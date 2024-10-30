Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Williams's avatar
Robert Williams
Oct 30

Great article and incisive linkage of this particular archetype to the modern day progressive. It is also a great reminder of the power of the virtuous male archetype at which the progressives inevitably cower. It's also interesting that the progressive archetype fits both genders like a glove (convergence) whereas the virtuous male archetype can't exist in juxtaposition to anything other than a virtuous female archetype.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon McGee's avatar
Jon McGee
Nov 26

When the hierarchy breaks down, is disrupted or suppressed these types can do great damage. Otherwise they would be put to use within their abilities or violently put down or ostracized.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture