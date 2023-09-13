One particular night earlier this summer, I was having trouble sleeping. As I drifted into that liminal space between drowsiness and slumber, strange thoughts began to confront my consciousness. Scenes of the next great conflagration which we all see on the horizon disturbed my already restless self, and clarity came to me regarding what we witnessed during the Great Reset of 2020.

The high ruling class are preparing for something, and the pandemic was a test of their power — not just the “medicine” itself, but all the powers they rolled out, including the vaccine passports, fraudulent resistance movements, and de-bankings. These powers may have seemingly come and gone, but don’t be fooled. We will see them used again in our lifetimes.

If preparations are being made for another great power war, the inadequacy of the West’s “professional” armies, specifically with respect to their manpower, will quickly become apparent. Recruitment is already crumbling, and it’s only getting worse. Nobody still holds to the nationalism that once inspired mass volunteer armies, and I am not convinced that any amount of about-facing regime propaganda can change that. Impressment will quickly become necessary in order to sustain fighting capability against opponents like China and Russia, but that raises a question: How will the USA and its NATO empire enforce a draft in the 21st century?

While our manipulative and foxlike overlord caste is exceptionally skilled at nudging us to do things we would rather not do and convincing NPCs to relish in and even to feel superior in their support of the current thing, hard power has never been their strong suit domestically. One thought that came to mind was that they may try to use foreigners to impress locals into the army (just as they used them to enforce mask mandates in my home country of Canada), but that is laughable on its face. The draft will not be imposed in this way.

This brings us back to the pandemic-era emergency powers. There will be no need for press gangs and martial law to get people on the front lines, as they will simply nudge and eventually de-person anyone who fails to comply with the draft. Imagine it this way. First, they will have your tax number blacklisted so that no employer can hire you legally. Then, they will cancel your driver’s license and lock you out of the banking system so that you won’t be able to rent or buy a house, drive your car, or even move across domestic borders. Then, you will be denied access to healthcare. You will have your children taken away from you. Finally, for your failure to comply, you will be labelled a domestic terrorist and sent to slave factories to build war machines.

This is coming, make no mistake about it. Need I remind anyone of the trucker protesters in Canada (the largest labour strike in Canadian history, by the way) having their bank accounts blacklisted? Or the J6ers being labelled as domestic terrorists? Or the people being fired from their jobs, being denied healthcare, or losing custody of their children for refusing the mandatory medicine? The regime tested all these tyrannical powers for a reason, and they have since not been forced to relinquish them. They will use them again, because this is what they’re for.

This is not a black pill. The truth will set you free. Do not be dismayed. We already know that they want to destroy us, genocide us, mock and humiliate us, enslave our people, and mutilate our children. Now we must look to the future. Another revelation from my fever-dream involved the “conspiracy” known as the New World Order or Great Reset. They want to reorganize the empire, from the top down. They want a more centralized, nationless imperial regime to take over following the conflagration towards which they are driving the world. It is no coincidence that the war in Ukraine started immediately following the pandemic and yet another USD debasement. All of this is connected.

They are walking a tightrope, however. Their window to act seems quite narrow. Inflationary pressure will continue to push more people into poverty. This yearly double-digit inflation will not be sustainable for much longer. One of the many squeaky cogs in the international economy will come loose: looking at SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), in fact, as an example, it seems like some of them already have. Which one of these squeaky cogs will ultimately push us into crisis is a question for the oracles. That crisis will be the instigation for war, by hook or by crook. Looking into history, we may find some hope, while imperial restructuring is the goal. The two potentialities are 1) higher unity or 2) fracturing, and we need to hope for fracturing. A fragmented empire is better for any dissident. Smaller power bases mean more international competition, which I believe will be good for us: better that the Eye of Sauron looks elsewhere than squarely at us.

Lastly, on the hope question, I want to leave anyone who reads this with a reflection: How can we encourage a heroic politic? In our age of comic book heroes, we see the longing within the mortal soul for a saviour. While I first and last look to Christ to save me and all whom I love, we need a worldly hero now, such as an Aragon or a David, to save us and our families from the cruelty of our enemies. While the dissident sphere is full of academic politics and meta-analyses, Donald Trump gave us the roadmap for what we need if we want broader support and hope in the body politic.

Is Trump our hero? I’m not counting on it, but again, this is another question for Delphi. A heroic politic can anchor us, bind us to our leader and his faction, justify our actions and beliefs, and aim us against our enemies, but how can we foster this? While at present we do not have a positive to latch onto, we dissidents are still having a hard time even deciding what our true enemy is. We need something abstract, yet personified, political yet not politicized, historic but current; but what?

This is the point where I honestly admit that what I’m about to suggest was not, in fact, revealed to me in a dream. I’m more of an ideas guy than a deep thinker or mystic. I believe that our enemy should be summed up moving forward as simply “The War Machine.” If our regime is heading towards warmongering (which it is), what better target exists than the war pigs to blame for our every problem? While most thinkers will recognize many deeper factors in our friend-enemy analysis, for the masses this simple question points the finger squarely at those responsible. Even though it’s broad, which senator, house member, or other political leader isn’t banging the drums of war? War is the quintessential political issue, but both left and right can and should stand shoulder to shoulder in a non-politicized fashion to denounce it during this upcoming campaign. It dominates our histories, and this issue is still staring us right in the face as I write. It supersedes questions of race, social issues, the role of government, and left-wing ideology. By making war our enemy, we side with the people already against the regime. We sound this horn loud enough and wait for a leader to start speaking our language, and that is how we move past whatever forms of politics that “they” may use to divide us. Let us embody a heroic politic, and take up a flag that we can fly proudly. They cannot divide us on these grounds.

I implore any who read this to think on it. Please respond — I’m trying to start a conversation.