By guest contributor Jed Eckert.

Jed Eckert is an American caught behind Occupied Territory. He’s been told Special Forces are coming in the springtime to help him and other Americans stuck behind enemy lines. But it’s a long time until spring. It’s a lot of talk until then.

At a recent American Renaissance Conference, Jared Taylor delivered a speech titled “The American Experiment Has Failed.” I encourage you all to read the speech transcript and mull over what the longtime advocate for Americans and Europeans has to say.

I have a cursory knowledge of his work, but I understand that he has been fighting the good fight since most of us were either in diapers or not even a glimmer in our daddy’s eye. He was sounding the clarion call to curb mass immigration decades before the problems became so apparent that ordinary Americans have been radicalized.

His speech contains a lot of positive, uplifting remarks noting the recent actions by President Trump to curb, contain, and expel hostile invaders currently residing in our country. However, as he has done in the past, he includes some very sobering statements that I felt warrant a respectful response:

Last year, I surprised some of you by saying that the United States — this political entity — can never again be a home for white people. My opinion hasn’t changed, even if we imagine two back-to-back miracles. Let’s imagine JD Vance gets himself elected for two terms. He will not — he cannot — make the United States a home for white people. But no matter what happens, the United States can never again be our home, and that will become clear to millions more whites every year. There will be open calls for solutions that sound radical — even unthinkable — today. More and more whites will understand that we must have a place that belongs to us, and that place cannot be the entire USA. So, what do we do?

If there is anyone who can empathize with Taylor’s sentiments, it’s men like me who have, in our own way, been fighting the good fight in Occupied Territory and have witnessed far more defeats than victories. I’m of an age where I’ve been around long enough to know personally what has been lost since Taylor first began his work, and at this point I understand why someone would be resigned to an extent.

Yet, I would respectfully caution against making any definite statements about the future trajectory of the U.S. in terms of it being a home for Americans.

I will give several reasons why.

First, no one can predict the future. No one saw the fall of the Soviet Union coming. During the final years of the Cold War, the top Soviet analyst in America wrote a novel titled The War in 2020 about a conflict in that same year between the U.S. and the USSR against Japan. In an afterword, he discussed what the Soviet Union would need to do to remain a world power in 2020.

The book was published in 1991, months before the USSR collapsed.

That collapse was precipitated by the fall of the Berlin Wall, built by a country that had the Stasi, the most effective secret police in known history. One out of every three citizens was an informant. Resistance was impossible, and yet the system still failed.

To give another historical comparison from Russia, in World War II: at one point during the Battle of Stalingrad, the German army had control of 90% of the city and had reached the banks of the Volga River. All seemed to be lost.

Unknown to anyone in the city, the Russians had secretly amassed forces on the flanks and unleashed them just as the Germans were about to take control. The pincer move cut off the Germans inside the city from their supply lines maintained by third-rate troops. The would-be conquerors found themselves surrounded and eventually surrendered.

In other words, the proximity to defeat or victory is not always apparent at the time.

The second reason is highlighted in Taylor’s speech, in which he states:

I won’t even consider the possibility of nuclear war or a debt crisis that crushes the federal government. If Uncle Sam’s checks start bouncing — and I think that’s more likely than nuclear war — I refuse to speculate where the chaos will lead.

Allow me to consider the possibility.

If there was a debt crisis and the U.S. could no longer take out debt, i.e., only spend what it took in or defaulted on loans, many of our current problems related to immigrants or fake Americans would be solved. I don’t need to cite data or stats for everyone reading this to know that tens of millions of people currently residing in the U.S. who do not belong here do so because they are able to obtain taxpayer dollars.

Even if this taxpayer money comes from a state or local government, I promise you, most of those funds originated at the federal level. If you doubt me, look at how many lawsuits have been filed by state attorneys general against Trump to maintain federal funding he’s tried to cut. They need those funds to keep people here who then provide census population numbers and/or votes.

If the U.S. faced a debt crisis, many people would go home. The spigot may never get turned off, but what’s the point if no water flows from it anymore?

Millions of people are here for one reason and one reason only, and if our government suffered a financial crisis, that reason would go away. They have no ties to the nation, its heritage, its culture, or its people. All incentives would vanish.

No doubt Americans would also suffer, perhaps intensely, but to paraphrase the film The Good Shepherd, we will still have the United States of America. We can endure hardships of that kind when we feel like we belong here. Those just visiting will leave when we’re no longer forced to subsidize their occupation of our homeland.

A third reason why is related to the second. As Bane said to Batman in The Dark Knight Rises, “Peace has cost you your strength. Victory has defeated you.”

Along with the taxpayer subsidies has been the onslaught of corporate and public propaganda coddling our enemies while denigrating Heritage Americans, particularly those under the age of 40. While our enemies have been heaped with praise as they’re artificially raised up, young Heritage American men have been subjected to what is possibly the most unprecedented campaign of vitriolic hatred and soft genocide by their own government, in addition to their elders who still benefit from the current system.

The situation is somewhat comparable, in a sense, to the conditions of the men who endured Valley Forge during the War of Independence. They endured a cruel winter, some of them without proper boots. Their cabins were insufficiently insulated. Many suffered illness and disease. Thousands died or deserted.

Yet, what emerged from Valley Forge was a formidable force, thoroughly trained with aid by Prussian Baron Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben. During their first battle after Valley Forge at Monmouth, they went toe to toe with the British Army and shocked their opponents by maintaining control of the field afterwards.

But whereas the Continental Army suffered physical hardships due to the elements and the primitive nature of their quarters, we today suffer privations due to hostilities not from nature, but from those who rule us and very often by those who should be our staunchest advocates. We are, in a sense, enduring a Valley Forge of our own, in which we are on our own much more than our ancestors.

It is not known yet what will emerge, but my hope is that it produces a resilient generation of men whose suffering will inspire them not only to undo the errors of the past, but to ensure that they are not replicated once they are gone.

The only thing that Heritage American men have not been subject to is explicit, outright violence and targeted killing. It’s why we’ve reached a point where mere memes or a jean commercial with Sydney Sweeney can cause emotional and mental distress among our enemies. People who scream about oppression and discrimination are the most emotionally and financially pampered in human history.

And yet, as John Paul Jones put it, we have not even yet begun to fight.

I strongly suspect that the current trajectory of our country cannot be sustained for much longer, and once the national debt reaches an inevitable crisis, we will see our enemies collapse into despair as those of us who have survived our own Valley Forge emerge hardened and resilient to carry out the great task of rebuilding the nation.

Perhaps a nation never to be the same again, but a nation once again, nonetheless.

It is completely possible, of course, that I could be wrong and Taylor’s words are prophetic. But I would rather hold out hope until the last flickering flame is extinguished than grant our enemies one iota of satisfaction by seeing us resigned to a fate that they’ve sought for so long to impose on us.

Quite possibly it may be a “fool’s hope,” as Gandalf put it, that prevents it from happening.

I’ll conclude with this. The great Prussian statesman Otto von Bismarck never held command of an army or held meaningful political power. Yet he transformed Germany from a confederation of independent states into a single country. And he made his ambitions no secret.

In 1862, he famously declared the following about German unification:

Not through speeches and majority decisions will the great questions of the day be decided — that was the great mistake of 1848 and 1849 — but by iron and blood.

