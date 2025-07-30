A few names burst onto the scene in recent weeks. Names that should put every sensible citizen on alert. Names that never came close to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Since we’re less than a year away from the 250th anniversary of the signing, what names could I possibly be referring to? Obviously not John Hancock. One of the names is Omar Fateh, the recently selected Somalian candidate for Mayor of Minneapolis. The other name is Zohran Mamdani. Everyone should be aware that a Ugandan-born Indian man, who only gained citizenship to the United States in 2018, won the Democratic primary race for NYC Mayor. Next year, we may be living through a Semiquincentennial while the largest city in this nation is managed by a foreigner. That election result came the same week the U.S. Senate refused to exclude illegal immigrants from Medicaid. And don’t forget: there are still skirmishes between sanctuary cities and Immigration & Customs Enforcement. Parks on the West Coast remain a setting for small-scale revolutionary conflicts. The year is 2025, the United States of America is divided, and the culture war rages on. In times of strife one can look to the past for guidance, so what insight might an old novelty song from the 1950s add to this landscape?

“Tu vuò fà l'americano,” written in 1956 by Renato Carosone, was a satire on the American cultural wave sweeping his Italian homeland after World War II. The song was a hit. Sophia Loren recorded a cover. Years later, it appeared in two major Hollywood movies (The Talented Mr. Ripley/The American). The song even found new life as a sample for a dance club hit in 2010. Beyond the catchy melody and humorous tone, this song reverberates deep within my mind. By examining this song, I tried to reflect on the current cultural moment. I see elements of traditionalism and globalism here. The way this song references cultural keystones of the era, it is recognizing a truth not entirely obvious on first listen. Mr. Carosone was a patriot for his nation, and that is what the soul of this song is truly presenting.

(Now would be a good time to familiarize yourself with the song. The original is in Italian, but there are English-language covers.)

The man who wrote this song served in World War II on the Italian side. He got to experience Somalia, which I can only imagine was in better shape at the time. Maybe he even met an ancestor of the future Minneapolis mayoral candidate, Omar Fateh? Of course, Italy lost. This was a man who watched his nation lose a war and slowly lose its identity. I think it’s worth pointing out that Renato retired from music in 1960 because he didn’t like rock ’n’ roll, which is profoundly based. So what is this song about? How can we find something inspiring in this turbulent time? Cultural superficialities is one of the obvious themes. Importantly, this song is mocking a young Italian who longs to “be Americano.”

Smoking Camel cigarettes!

Drinking Whiskey and Soda!

Dancing to Rock ’n’ Roll!

Playing Baseball!

I like these things, but hobbies do not determine nationality. There’s nothing profound about that statement; it’s actually obvious. Coastal elites might read the monthly Rolling Stone while delightedly sipping Starbucks, smugly reassured by the bona fides of democracy and urban degeneracy. Pride flag-waving journalists proclaim that fresh illegal immigrants are more American than historical Confederate soldiers. Their knowledge of the history of the men who built the country begins and ends with slavery, and they hate the heritage of this nation prior to the 1960s. They praise this country for welcoming diverse backgrounds and operating as a melting pot. England, France, and Spain all had interests in the early Colonies. There is historical truth about diversity within these United States. Of course, it gets exaggerated in modern rhetoric for multicultural ends. Defending modern diversity quotas is quite different from New Amsterdam becoming New York, but we liked it better that way.

Sympathetic liberals can watch Zohran Mamdani eating truck tacos on a subway with his bare fingers and shed a tear for a glorious melting pot moment. Tranquilized eyes gaze upon the cranial structure of Omar Fateh and silently recite the liberal words of power, “In this house…” Regardless of his parent nation, a Colonial-era gentleman would be disturbed by the current state of the NYC and Minneapolis mayoral races. Of course, a left-wing narrative relies on progressivism hurtling through history like a rainbow-colored Roman candle. For this firework to keep pushing the boundary of Overton’s void, it actually requires increasingly outlandish public officials. Who can predict what brave new world the progressive will push for next? Since our congress is divided, it can’t even allocate Medicaid dollars for natives. Going back to the song, the funding for the lavish lifestyle is paid by the mother. Much like how the modern U.S. government is treated as a surrogate parent. It’s a sad point that money is being misused. Our government spending should exclusively benefit the people who belong here. The biomass rebelling against deportations have no spiritual connection to this land beyond the ghostly pall of the dollar signs they’re trying to plunder. The original Colonists who came here to build this incredible nation could never anticipate the current state of affairs.

American traditions began before the Declaration of Independence. If Americanism was as simple as buying a pack of Camels and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, then you wouldn’t even need to live in the country to take part. The character in the song is not truly becoming American. I couldn’t become Italian tomorrow by riding a Vespa and drinking espresso. Prominent figures like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy fail to recognize these realities. Luckily, someone like Stephen Miller gets it. The majority of all of our worldwide ancestors understood this. Renato Carosone, an Italian patriot, recognized that his countrymen were futilely fighting against their own nature. Perhaps because the Americans of the 1950s were triumphant conquerors the young Italians idolized them, but those young men in Italy were shaming themselves by trying to jump on the newest fad. This phenomenon is called bandwagoning.

Bandwagoning is an insincere trend. First-generation citizens of America cannot have the same connection. I was born in this nation with a family history of sacrifices and contributions. I’m not leaving this country. A globetrotter isn’t tied to any place, and his loyalty can flip. When leftists support a shallow definition of cultural identity, they are enabling the worst qualities. How often does the newcomer go to the local church? How often does he volunteer? Does he help neighbors and learn about the local history? Every house that changes hands from a Heritage American to a foreign family is land colonized by enemy invaders. Prophetically, at one point in the song they question whether the man can even find love when he’s changing his language.

When you swap a rook with a king on a chessboard, the rook doesn’t become a king by standing in the king’s square. Every “Johnny-come-lately” to the USA doesn’t get to be a “Johnny Comes Marching Home Again” when he gets a work visa or green card. America won the war, and American cultural exports through film and music dominated the end of the 20th century. In the 2000s, you could get on the Internet, and everything was in English. I remember seeing an Internet meme about youths in foreign countries throwing “USA parties” featuring red Solo cups, sunglasses, and polo shirts. A few years on from that, I wonder if those youngsters felt that partying like us made them feel like they belonged over here. Regardless how they felt, they belonged in their homeland. Just like the character in the song really wanted to be Americano, but he was born in Napoli.

If this song were written today, they might update baseball to basketball and rock ’n’ roll to rap. Zohran Mamdani actually tried to have a rap career before he went into politics. It was bad. Clearly, there is some ground we need to make up; it is a culture war, after all. But anyone with a shred of fairness recognizes the absurdity of the “propositional nation.” You don’t give a 30-year pension to every employee who passes a 90-day test. A newcomer to any endeavor will never have the same spiritual connection as grizzled old heads. Bandwagon fans are often mocked. Old truth dies hard. So I have no doubt that we will win, because our position is rooted in reality. The Italian songwriter recognized this truth in the 1950s when America was at its zenith. It’s time for our fellow countrymen to recognize this now. But every time you hear “X is more American because he loves democracy” or a similarly stupid statement, just save yourself the stress. Hum this song in your head. “They wanna be Americano, Americano, Americano.” They will never be.