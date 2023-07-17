After a strong showing by The Old Glory Club at the second U.S. Event this year, we have been beyond thrilled at the interest and inquiries we have received. To all of you who have reached out to get involved, we thank you. To those who have not yet, we want you to.

During the OGC panel at the conference, we made an exciting announcement of our chapter initiative. We are looking for applicants to start their own official OGC chapters all across the USA. We are modeling these chapters after fraternal organizations that were once common all across the country. As such, OGC membership will lead to things like mutual aid, mentorship, community service, business opportunities, friendly hostels, bonds of brotherhood, and much more.

We plan on rolling out these chapters in waves. Due to the massive amount of interest shown in the wake of the Nashville Event, we have reached capacity for our First Founding of Chapters. Upon the completion of our First Founding, we will begin processing applications for our Second Founding.

The requirements for starting a chapter are as follows:

Organize a total of five American men over the age of 18 who are interested in forming an OGC chapter. After getting five friends together, write a letter of introduction and send it to TheOldGloryClub@gmail.com. This letter of introduction should include the full names and biographies of the five friends. Biographies should include past political activity, other affiliations or memberships, and any other information that may be important for the consideration of the Old Glory Club’s leadership. In this letter of introduction, include a geographic location of the chapter and a name for the chapter. The chapter’s name must be respectable and related to America. The Old Glory Club will then either approve the chapter or deny it and say what needs to be changed. Upon approval, a chapter agreement will be drafted between the Old Glory Club and the new chapter to make it an official legal entity. Once the chapter is official, assign the offices of President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary (or the same offices in all but name) to four individuals in accordance with how the chapter is organized. You may add a fifth position for your fifth member if you choose to do so.

After the OGC chapter has been formed, there will be some obligations:

One member must be appointed to stay in contact with representatives of the Old Glory Club’s leadership. At the beginning of every quarter, a short report of the chapter’s finances, membership, and short-term prospects must be given to those representatives of the Old Glory Club’s leadership. At the beginning of every year, in place of the short report, a detailed summary of the chapter’s actions, finances, and membership for that year as well as its long-term goals must be given to those representatives of the Old Glory Club’s leadership. A quorum of the chapter’s membership (decided by the chapter) must meet at least every two weeks.

These obligations are designed not to be too intrusive. The chapters will have the liberty to set their own goals and intentions and manage their own affairs with the only caveat being that it has to be clearly communicated on those regular intervals to the OGC leadership. A baseline of meeting frequency was also set so as to keep everyone productive and committed.

Just to preempt a few questions and provide a few ideas:

Except for our baseline of membership (adult American men), membership and admission can be decided by the chapter. Want to limit chapter membership to just your friends? You can do that. Want to limit chapter membership to just adult American men from a certain geographic region? You can do that too.

OGC chapters also do not have to have exclusive jurisdiction over a particular geographic region. Is there already a chapter for your region, but you want to make one for your city or county? By all means, you can make one. Want to have a non-geographic chapter for your group of friends? That will work as well!



Want to form a chapter but don’t quite know what to do? That’s fine as well. This conundrum can be resolved in your first few meetings, but just to list some examples, we have chapters forming who have expressed interest in cleaning graveyards, performing community service, simply organizing friends in a region, hosting meetups at historical sites, and much more. If you have the idea, the men, and the will, odds are that you can do it with your chapter so long as you stay within the earlier regulations.

If you are interested in starting a chapter or would like information about one that may already be in your area, please contact us at: TheOldGloryClub@gmail.com

Thank you again for your continued support of The Old Glory Club.

American Excellence!

RedHawk, President of The Old Glory Club