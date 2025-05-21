Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl Dahl's avatar
Karl Dahl
20h

They know they're lying, we know they're lying, and now they know we know they're lying

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Vail's avatar
Kevin Vail
20h

Yes, cancer is bad , and it’s the very least that Joe Biden deserves. This corrupt traitor needs to suffer for cosmic justice if no other reason. He caused the suffering of millions and the death of thousands, at least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture