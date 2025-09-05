Last month, Cracker Barrel unveiled the extent of their rebrand, or, more accurately, the sterilization of everything that people loved about them. The sterilization saw the removal of “Old Country Store” from their branding, the excision of cool old-timey decorations from their restaurants, and the cleansing of the innocent old man from their logo. This resulted in a great Twitter revolt, a sudden plummet in their stock price, and general outrage reaching beyond Cracker Barrel. Sleuthing anons immediately discovered that the cause of the rebrand was yet another out-of-touch MBA, no doubt hired to modernize the company, and the outrage was immediately amplified.

It’s safe to say that everyone is fed up with MBAs standardizing company brands and generally diminishing value for consumers. What everyone has not agreed upon is why this keeps happening. My friend Auron MacIntyre put it well: “Now you might ask yourself, ‘If capitalism is working as intended, how does this person come to run Cracker Barrel?’” It’s a good rhetorical question, and most of us seemed to understand the general point, but I think that there is great disunity regarding what the specific cause of our problems is.

In reality, there are many causes behind the trend of MBAs ruining all our fun, especially private reliance on credentialism. I propose that the underlying cause — the thing allowing any of this to happen in the first place — is government-driven bureaucratization. Before anyone stops reading and relegates this article as basic libertarianism, what I would like to do here is compare two different theories of the same phenomenon: James Burnham’s Managerialism and Ludwig von Mises’s Bureaucracy. In doing this comparison, my goal is not to convince anyone of any moral or policy stance, but to point out that the usually online rightist argument against managerialism can be improved.

Burnham’s Managerialism

While the concept of managerialism and bureaucratization did not originate with Burnham and Mises specifically, both represent the most popular schools of thought on the subject. While Burnham’s work is more popular, it is also more Marxist and historical in analysis. This is not to say that Burnham’s work is entirely incorrect, rather that Mises’s work allows a much more detailed analysis of what we see today.

I do not need to rearticulate Burnham entirely here, since it is an old concept at this point. Instead, I offer the following summary. Early on, Burnham was a Marxist employed by FDR’s New Deal programs. However, in the early 1940s, Burnham’s exposure to FDR’s programs (and employment in the CIA’s precursor agency, the Office of Strategic Services) moved him away from ideological Marxism. During his break with Marxism, Burnham sought to explain the West’s next stage of social development, and in 1941, he published The Managerial Revolution.

The West, says Burnham, was undergoing a social revolution and moving away from “bourgeois” or “capitalist” society. In the old capitalist society, production is centered around commodities which were to be exchanged using money for other commodities rather than for immediate consumption. The goal of this production was profit, and society was divided into owners and proletariat. The next stage for the West, according to Burnham, was not the rule of the proletariat as the Marxists claimed. Rather, it was the rule of a new class, the managers. In Burnham’s view, managers exist to coordinate and direct production, and by virtue of being so close and involved in production, they have supplanted the capitalists, who were the previous controllers of production. The most remarkable part is that the rising managerial class is good for the state. Managers, due to their daily work of coordination and administration, are useful to states wishing to grow in scope and alter society. Therefore, there is an alliance between the state and managers. The state gets administrators and social engineers, and the managers get state-subsidized schools, work programs, and other forms of employment not tied to profit.

Therefore, the wave of dull rebrands spearheaded by MBAs would not be surprising to a reader of The Managerial Revolution. However, Burnham’s analysis is economically flawed and, while being very close to correct, obscures some important details. This is where Mises’s Bureaucracy (1944) functions as a direct upgrade.

Mises’s Bureaucratization

Like Burnham, Mises’s managers exist as an economic function in the form of coordinating production in parts of a business where entrepreneurs cannot be. However, Burnham’s theory, perhaps a latent Marxist analysis, unnaturally focuses economic functions around the means of production. Mises’s economic functions relate to categories of action, which allows Misesian analyses greater realism. To illustrate, Burnham’s manager suddenly appeared in the late 19th century due to mundane, historical considerations of production; they are a historical artifact. By contrast, Mises’s manager is a timeless function resulting from entrepreneurship, acting when entrepreneurs cannot be at a specific place at a specific time. To Burnham, managers are a class tied to the means of production. To Mises, managers are a function under the entrepreneur that assist in pursuing profit. To Burnham, managers represent a regrettable development of capitalist society. To Mises, managers have always existed.

