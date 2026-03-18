I have spent a great deal of time over the last few years writing on the subject of media, our interaction on various forms of social media, and the social psychology behind how we engage in politics online. I find this meta-commentary to be quite important, for if we do not understand the very playing field on which we operate, then we fundamentally lack the battlefield intelligence required to succeed in certain theaters of war, cultural or otherwise. A great deal of sociology and political anthropology has been done by taking group dynamics to scale in digital spaces, taking Bion, Le Bon, and McLuhan to understand how we interact with one another when so often our differences are not resolved in person due to vast distances and being able to say more or less whatever we want about political opposition or fellow travelers without any real recourse.

Many of our discursive “moments” are predicated on reaction, explicitly reaction to the news and (dis)information that comes across our timelines. Twitter and other places have taken up the TikTok model of the “For You” Page, an algorithmic teratoma whose cancerous growths are not necessary patches of hair or organ tissue, but are instead a rapidly-meshed-together amalgamation of viral talking points, film moments, rage bait, and rehashed takes that feel decades, not mere hours, old by the time you’ve read them. This has happened to a point where some large aggregators and commentators have been labeled as “‘For You’ Page Conservatism” as a way to say that they are “safe” and within discursive boundaries to one’s self-perceived understanding of the Overton Window. There’s some truth to this, mind you, as comms directors have begun to pressure the congressional staff they work for to appear more “based” on the timeline, and that has certainly seen an effect, even if it is shortsighted to become cheerleaders for the very people whom they would’ve criticized even just a year ago.

The breakneck speeds of information, false claims, and deliberate bait for a high-risk monetized payout have certainly changed the nature of how we use certain social media, and how these moments are more often than not deliberately planned out. Every bit of drama is often one group chat taking someone’s words and coordinating a response, or preparing to deploy some kind of polemical tool in order to address a claim or to make headway against a perceived opposition group. There are various incentive structures and accompanying insults to follow, as some might get paid in information or having their work passed along to friends in high places, while others will muddy the waters with accusations of taking money from various billionaires to stay silent about a specific set of issues. This is as old as the Republic itself (even older as an Anglo tradition), to be anonymously slinging insults about another’s alleged proclivities in the papers before accusing him of being a traitor and a threat to the system.

A part of the ecosystem for the time being, regardless of your position on the Admin.

In doing so, we’ve psychically developed ways in which to engage in this new arena of social media, even as our tweets, takes, essays, and GCs are all cataloged and recorded for the purposes of training Grok and other A.I. platforms. Others, however, have decided to go all in on directing discourse, deliberately reversing course on positions that would have been considered too important to break from, or simply lying for the sake of clicks out of half-truths and reaffirming a deeply held position because that’s what keeps the clout engine running. How we process information or choose to relay that information to a wider audience is part of a growing and evolving way we handle the speed at which information travels. We’ve gone from weeklies to daily papers, to the radio on the hour every hour, to the 24/7 news cycle, to the near-instantaneous cycle of information and discourse that shapes how we approach things. Facts don’t care about your feelings, but feelings are determined by how the facts are presented, and in the true conclusion of our democratized system, everything is now vibes-based, just like the economy takes consumer and investor confidence heavily into account and how we look at our own bread-and-butter issues when in the ballot box.

The amount of speed has led to a variety of psychic injuries, to a point where the term “psychosecurity,” a term heavily popularized by the writer and Twitter user Schwabe, has come into great importance on how to defend oneself against destructive memetic agents and “thought-terminating clichés” in various parts of our politics. While so often this sounds like the Reddit-tier tripe of something you’d read out of the SCP-Wiki, the way in which we process information, cut off certain voices, and outright reject source materials/personalities is indicative of how our schemas for modeling the world are attempting to adapt to a high viral load of data at high speeds. This timeline catastrophism has brought about its own footnotes of psychological injuries. Borrowing from Thomas Moynihan’s Spinal Catastrophism, we can look at the railway spine of our time happening right before our very eyes as we scroll.

Moynihan uses the spinal cord and the spine itself as a biological form of measuring deep time and the evolution of Man’s efforts to escape pain and trauma that we carry (with a rather dismal conclusion), with consciousness being the latest form of evolution that allows us to perceive ourselves and our pain and to construct methods to avoid the trauma of existence. My take on the book is well documented and covered on the show “Do You Even Read?” Moynihan argues that the spine has been the mediator between the individual and geological, cosmic, and biological deep time and the trauma that comes from that, and makes reference to the 19th-century condition known as “railway spine.” “Railway spine” was a catch-all term for a variety of illnesses, some physical and others psychological, for those affected by railway accidents. This was triggered by being on the railways themselves; the perception of speed and the vibrations of the railcar on the rails alone were enough to send people into nervous fits, mental illness, and chronic back pain, from what was called a “spinal concussion.” Our relationship to technology and the trauma caused by it are at least, for Moynihan, a historical record to which he can point as his analogy of the spine for a sort of geological record of trauma. It’s an interesting piece of theory-fiction, but back to our current age of social media and digital communication.

