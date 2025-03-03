Despite the endless complaining about how Trump is going easy on Russian President Vladimir Putin and is handing him victory on a silver platter, the threat of peace negotiations is the greatest threat to Russian victory they yet face in the war in the Ukraine.

After three years of full-scale war, it is quite obvious that any annexed territory taken by the Russians will never be returned to Ukraine. The military conclusion to the war will probably come in 2026, and that conclusion will result in terms being imposed by Russia on Ukraine, rather than negotiated. Likely, Ukraine would be landlocked and split in half. By making a serious effort for peace, President Trump puts President Putin in a difficult situation. The Russians at this point have not yet conquered the entirety of the four oblasts they have annexed. Likely, they will expel the Ukrainians from Kursk by the time negotiations begin in earnest, but still, the Russians are not in a great position to ask for much more than international recognition of the five territories they have annexed: Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. The problem with this for the Russians is that merely taking the territories that form a “land bridge” to Crimea would be quite the pyrrhic victory. It wouldn’t succeed in protecting Russia from an invasion through Ukraine, which would also require the annexation of the five additional territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkov, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

Russia has very few friends in the world. The Chinese are a hesitant partner who will only press any advantage they can acquire in ensuring that they are the dominant power on the World Island. The stakes are much higher for the Russians than for anyone else. The Europeans, British, and Americans make a big fuss about the threat of Russia, but whether or not the Russians win in Ukraine has little bearing on “the collective West.” Despite the dumb comparisons to World War II, to the Russians, this is a moment more akin to the Suez Crisis of 1956. A time when, for the British and French, their Great Power status was tested — and they failed. The European Empires were well and truly finished. The Russian Empire at that time remained, as the Soviet Union. The only real remaining proper empire on the planet. That empire has since collapsed as well, and the Russians are now facing their test of Great Power status. The first time since the Russian Federation formed that the Russian state is staking its claim directly against the nations that exploited the collapse of the Soviet Union, much as the Suez Crisis was the first time since the calamity that was winning World War II that the British staked their claim directly against the international order that was the direct competitor of the British Empire.

After the Suez Crisis, the humiliated British retreated into acceptance of their place as second fiddle to the United States. What will happen to Russia if they are likewise humiliated? So far, the Russian state has shown vastly more resilience than the British in November 1956, especially financially. The Pound Sterling was not equipped for a stand-off with the Dollar. The Ruble, however, while certainly no equal to the Dollar, has been sufficient to hold out against the economic war the West has waged on Russia. Likewise, the Russian state has sustained hundreds of thousands of casualties in war and has still not exhausted its Soviet-era weapons stockpiles, nor has it had to resort to conscription like the Ukrainians. But with Trump urging Europeans to take responsibility for European war-making and with the threat of increased American military support for Ukraine still looming if the Russians do not agree to negotiate, the clock is ticking. The Russians have to thread the needle of negotiating while at the same time increasing their advantage on the battlefield to the point of being able to negotiate for the terms they want without triggering the ire of the Trump Administration.

So indeed, Trump is neither a friend of Russia, nor is he letting them off the hook; should the Russian state choke now, Russia may have to retreat to play second fiddle to China. Their national prestige as being among the ranks of the Great Powers will be damaged, and the future of Russian statehood will follow a path very different from what might otherwise have been. This dilemma would not even be on the table if Baidan were still in office; a military victory on the battlefield for Russia under that status quo would only have been a matter of time. A geopolitical victory at the negotiating table of the world is no guarantee. Will the Russians buck the trend of American dominance in the international world order, or will they go the way of the British and French at Suez?