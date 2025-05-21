Another year, another conference has passed us by for the Old Glory Club, and with a resounding success. It’s been a running gag at these conferences that whenever we meet up, some terrible set of events tend to take place geopolitically. This year, they took place domestically.

From the bombing of an IVF clinic in California, to the Brooklyn Bridge being hit by a Mexican naval vessel, to the biggest-yet-least-surprising headline of them all: Former President* Joe Biden disclosing his diagnosis of an aggressive form of metastatic prostate cancer. This disclosure couldn’t have been more deliberately timed, as Democratic Party seriously begins to question the Biden administration’s legacy, as the Left begins to gear up for the midterms and the 2028 general election, and as the Democratic/Media establishment begins to turn on Biden and his administration. This is on the heels of former CNN Journalist Jake Tapper going on tour for his book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, co-written with Alex Thompson. While Jake Tapper and the entire media establishment are responsible for assisting in this cover-up, the modern American tradition of the media and political leaders disclosing the most heinous acts imaginable with the air of “Well, what are you going to do about it?” is a tradition I would most certainly like to see come to an end.

Biden’s diagnosis even has people who worked in his administration come to some uncomfortable conclusions about the entirety of his time in office. Even the New York Times had to raise some uncomfortable questions:

Still, it wasn’t just conservatives who had questions. In interviews with the news media, some physicians raised the idea that Mr. Biden could have known about his condition while in office, saying it was surprising that the president — who has access to some of the best health care in the country — would not have learned about his cancer earlier. “He did not develop it in the last 100 to 200 days,” Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, an oncologist who served as an adviser on the coronavirus pandemic for the Biden administration, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021.”

The President of the United States has access to the best healthcare on Earth. There’s no way this wasn’t known, or hidden, or simply ignored until you needed a convenient way out of your own legacy and camp being torn apart from Democrat Party Insiders and Media Apparatchiks making a pivot to move on from the shadow of senility gearing up for the next election.

The biggest advantage our current media environment has for leftists and those responsible for lockdowns, the countless missed diagnoses of cancer, the inability to see dying family, locked up churches, children’s education being retarded by varying years if not decades, and Lord knows countless more evils inflicted on Americans was that most people treat the Covid age like a strange fugue state in which “it wasn’t as bad as you’re making it out to be.”

Lest we forget: the nation burned down over a drugged-up criminal, Election Transparency Protestors were jailed (with some even denied cancer treatments while being political prisoners), racial triage impacted distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments in parts of the U.S., and the Biden Regime accelerated the invasion and great replacement of Americans.

As much as I don’t like the phrase “never forget” for its obvious metaphysical shadow that is used to harangue Western nations for having their own national, regional, and ethnic identities, I don’t want you to forget what the last four years actually were like. We had fake Oval Offices in which we watched Biden get the Covid shot on live television, numerous flubs and rapid corrections from staffers any time Biden said something off script, and Biden using notecards to take questions from reporters in a pre-scripted manner, all the while Jill Biden got the band up to make new music for the First Lady of the United States.

The absolute desecration of the Republic (a trend going on now for a century) had been taken to new lows, with the Emperor not just having no clothes, but also no brain. We were not allowed to look behind the curtain to see the real Wizard of Oz, as conservative pundits and media types speculated whether this was Obama’s Third Term or someone else pulling the strings like an Edith Wilson re-run. We watched the nation’s job losses only affect actual Americans as immigration went up, non-white employment skyrocketed, and the economy got so bad that the actual definition of recession changed before our very eyes.

These are just things I can recall offhand and off memory. I’m sure if I were to go forward and do the research, I could come up with even more laws, more EOs, and more cooperation between the Biden White House that would instill a sharp remembrance followed by an instant flash of rage. Yes, the Biden White House and his legacy are forever tarnished, an asterisk just like I have put on him, akin to Barry Bonds or some other sports figure. But Joseph R. Biden, Jr., was no sports figure; he was allegedly the President of the United States, with a team of individuals who de Maistre had noted nearly two centuries ago would be impossible to hold accountable.

Earlier this week, Auron MacIntyre and I discussed this at length with righteous anger, knowing that actual accountability on the scale that we can only fantasize about in a Real Raw News post won’t actually come. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t forget. As Comedian and Commentator Sam Hyde has noted:

“When we win, do not forget that these people want you broke, dead, your kids raped and brainwashed, and they think it’s funny.”

We won’t forget, even if they so desperately want us to.

Cancer is awful. You should get screened regularly at a certain age. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone here, and having taken care of someone close to me who survived cancer, I find it insulting that Biden’s team thought they could pull this off.

We know they’re lying, and this Solzhenitsyn-esque nightmare must come to an end.

* President is used here only as an official title. There will likely be no fully revealed truth behind what truly happened in the 2020 election and who was actually running the Biden administration, but it is safe to say that Joseph R. Biden, Jr., was not the 46th President of These United States.