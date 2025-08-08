By guest author Derek Foster.

The United States is amid a seismic political realignment, reshaping the very foundation of how Americans understand the terms “right-wing” and “left-wing.” The traditional boundaries that once defined these labels have been blurred beyond recognition. What was once a clear-cut division between Republicans and Democrats has transformed into something far more complex. The modern “Right” no longer represents a single ideology but rather a coalition of three distinct yet overlapping movements: libertarianism, populism, and conservatism. This emerging alliance is less about strict party loyalty and more about shared opposition to government overreach, cultural radicalism, and a deeply distrusted political elite.

The conservative wing of this new political coalition is largely composed of older Americans with longstanding loyalty to the Republican Party. After Trump took office in 2016, Americans began identifying more as socially conservative in response to the drastic leftward shift in the legacy media’s unpopular messaging around social issues like race and gender. Americans were never convinced by these radical ideologies, but Trump’s election emboldened many to speak out against the vocal minority. Meanwhile, the media doubled down on diversity despite it being a losing issue for them. Trump forced the Democratic Party to take the losing side of so many 80–20 issues that their propaganda wing — legacy news outlets — gradually destroyed its own credibility and pushed Americans toward the newly defined “right-wing” views. Anyone who supported anything short of the most progressive positions on race and gender was smeared as a “far-right bigot,” so it was no surprise when large swaths of citizens, who were not ultra-progressive, began to identify as right-wing.

Supermajorities of Americans who rejected radical gender ideologies and divisive racial narratives abandoned left-wing media and found an ideological home within the emerging, more conservative-friendly digital media. This shift simultaneously crippled legacy outlets and fueled the growth of a new media ecosystem where conservative views could be broadcast directly to the public. By the time Democrats realized that cable news no longer held sway over much of the electorate, digital platforms were saturated with shows promoting conservatism, libertarianism, and populism. There was no longer space for propaganda outfits to force their way into the conversation. Don Lemon attempted just that on X shortly after being fired from CNN, but he was quickly rebuked and humiliated, as online audiences had already woken up to the deceptive tactics used by left-wing news personalities.

In the aftermath of 2016, millions of previously moderate or apolitical Americans shifted toward conservatism as a reaction to the left’s increasingly radical cultural agenda.

The populist portion of the current political realignment began in 2015 during the presidential primaries. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders were both polling much better than anybody expected at the beginning of the campaign season because they both were pushing a tailored populist message which made them stand out in their respective fields. The establishment of each party vehemently opposed both candidates, but the Democrats sabotaged Senator Sanders’s campaign, alienating the energetic populist wing of their party, in favor of the more traditional Democrat Hillary Clinton. Bernie betrayed his voters by endorsing Hillary Clinton, despite her being a shill for the exact political elites who had conspired against him. Hence, he abandoned his movement and ceded his populist supporters to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, Donald Trump successfully harnessed the rising populist sentiment and disgust that voters of both parties were feeling toward the political elite. He leveraged his “political outsider” credentials into over a decade of political dominance.

The final piece of the puzzle fell into place in 2020, when governments around the country used COVID-19 as a pretext to implement the most widespread authoritarian policies the country had ever seen. While some Americans still embrace the tyrannical edicts, most correctly look back on COVID policies as a complete failure. Americans saw their government seize unconstitutional levels of power and developed a visceral libertarian reaction. Donald Trump recognized the voters’ libertarian energy and capitalized by promising a laundry list of libertarian objectives, including Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, ending the Department of Education, tax cuts, and firing thousands of bureaucrats. In 2024, Libertarians (i.e., adherents to libertarian philosophy as well as members of the Libertarian Party) turned out for Donald Trump due to his promises to limit government and because a Kamala Harris presidency would clearly have led to an expansion of government and further erosion of individual liberties.

The result of Donald Trump consolidating libertarian, populist, and conservative ideologies is the coalition we see today in the Republican Party. Understanding how this coalition was built is crucial, as libertarians now find themselves voting alongside former Bernie Sanders supporters. This unlikely alliance reflects a growing mainstream acceptance of libertarian ideas, particularly in response to government overreach. In today’s media landscape — free from the constraints of legacy outlets — libertarian voices are being amplified, and there is clear energy in the electorate for reducing the size of government. To maintain influence within this evolving coalition, libertarians must become more comfortable collaborating with those who don’t fully share their philosophy.

The current political upheaval has presented libertarians with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain a real seat at the table. As old party lines blur and young populists flock to the Republican Party, right-wingers have a chance to build an enduring movement. While the right-wing coalition is imperfect, it remains the best vehicle for voters seeking real change. Libertarians should not shy away from imperfect alliances in favor of ideological purity, but instead embrace the moment and push for meaningful policy reform.

Many are calling the emerging coalition the “New Right,” but that term is vague and carries baggage from being borrowed by other movements around the globe. I prefer the term “Western Conservatism” to describe this new blend of populism, libertarianism, and conservatism that is surging among younger Americans. “Western Conservative” has been used in the past to describe a similar ideological mix, but we are now seeing this ideology rise throughout the West — from Argentina to Europe to right here in the United States. We need a term that is both clearly right-wing and underused enough to suit our current, unique movement. As Americans demand more freedom, we must seize this opportunity to rebuild our nation in the image our Founders envisioned when they established our Republic. The Western Conservative movement is the future of the American Right, and it’s time to shape our fragile coalition into a coherent ideology capable of restoring cultural sanity, sound policy, and limited government.