So, for Mises, the existence or even proliferation of managers is not itself a problem, nor is any social strife relating to managers historically necessary. He does, though, still recognize a growing problem related to managers, specifically bureaucratization. To understand bureaucratization, one first needs to understand profit management. Normally, that is, when entrepreneurs are left to their own devices, entrepreneurs bear uncertainty in the pursuit of profit. This can only be accomplished by satisfying the wants of consumers. If one entrepreneur tries to cheat his customers or seeks to provide less value, they will flock to another who is honest or who provides greater value. In this case, the latter entrepreneur receives the greater profit, and the consumers (and everyone is a consumer) are better off. When an entrepreneur hires a manager and that manager turns a loss or a profit insufficient for the entrepreneur, the manager is quickly fired and a new one is hired who will hopefully succeed.

By contrast, bureaucratic management is management according to predefined rules and strictures, regardless of the value provided and therefore the profit obtained. Following these rules may provide some profit for the entrepreneur, but it does not have to. Similarly, consumers may benefit from this type of management, but they do not have to. In both cases, the entrepreneur and the consumer would be better off under profit management, where both interests are aligned. The main consequence of bureaucratic management is that the interests of entrepreneurs and managers and the interests of consumers are decoupled. That is, entrepreneurs and managers no longer have to provide the greatest value for consumers to profit. The cause of private businesses bureaucratizing is simple. On this issue, Mises says:

No private enterprise will ever fall prey to bureaucratic methods of management if it is operated with the sole aim of making profit. It has already been pointed out that under the profit motive every industrial aggregate, no matter how big it may be, is in a position to organize its whole business and each part of it in such a way that the spirit of capitalist acquisitiveness permeates it from top to bottom. But ours is an age of a general attack on the profit motive. Public opinion condemns it as highly immoral and extremely detrimental to the commonweal. Political parties and governments are anxious to remove it and to put in its place what they call the “service” point of view and what is in fact bureaucratic management.

Here, Mises breaks from Burnham. Business consolidation, strategy, and production do not necessitate what we see around us. Operating by anything other than the pursuit of profit does.

To return to our original subject of unpopular, unwanted rebranding spearheaded by managers, the reason they can keep getting away with it is not some general dominance of managers; rather, the state shields companies from needing to pursue profit. There are many ways the state does this (legally prescribed corporate structures, cheap credit, and university subsidies come to mind), but I would like to focus on regulations preventing owners from simply firing bad managers and hiring good managers.

There are many examples of legal barriers to firing and hiring managers, but I only want to illustrate a few big issues. In the first case, prohibiting the firing of bad managers, companies have to calculate the potential costs of wrongful termination lawsuits (especially if the fired manager falls into a “protected class”). There are also other financial considerations, but a brief conversation with a business owner or attorney about the possible perils of firing someone on the spot for underperforming should be enough to disabuse anyone of the idea that entrepreneurs can just fire managers.

The second case, inhibiting the hiring of good managers, can take many forms, but I would like to focus on the legal doctrine of shareholder primacy. In the early 20th century, Henry Ford was legally prohibited from reinvesting his large profits back into his company in the form of larger plants to increase productivity. The Dodge Brothers sued Ford for undermining the profitability of the company and for removing the shareholders’ dividend. While there is nuance to this, since shareholder profit maximization is not enshrined into law, Ford was still prevented by the court from expanding his business. Regardless of the specific details of the case and the personal conflicts, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in favor of the short-term interest of shareholders, rather than the entrepreneur’s expectation of what would be the most valuable to his market. Before our current times of stakeholder capitalism (another doctrine that seeks to separate profit from the wants of the public), even the doctrine of shareholder value maximization represented a perverse weakening of the entrepreneur and a decoupling of profit from the public’s wants.

Before moving on, it is also worth noting that perhaps the most popularly disliked managers in the HR department exist due to compliance with rules and standards imposed upon private businesses. Without government-enforced bureaucratization in employment law (operating by rules rather than profit is, to reiterate, bureaucratization), HR has no real reason to exist. Think about how much value is destroyed by your usual experience with HR, and contrast that to whatever value you and anyone else could ever possibly derive from it.

Conclusion

In summary, that managers are at the forefront is relevant to us in our day-to-day lives but is not necessarily the cause of our problems. One could entirely ban MBAs and similar degrees and excise other visible forms of Burnham’s managerialism, but the cause of bureaucratization, of top-down, characterless standardization pursued to spite Americans, still remains so long as governmental interference in the form of employment regulations, legally-prescribed corporate structures, cheap credit, and college subsidies remains. The same reasoning applies to most of our problems in the corporate world.

Before ending, it is worth emphasizing another implication of the Misesian analysis. Government intervention is necessarily bureaucratic, since governments rule by rules. Any expansion of the government into spheres which are normally governed by profit and loss, then, necessarily entails increasing bureaucratization. A contradiction arises, then, for the online right that at once advocates against bureaucratization, managerialism, and bland, unwanted rebrands, and increasingly for government regulation of various parts of the economy and society. May this article bring that contradiction to the forefront and make progress towards consistency.