If the speed of our technology were to affect the spine, then the speed of processing a million different data points, junk or otherwise, is surely affecting the brain as we speak. While the oft-repeated claim of “Nothing Ever Happens” serves as a McLuhanesque autoamputation in the name of maintaining one’s mental model or cutting out events that will blow over (such as over exaggerated, apocalyptic headlines), we also experience the psychic breakdown when something does happen that fundamentally causes a change in one’s priors or causes one’s schema to break completely under it. There are countless examples, from Trump himself to Covid, to the war in Ukraine to Israel post-October 7th. Just as with the War in Ukraine when it broke out, so also with the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and now with Trump’s own special military operation against Iran: we’ve seen countless numbers of videos from early skirmishes, with A.I.-generated content, edits, and video game footage being shared, combined with an information atmosphere polluted with clout-chasing individuals from foreign nations weaponizing the algorithm to boost a particular side that confirms one’s priors, to having legitimate criticism of Israeli influence on American affairs be hijacked by those who hate the United States, or even to witnessing some, perhaps through at first trolling and irony, become the biggest cheerleaders for a regime that doesn’t serve American interests.

Numerous terms get thrown around to talk about this — everything from “zioshill” to “trooned-out panican” — which become thought-terminating clichés and labels for quick friend-or-foe identification on the digital landscape. Accurate information remains difficult to find, as the facts on the ground take days to get to us and are clouded by instantaneous coverage of pundits and writers from whom we source our opinions in order to avoid being at our literal wit’s end. The long game, the multi-generational struggle against entropy, mass migration, and ensuring political success, requires a much bigger picture. If anything, the current information network of short-form, politically reifying content that serves to reaffirm the priors of the viewer deprives an individual of the capability of thinking long-term. This FYP Brain has led us fundamentally to fail the psychological marshmallow test, the desire for the instant gratification of getting clicks or making short-form points that can come back to bite you based on changing circumstances.

The psychological damage is also a part of our changing relationship to our technology, and just as the iPad baby will be socialized in a radically different way from us, this is also the sign of the times. As our political back-and-forth gives way to the short-term, easily botted and manipulated timeline, so does our own perception of time when we’re online. In terms of discourse, 2020 was a thousand years ago, despite the damages done from the lockdowns, riots, and the vax still reverberating to this day; yet no one outside of niche interest groups, or those “lost in time,” will bring them up at all. FYP Brain iterates the psychic damage done to those who wish to engage in thought-terminating clichés or simply to move on to the next subject or big trashcan fire that exists in discursive meme-space. Sure, it might keep you warm — it might even get you paid, noticed, or referred to by those who might want to buy your influence — but with little to no thought outside of personal vendettas or winning the battle instead of the war. We’ve seen in the past, where someone who makes a big splash out of a small issue can then be propelled to a memetic space in political ecosystems where even the most well-grounded individual might want to cross over to him, or pursue the fancy status that comes with being “with it” rather than on the outside looking in. FOMO sells, as does perpetual resentment to where one might become a one-trick pony, or someone who can only keep doing the bit because he would be punished for not doing what keeps him paid or what keeps him around.

In turn, the serious, well-thought-out, and sobering analysis has been swapped out for “securing the bag” or “going viral.” This has become a common consequence of FYP Brain. The decline of the video essay, the threads about great books, or even analysis of political strategies with proven track records has reduced many to taking on strange defenses of characters they once criticized, reversing course on previously held political instincts, and attacking individuals with whom they once broke bread. This is the railway spine of our time. The phenomenon that was once described by this catch-all term for a variety of injuries and symptoms, we see the same play out today with FYP Brain. Influencer Politics, YouTuber Burnout, Chatbot Suicides, and self-immolation become the consequences of our breakneck speed of digital discourse. Aaron Bushnell’s smoldering remains were left to go up in human smoke not because of his position on Israel and Gaza, but because he was White, and White deaths are fine to the Left; Whites cannot ever “rest in power.” The same with those who might have focused on the most existential issues of our time, instead giving up when the going gets tough and staying silent on the issues. Disenfranchisement comes in many ways, and the psychic casualties are numerous, including the very people who say one person is “crashing out” or being a “panican”; the same can be said for sycophants who were giant critics just five minutes ago.

The acceleration and greater volume of informational stimuli will continue to increase as our media evolves, and our brains will attempt to cope with this new form of technology and social technics. However, considering how we’ve barely begun to comprehend the impact television and radio have had on the last century of politics, how will we manage to understand what we’re doing to ourselves in the midst of these rapid changes? At the top of my spine rests my skull and my brain, and the catastrophe of our time is playing out before our eyes, so why not see what’s on your FYP?

You’re already there, after all.