By guest author Echoes of Albion.

King Philip’s War (1675–1678), a remarkably brutal but sometimes lesser-known English–Indian conflict, was a foundational moment in the development of Anglo-American identity and the ideological underpinnings of early American society. Through the lens of Puritan sermons, eyewitness accounts, and later intellectual interpretations — such as those of Perry Miller and George Marsden — the conflict was framed as a cosmic struggle between divine order and perceived barbarism. The war’s brutality, as well as the theological and cultural justifications for it, reveal a worldview in which Christian civilization was seen as incompatible with indigenous lifeways. The survivors of this violent crucible — “those who stayed” — emerged with a reinforced vision of a Christian nation, rooted in exclusivist language, culture, and belief.

In his May 1676 sermon “The Happiness of a People in the Wisdome of Their Rulers Directing and in the Obedience of Their Brethren Attending unto What Israel [Ought] to Do,” William Hubbard related the Puritan ideal regarding the moral structure of society: “It was Order that gave Beauty to this goodly fabrick of the world, which before was but a confused Chaos…”

This Puritan cosmology essentially served as casus belli in the struggle against Metacomet and his allies. In the New England Colonies, the English Puritans found themselves involved in a vicious frontier war against the indigenous tribes of the New England region. In a scene worthy, indeed reminiscent, of Cormac McCarthy’s “unhorsed Saxons” in Blood Meridian, Nathaniel Saltonstall, the Magistrate of Haverhill, Massachusetts, offered his eyewitness account:

Men, Women, and Children, above Eight Hundred:, since the War began: of whom have been destroyed with exquisite Torments, and most inhuman Barbarities: the Heathen rarely giving Quarter to those that they take, but if they were Women, they first forced them to satisfy their filthy Lusts and then murdered them: either cutting off their Head, ripping open the Belly, or skulping the Head of Skin and Hair, and hanging them up as Trophies: wearing Men’s Fingers as Bracelets about their Necks, and Stripes of their Skins which they dress for Belts.

Hubbard’s desire to impose Order in such an environment reveals much about what Harvard professor Perry Miller would famously call The New England Mind (1939). In such a mind, Miller would contend, a “national covenant” directed by Divine Providence was “like a declaration of war” in that it committed all individuals, theoretically, to “a deliberate dedication of the community to a communal decision.”

Miller’s effort to rehabilitate the Puritans emerged in the wake of early 20th-century modernists, whose scholarship — according to historian (and Jonathan Edwards biographer) George Marsden — had sought to do away with the “harshness and grotesqueness” of the “superstitious, narrowminded, illiberal, and worst of all intolerant” founders of the American community; who had “resolved to tolerate everyone” — with the notable exception of traditional Christians. As for Miller’s own scholarship, however, Marsden writes:

One aspect of Puritan thought which Miller seems to find particularly uninviting is its biblicism. Although he clearly states that the most basic source of Puritan ideas was the Bible, he also goes out of his way to avoid suggesting the stereotyped conclusion that their biblicism amounted to “a brutal authoritarianism.” Accordingly, Miller almost never acknowledges the direct scriptural antecedents of specific Puritan concepts. The biblical arguments which were at the heart of nearly every Puritan statement are simply ignored.

Marsden’s critiques of Miller’s misunderstandings of Puritan theology, of Miller’s ignorance of scripture, or of Miller’s reluctance to go too far in Christian defense are understandable, but given Miller’s perspective and formidable surroundings, this is forgivable. The New England Mind is still an important revision against the progressive onslaught which began so very long ago.

The founders of this American Christian community regarded Christian civilization as completely incompatible with any other. As early as 1648, Protestant convert Thomas Gage denounced Catholic influence among natives in the Americas, an influence gained through superstitious “blind obedience” rooted primarily in the sins of greed and covetousness. Jonathan Edwards stated plainly that Christian education was the native people’s only hope to escape “coarseness, filth, degradation, and savage life.” Language, religion, and culture were nonnegotiable. Indigenous barbarism was always presumed, and assimilation into Anglo-Protestant culture was only deemed possible through the learning of the English language and Christian education.

The brutality of King Philip’s War was driven by a clash of polar opposite cultures in a world defined by clearly delineated boundaries and ironclad distinctions. Nevertheless, “those who stayed,” having survived a baptism of blood and fire, saw the continuation of their Christian nation.