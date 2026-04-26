This article is the third in a series. Read Part I and Part II.

In politics, a coalition is a group of parties that cooperate to form a government when no single party achieves an absolute majority in an election. In America, we don’t have this type of coalition because the American Head of State is popularly elected rather than being appointed by a majority party, and the Congress is always formed out of exactly those politicians who are elected, regardless of whether or not any single party or group of parties controls a majority of Congress. There is no concept of “forming a government” in America.

Therefore, it begs the question: What exactly is the “Trump Coalition”? This term gets bandied about, as does the term “the base” — based on what? In American politics, a “coalition” is basically a collection of voters who all vote the same way: even at the highest level, the Trump coalition would be a collection of Congressmen who would cast votes in favor of legislation that is good for Trump and against legislation that he opposes. We can also account for the many, many appointed officials who also pursue their own agendas that hopefully support the President.

Obviously, the coalition is not functioning very well right now. What is revealed is that the very concept of a coalition is somewhat fictitious, as there are no real obligations on the part of anyone to the coalition leader, Donald Trump, and there is very little accountability. The President has the limited ability to appoint and fire some personnel directly, and that’s about it. Approval ratings are constantly in the news as a sort of sportsball-like scorekeeping mechanism and predictor for future elections, but there are not constant referendums on keeping the President in office. To the extent that any “base” or coalition exists, it comes into being once every four years or so, maybe two years in select congressional elections, but that’s the only time it exists or truly matters. The window during which to manipulate the procedural outcomes of elections is very tight, and the institutions allowed to do so are in the hands of the ruling class.

So there are no coalition politics in the United States — or are there? The Democratic and Republican Parties are not analogous. “Democrats” is the legacy nomenclature for the ruling coalition that governs America, which is the Civil Rights regime, whose coalition politics are anti-White. As an aside, why are there so many White people in an anti-White government? Because it’s personally profitable for them. Duh. The Republicans are not part of this coalition; instead, they are the loyal opposition, upon whom is lumped everything that is required by the state, but would be unseemly if it were to happen under the auspices of the Democrats: petrochemical interests, military–industrial complex interests, unpopular foreign adventures, etc. Republicans will never actually get to govern, not that they would want to. Why would so many people apparently be in the business of governing while being in a party that is disinterested in governing? Because it’s personally profitable. Duh.

As a non-governing entity, the Republican Party is much less centralized than the Democrats, which is why I refer to them as the Republican Parties. Their parties are 50 more or less separate entities, plus a national GOP that operates on an entirely different level — this is the entity the Bushes, Zionists (redundant?), et al. control. As for the control over the national GOP, its significance in presenting a national-level opposition party and the sheer amount of money that can be gained through those unseemly interests are why it is completely sealed off from democracy.

However, state-level Republican Parties tend to be the least guarded political apparatuses that exist because most state-level politics simply have nothing to do with the aims of the national governing apparatus. Therefore, the opportunity exists not merely to reform or infiltrate, but to remake a Republican Party into something entirely different, something that can govern. This is why, in the first article in the series, I wrote that the Republican Parties of the 50 States are “the widest channel through which the politics of the American people may be voiced.”

I use the qualifier “politics” of the American people there because there are many other means by which the non-political interests for Heritage Americans will be secured, and, additionally, I use it in the sense Carl Schmitt defined politics. The purpose of politics is to destroy enemies. Therefore, the purpose of Republican Parties is to make life unlivable for enemies of Americans — we’ll just use the catch-all “Leftists.” Additionally, the sense in which any American could utilize a Republican Party to this end is not something silly like just voting for Republicans, but full civic engagement up to and including running for office yourself.

Let me restate that for clarity: the purpose of a Republican Party is to make life unlivable in that state for Leftists. It has no other purpose.

Running for office requires coalition-building, either at the ground level with voters if the district is small enough, or through interfacing with existing groups. Here is where we arrive at another distinction between the Democratic and Republican Parties. Neither the Republicans nor Democrats are political parties. I’ve already defined what they both are. America does not have political parties as Great Britain and Europe do. However, America does have political parties under the hood; we just call them “caucuses.”

An A.I. summary of the caucus structures of both “parties” is quite revealing:

Historically, the Republican Party has held more caucuses during presidential primary cycles, whereas the Democratic Party has largely shifted toward using primaries. The Republican Party has fewer formal ideological caucuses (e.g., Freedom Caucus, Republican Study Committee), whereas the Democratic Party has numerous formal caucuses (e.g., Progressive, New Dem, Blue Dog). In 2024, Republicans used a caucus system in eight states/territories, while Democrats used it in only three. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has actively discouraged caucuses in favor of more accessible primaries. In terms of legislative “caucuses” (ideological groups within Congress), the Democratic Party typically has more formal ideological subgroups. For example, the House Democratic Caucus includes large groups like the New Democrat Coalition and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, while Republicans primarily organize through the House Republican Conference.

It’s apparent that the Democrats are much more tightly organized and controlled, particularly around ideology, which one would expect of the governing elites, whereas the Republicans are allowed more diversity in process and in ideology.

Anyway, this is where coalitions enter into politics. If you’re still paying attention at this point, you would have picked up that “caucus” is a dual-use term, being both a process for selecting candidates and also the name for the de facto political parties in legislative bodies.

That’s not the only place coalitions occur, obviously, but to the extent that politics is life-and-death, the political coalition is all-important. You might notice, if you look into the legislative type of caucus, that there is no “MAGA Caucus.” The House Freedom Caucus has one foot in and one foot out of MAGA. You’d think, after over a decade of Trumpism, that a MAGA Caucus would exist. If there was any substantial MAGA coalition, surely there would be a formal body representing its interests in Congress?

No. There isn’t. There is no Trump coalition. It simply doesn’t exist. Trump owes a lot of things to a lot of different interest groups, but he has no coalition. The one thing he does (or did) have is a real popular mandate to govern, which terrifies not just the GOP but the ruling class as a whole. The moment(s) at which that mandate was actionable was the time to bring that coalition into being as permanent fixture. That so-called “coalition” only ever existed at three brief moments in time when his supporters actually supported him by casting their votes, which is the least powerful tool in politics. Aside from those moments, Trump still has many “supporters” in the sense that there are many people who yell incessantly and fruitlessly on the Internet that they really like everything the President does, but that amounts to precisely nothing in real terms.

What, then, is the future of MAGA? If MAGA survives in any meaningful sense, it will be in the form of a genuine coalition. It is inevitable that whatever policies or government that is ostensibly good for Heritage Americans will either be called MAGA or, more likely, be built out of the pieces of MAGA and called “America First”; but whether or not that is actually good for Americans will be determined by its makers. As Trump exits stage right, MAGA or “America First” will be an open box into which anything could be placed.

Coalitions should be well understood through study of the Spanish Civil War, or rather, the preceding years. But apparently not, as the attitude toward them goes like this: “I love coalitions, but I would never ever, ever, ever build one.”

How could a “MAGA coalition” be built that has a ghost of a chance of actually aligning with American interests? It clearly requires all hands on deck. The last time a nationalist coalition achieved victory was in 1936, so this is obviously a very difficult problem, as it’s been close to a hundred years since anyone has succeeded. It is worth defining completely the four groups that I have identified as being involved in this process as things currently stand.

Maroons is a pun on red–brown alliance, but it carries none of that historical concept with it beyond the “red” part, loosely. To avoid confusion and to define the term as accurately as possible, no words will be used in the definition. The image below is the only singular, complete, and final definition of Maroons. You either comprehend the concept, or you don’t:

Just to identify a few key people in that camp, you have Nick Fuentes, obviously, and also Candace Owens. You can probably catch Dugin and Chinese Professor Jiang in the red part of the river as well. I don’t think that those two really matter as key figures, but they are covered by the image. You get the idea. Or maybe you don’t. I can’t help you at that point. Maybe you self-identify as a Maroon. In that case, you’re likely beyond anyone’s help. Moving on…

Hardliners believe that the key interest group is Judea, which is not just “Israel,” as the caricature of Hardliners often misrepresents. Hardliners are not more interested in hurting Israel than helping America. Israel is relevant insofar as it is the terrestrial component of Judea, and it provides a military, a military intelligence apparatus, and other diplomatic tools that only a state can provide. The Israel Lobby provides financial and geopolitical backing, along with innumerable other things. Zionists provide an ideological and moral framework for Judea. The development of this process is tied up with the Nuremberg Paradigm — hence, the Hardliner interest in World War II revisionism, and other niche historical interests.

