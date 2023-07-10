Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Yizz The Eunuch
Jul 10, 2023

Interesting assessment Charles, and obviously I agree. I didn't think to put it in those terms, but I've been pushing for in-person organizing and forming schools, church groups, businesses, etc. specifically for our folk & friends for a couple years now. I think that's the main way regular people can contribute to a better future, simply building healthy, wholesome community.

RecoveringMidwit
Jul 10, 2023

Love this. I think the “Entropy” analogy is a great way to understand things and why “order” requires “energy”. The Left prefers “disorder” and settling into ways that don’t require “energy” (Like discipline and pro-Nomian ways of living). The Right, if it wants “order” must exert “energy” to create it.

So my take, FWIW, is not that the Left is low entropy, rather they facilitate high entropy. The Left depletes energy, rendering society in a state of disorder. Disorder doesn’t just mean high energy chaos, but means low energy, flat, undynamic.

