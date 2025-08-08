Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DK's avatar
DK
2h

Excellent framing of the recent past and key priorities in next phase of the war. IMO much progress was made this summer regarding the ease of identifying friends or foes that have, dubiously or not, gained some recognition within the movement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture