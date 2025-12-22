By guest contributor Jed Eckert.

As all of you must know, Vivek Ramaswamy is an Indian who wants to be the governor of Ohio.

He’s also a tranny.

Mind you, he’s not “transgender.”

He’s a tranny the same way Bruce Jenner is a tranny; he’s pretending to be something he’s not, and calling himself something he isn’t, and insisting that everyone else affirm his charade.

Recently, he penned a column for the New York Times titled “What Is an American?” which is basically the nationalist equivalent of Jenner’s “Call Me Caitlyn” article.

“Shockingly,” it permitted foreigners like him, whose beliefs don’t permit them to consume classic American cuisine like a cheeseburger, to be included.

“Well, if he’s wrong, then what is an American?” someone might retort.

I’ll quote the great Sam Hyde: “Everyone knows what an American is. I’m not willing to have that discussion.”

Heritage Americans are done discussing what they are with tranny Americans who are not and never will be one of us. We’re not the ones running around insisting that we’re Americans for the same reason a strongman doesn’t have to insist to others that he can lift heavy weights, or Michael Jordan that he’s a legendary basketball player.

People who aren’t something have to persuade others or use coercion for them to agree, because their identity is based on perception, not reality. If you don’t notice it, it doesn’t exist.

Nobody really wants to address this, but the transgender movement is just the latest in a series of movements that use collective perception, voluntary or coerced, to manipulate reality and their social environment so that they can “be” something they aren’t. It’s akin to the Emperor who has no clothes, except in this case the emperor knows that he doesn’t, but there’s a steep penalty for anyone who doesn’t praise his refined attire.

Among these is the tranny American movement, i.e., credal nationalism, which preaches that anyone from anywhere could come and be an American. In the short term, it allowed America to absorb the largest mass migration of people in human history without mass killings.

The “proposition nation” myth was based on an unspoken social compact between Heritage Americans and foreigners entering the country. We will accept you as one of us, provided that you act, behave, dress, talk, and think like us. Embrace our form of government, honor our heroes, and celebrate our holidays.

For many decades, that process of assimilation, however imperfect and perfunctory, kept the peace.

The difference between then and now is that immigrants at the time aspired to be Americans, if for no other reason than they were such a small minority that they had to if they were to succeed. They dropped the old ways of their home country. They changed their clothing, their accents, even their surnames so that they would blend in with an Anglo nation.

Ramaswamy represents a true tranny American in the sense that transgendered people are often driven by rage and hatred of either their own sex or their pretended sex. He’s completely ungrateful for what this country has allowed him to do, and he knows that it’s come at the expense of more competent, more capable White men who have a right to live here.

This is why he lashes out against real Americans during the Christmas season, one of our most beloved holidays, as he did last year. His talking about what an American is and how anyone can be one right before Christmas is like a grown man showering in a bathroom with his genitals hanging out while lecturing a pregnant woman next to him about how he’s just as much of a woman as her because he too gets hysterical or likes to gossip.

It’s gross, vile, and disgusting to witness, but that’s the point. Ramaswamy does it for the same reason boys and men pretend to be female and force girls and women to “affirm” their identity by allowing them to enter their locker rooms and bathrooms. It would be the equivalent of an American shoveling bacon cheeseburgers down his throat, insisting that anyone who eats burgers is more Indian than he is.

It’s a humiliation ritual by someone with a sadistic streak and, in his case, driven by an overwhelming sense of inferiority.

He doesn’t belong here anymore than a man in the women’s locker room, and he knows it.

Tranny Americans like him remind me of what Hannibal Lector said of Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs: “Billy is not a real transsexual. But he thinks he is. He tries to be. He’s tried to be a lot of things, I expect.”

Ramaswamy is a fraud, a charlatan, a con artist, and a scamming, scheming, conning, rapacious invader.

The one thing he absolutely isn’t? An American.

The difference between him and Buffalo Bill is that Ramaswamy doesn’t even try to pretend he is what he insists he is. He’s a fraud who swears that he’s honest even as he’s swindling you, reacting with outrage when you point out the hypocrisy rather than express gratitude.

Heritage Americans must continually point out that he’s a tranny American who needs to go back to India where he should be, not become governor of Ohio. If we can kick out real Americans such as Benjamin Franklin’s son for fighting on the wrong side of the War of Independence, then we can certainly remove these Star Wars name, Mos Eisley Cantina-looking slimeballs who express open hostility to our people while insisting on our vote.

In the meantime, Ramaswamy needs to be relentlessly mocked, ridiculed, and shunned — along with anyone who dares to associate with him. Any elected official seen near him needs to be told in no uncertain terms that doing so will cost him his seat.

Something that Heritage Americans must do is send a clear message that they are done with the bullshit; no longer will they vote for someone just because he has a big giant Dumbo symbol next to his name. The days of these drag show-style election campaigns are coming to an end.