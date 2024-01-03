Welcome back to The Old Glory Club. We hope you all had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with your family and friends. It was quite the year for us, and we sent it off with a bang with an excellent (and hilarious) episode of Pony Express Radio, a momentous appearance on Millenniyule, and a cozy hangout stream watching Die Hard with frens. 2023 was a big year for us, our first full year in business. In that time we have developed a catalogue of content through our rich Substack, engaging videos, and hilarious Twitter account. The OGC is well on its way to making some serious headway in 2024. But we aren’t stopping there.

We have big plans for 2024 and beyond, starting with our first formal teaser of some in-person events coming up later this year, both big and small (more details to follow soon). There will indeed be a large academic conference during Q2 as well as a number of small banquets and events planned throughout the year across the country. One of the founding missions of the OGC was to encourage and facilitate the formation of in-person relationships among members of our community. But meeting once a year for a conference, sharing great discussions over cigars and cocktails, isn’t enough. Last year, the OGC officially incorporated two local chapters under our banner, with more coming later this year. We aim to set up our chapters all over the country in order to form strong communities and social bonds in these trying times. If you would like to know more, please check out our website, which has now entered beta testing. All these, and other unannounced projects, are coming throughout 2024. Our influence is growing, and we thank all of you who are joining us for your continued support. Keep watching this space, and buckle up — 2024 is going to be a wild ride.

American Excellence.