December of 2017 at Mar-a-Lago. Impressed, the Trump family would adopt Kirk as a son of their own.

Making Trump a reliable speaker at TPUSA events, the organization would become not just a central organization for young conservatives, but for every conservative who was interested in the future of the country.

Charlie was also a master of two things: 1) understanding group psychology and where the political wind is blowing, and 2) the management and organization of resources to be put into action. At its core, TPUSA isn’t just an organization that made funny clips of students losing debates, or another organizer of conservative events; it is networking heaven. TPUSA is where you go if you want a seat at the table, where you can whisper to the ears of politicians and staff. Where young people get hired, and where they are connected beyond the mere scope of partisan politics. And the deal is simple: be good at TPUSA, and your hands will be filled with gold and opportunity in the political arena.

Charlie was essential to the dismantling of the Joe Biden presidency through social media. Many of the clips you saw on Twitter about some scandal that was going on had come from the work of TPUSA interns and affiliate managers. And Charlie worked as an advisor for the Trump 2024 campaign in both messaging and fundraisers. It was the behind-the-scenes operation of TPUSA that created the framework that brought Trump back to the White house, making it so that a GOP candidate would win both the electoral college and the popular vote for the first time in 20 years.

Important Lessons from Charlie

It is not a secret that Charlie was not an ideological revolutionary; in fact, he was a true Reaganite liberal, at least in his approach to the world. A true believer in debate and civic engagement, he had a general respect for institutions, which according to him were not bad; they just had bad people in charge. But what Charlie lacked in ideological instincts, he made up for by a fierce, pragmatic personality.

First: Charlie was a master at reading the political room and understanding where the winds were going. To put it simply, Charlie could be seen as a litmus test on where the Conservative movement writ large was at.

Second: Charlie possessed a fierce pragmatism and a desire to succeed and climb to the top. He was described as someone who was always doing something to gain more connections, get interviews, improve the brand, manage monetizing and fundraising, all while working with the Trump campaign behind the scenes. In her eulogy, Candace Owens described a time where they both had to be in D.C. for a meeting and for certain reasons they were not able to fly, so Charlie decided almost by the middle of the night to drive 8 hours to D.C. and miss sleep just to make it to the meeting. He also knew who to hire, and was always thinking about the brand. When Candace met her husband, Charlie’s first comment was: “So how is this going to affect the brand?”

Third: He was a man truly loyal to his friends, giving everyone favors, facilitating camaraderie, and supporting then-new voices of the Right, even if that compromised short-term benefits to TPUSA. He made his name by being known as a man who could be trusted with responsibility, a man in whom one could confide. Even after Candace’s departure from the Daily Wire, Charlie and Candace never stopped being close friends.

It is important to note that, outside whatever awkward clips you may see of Charlie, he is always described as one of the best personal friends one could have. Known for doing favors to others and for his generosity, he managed not to be just another guy working in Conservative politics, but someone whom the rising MAGA movement could trust.

I am mentioning this not only as a form of eulogy to the man, though certainly it is that, but to make a point of how he became so effective, and why the reaction to his assassination now warrants the response it has. Charlie helped lead the structure of the 2024 campaign. He was tightly connected with higher government officials. He was widely accepted as a mainstream conservative who didn’t make much sense to assassinate, and yet they still did it.

This one of those killings that will have long-lasting effects.

Closing Remarks

At the end of the day, Charlie Kirk was one of the most important political organizers of the 21st century, led the most successful political organization on college campuses, restructured the political culture in the country, and was an involved father with many friends who loved him enough to cry at his death, with the Vice President even carrying Charlie’s casket while loading him into Air Force Two. He had a beautiful and Godly wife, two joyful children, and was key in changing the country, forever. And that is something none of his deformed detractors could say about themselves.

When the shooter fired that .30-06 round, he was not only striking at Charlie. He, knowingly or not, was declaring war on the MAGA movement, and many higher-ups at the White House. This is personal. Charlie Kirk died a martyr. There is no other way around it: Charlie Kirk died a martyr.