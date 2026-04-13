This is a follow-up to my article “Ending the MAGA Civil War: A Call for Dialogue,” published March 22, 2026, on the OGC Substack.

Vice President J.D. Vance recently stated these slightly abbreviated remarks in Hungary:

Resist the temptation to think that victory is immediate or that we’re gonna win back our civilization through instant gratification. […] I think a lot of people, this is particularly true in the United States of America, if they see something that the administration does they don’t like, they say, “Oh, that’s not what we voted for. We’re gonna check out of politics.” […] That’s the exact wrong response. If we do something you don’t like, the response should be to get more involved, to make your voice heard, and to try to push things in the direction that you want them to be pushed. Our civilization was not built overnight. It’s not gonna be saved overnight; and so what I’d encourage you to do is stay involved, be patient, and don’t let disappointment turn to checking out of the system entirely. There’s way too much of that. I would say in the Anglo system, in the American system, there’s way too much, you know, “I didn’t like this thing that the Vice President said,” or “I didn’t like this thing that the President did, and I’m gonna completely check out.” We call that black-pilling in the United States of America, and black-pilling is how you give power to the forces that are trying to destroy what our ancestors built. We need to take power back from those people and build the kind of institutions that can actually save our societies. It will not happen overnight. It will not happen in the term of one prime minister or one president, but it will happen so long as we keep our faith in God and we work hard to achieve it. That’s what we have to do.

These remarks are interesting insofar as he actually gives a precise definition for “black-pilling,” which is when you check out of politics because of one thing you didn’t like. We can generalize it to when you give up. Vice President Vance says don’t give up. Perhaps, in “It will not happen overnight,” there is a glimmer of the type of message Rupert Lowe offered to the British people: “What is necessary will be incredibly painful.”

In my previous article for the OGC Substack, I defined the Patriot and Hardliner groups. Hardliners are practically defined by that sentence I quoted from Rupert Lowe. They don’t believe that President Trump or Vice President Vance will save the country. Apparently, the Vice President agrees, as he stated: “It will not happen in the term of… one president.”

What else could it mean, following the sentence “We need to take power back from those people and build the kind of institutions that can actually save our societies”? If Trump isn’t going to be the one to do this in his term, then clearly, while President Trump is part of the fix, he isn’t the fix, and therefore, something else requires Americans’ investment of time. Vance makes it clear in the last statements: “[I]t will happen so long as we keep our faith in God and we work hard to achieve it. That’s what we have to do.”

There have been calls for people to listen directly to people in the Trump Administration rather than what is filtered through so-called “influencers” and “podcasters.” Very well. Let’s listen to J.D. Vance.

While it is true that many bad actors, whom I have labeled Maroons, do not engage in good faith and act as saboteurs, the Hardliners do exactly as the Vice President said here:

If we do something you don’t like, the response should be to get more involved, to make your voice heard, and to try to push things in the direction that you want them to be pushed.

I did exactly that with Auron MacIntyre on this podcast two weeks ago. We both agree that the pace of operations in the Trump Administration is not enough. We don’t want “instant gratification”; we just want the Administration to proceed with a vigor concomitant with the urgency of the situation.

Clearly, the Administration is open to criticism. Using the model of international treaties, which can only be permissive: What permissions can be mutually agreed upon between Patriots and Hardliners? Patriots must be permitted to “Trust the Plan” and to declare their unconditional loyalty to Donald Trump, if they wish. Hardliners must be permitted to refuse declaration of such loyalty and trust. Hardliners must be permitted to criticize the Administration, even harshly. Permission cannot be given to treat the Administration as an enemy, in Carl Schmitt’s sense. An enemy is a group of people with whom another group of people finds coexistence impossible, and therefore one group must destroy the other, lest they be destroyed themselves. Under this definition, the Trump Administration is obviously not an enemy.

The notion that one must vote for Democrats to punish the Administration’s failures is to seek to destroy the Trump Administration and MAGA, and therefore to treat it as an enemy. This behavior I have classified as Maroon. If the Maroons could destroy the Trump Administration, apparently, they would. Thus could one conceivably regard them as an enemy. Personally, I do not think that most of the Maroon camp can be called an enemy, as I believe them to be irrelevant in power-politics, and therefore it is very much possible to coexist with them. An enemy must actually have the potential to destroy another group, not merely annoy it. It would certainly be personally preferable for them not to exist, but such a personal preference is outside of the Concept of the Political. I believe my application to be the strictly correct application of the Concept of the Political, but obviously, permission should be given to have a different opinion on the matter. Patriots must be given permission to treat as enemies those who treat the Trump Administration (as a whole) as an enemy.

The risk in the MAGA Civil War, which currently involves four groups — Neocons, Patriots, Hardliners, and Maroons — is that actual enmity comes into being where it did not exist before. Neocons are obviously the enemy of MAGA, and their involvement in the MAGA Civil War is much like the involvement of a foreign power in a civil war; while the American War for Independence was, in essence, a civil war, foreign powers such as the French involved themselves to their advantage, despite not strictly being one of the two main belligerent parties. Likewise, Neocons involve themselves in the MAGA Civil War to their advantage. That MAGA Civil War itself is between the Patriots and Hardliners. While Patriots might argue that they are “true MAGA” and Hardliners are not, such arguments are irrelevant to the point, because that’s just the name for the conflict. Groups often call the same war by different names.

It is essential that the Patriots and Hardliners both recognize Neocons as an enemy, and in this capacity, Hardliners must correctly distinguish Patriot from Neocon, even if they don’t like it, because personal feelings are irrelevant to the friend–enemy distinction. Entreating with the Patriots can help accomplish this. Patriots, likewise, ought to entreat with the Hardliners in order to prevent Neocon interference from advantaging that enemy group. While Patriots might be annoyed at certain rhetoric about Donald Trump, such feelings are irrelevant to the friend–enemy distinction; unless someone is demonstrably and materially doing something to harm the Administration in a way that facilitates its destruction, rather than just using tactics Patriots disagree with, that person should not be identified as belonging to an enemy group (such as Maroons).

Generally, conflicts like this can resolve themselves with the proper application of diplomacy; but, as I mentioned, outside parties may interfere, Neocons or otherwise. The historical examples for this are innumerable. They interfere to their profit. This sort of divide can’t go on for long unless it’s profitable. Who is it profiting? Certainly not the American people.