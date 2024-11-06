Guys, we did it.

We survived not only an election cycle, but an assassination attempt, multiple smear campaigns, and a future that would have been a disaster for our children and the very existence of Heritage America.

Trump didn’t just dodge a bullet; we all did. For the next week or so, relax and enjoy the victory. Take some time off from politics for a while and decompress, because we’ve all earned it. However, this isn’t 2016 anymore. Total victory — a victory for our families and for our nation — is not yet secured. We were lulled into a false sense of security during Trump’s first win, and we all felt things getting worse during the Biden administration. Things can change in a short amount of time, so be prepared.

Take these next four years not as a victory lap; rather, create a victory plan. Join the Old Glory Club, get involved with your communities, support your Church and the congregation, and prepare yourselves for when times aren’t so stable. The hurricane of 2020 and onward ripped a lot of us from our roots, but this victory means that we can plant seeds again. Guard those seeds in the best ways you see fit to develop and nurture the root system. Get right with God, get married, and link up with your true brothers.

America isn’t a safe place for us yet just because our guy is in office, but we can take this momentum and realize more opportunities to network and develop skills. Hopefully the America our progeny inherits is one in which they can thrive.

Enjoy the win, enjoy the memes, but enjoy the company of men who will not only make you a better American, but a better man. Opportunities are everywhere, some you can even create for yourself, but what matters most now is building not one but several fortresses for our people instead of gallivanting around the ruins of an old, decrepit castle.

Thank you. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.