Patriots might think that this is uncool and unpopular, but you can’t just jettison the entire historical understanding of how we got here so long as American is winning and we’re so back, or whatever. I mean, you can, but that’s retarded. Patriots accuse Hardliners of being myopically focused on Jews and World War II — put the shoe on the other foot, and Patriots seem singularly obsessed with the present in the most absolute sense, literally with the day-to-day new realities the President is manifesting.

Now to define Patriots. They are also known as “Plan-Trusters,” and are totally loyal to Donald Trump. Patriots believe that rhetoric on Twitter and podcasts actively enables or harms the Trump administration and/or its prospects, and that it is therefore paramount that only positive rhetoric about Trump be used. They believe that Trump is delivering on his core promises and that any shortcomings in his administration haven’t risen to the level of being worth complaining about because they are not compromising his ability to deliver on said core promises.

Do I need to tell you what a Neocon is? Moving on.

There’s significant overlap between Neocons and Zionists (duh), but I’m trying to use the most broad and least slanderous terms possible, even for enemies. Is Neocon or Zionist more of a slur these days? I’m not sure. Anyway, there seems to be a lot of overlap between their interests and the foreign policy of Trump these days. Obviously, this MAGA Civil War phenomenon predates those particular foreign policy decisions, but it was always about what Glenn Diesen identifies in this thumbnail:

“Israel First” or “America First”? These are mutually exclusive. Only one interest can be first.

Patriots are propping the door open for Neocons and seem entirely unbothered by their blatant entryism, to the alarm of Hardliners, who are even more alarmed when they point this out, and Patriots seem to have no interest in doing anything about it. This alarm is often labeled as “crazy” or other mental-illness slurs, such as “trooning out,” but it’s extremely unlikely that Hardliners have simply gone “insane” when there’s no track record for such behavior from most of those people. I’ve been particularly entertained by Tom Woods on Twitter, who is going absolutely HAM lately. Woods is a well-regarded person, and you’d have to be an idiot to believe that he’s just gone crazy or something.

To resolve this problem, Patriots need to disambiguate themselves from Neocons, as I have done with Hardliners and Maroons. Hardliners are not “Third-Worldists” — a term devoid of real content, but which is still used to refer to people like Dugin and Jiang. These foreigners are not Americans and are not part of the American Hardliner camp. Hardliners are not more interested in what’s bad for Israel than what’s good for America. There are many foreigners who are more interested in what is bad for Israel, but they are not Americans and not part of the American Hardliner camp. The definition of Maroons identifies these foreign elements as separate. The Hardliner position is not MAGA but America First, moreover Americans First, and nothing else.

Let me restate that for clarity: the Hardliner position is Americans First, as distinguished from other groups who are Israel Last.

How can Patriots distinguish their position? By separating themselves from the bad actors, who undoubtedly exist. Perhaps it is a more difficult problem, as the bad actors are somewhat more obvious on the other side, given that they are adopting positions such as “vote for Democrats.” Bad actors can also cloak themselves in pro-Trump rhetoric, a tactic used by the likes of Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mark Levin. The Hardliner position might look similar on its face to that of the Maroons, but it can be distinguished in detail. What are the distinctions between the Patriot positions and those of the Neocons? From Patriots, a small amount of muted criticism, at best, occurred in the face of the ongoing Iran War, while many people cheered for it. Where do those people fall in relation to Patriots? Are they Patriots, or are they Neocons? Where are their Patriot critics? Are they tacitly supported or contentedly ignored? Certainly, there seems to be silence. Criticism for the Iran War is almost exclusively a Hardliner position.

The Iran War is only one recent situation in which this exact pattern plays out. If an America First coalition can actually be built to succeed Trump’s MAGA, then both sides of this MAGA Civil War actually have to understand exactly whom they are working with. The charges against the SPLC have reminded us of forgotten facts about what certain people were up to in response to the events at Charlottesville in 2019. Who exactly are the people we’re associating with? Have they had a real change of heart, or are they exploiting you?

A coalition is necessary to supersede MAGA. Trump has made explicit that MAGA does not exist outside of himself — MAGA is his policies, whatever they happen to be. Regardless of what one thinks of MAGA and Trump, it will be lost as a gravitational center once Trump’s cult of personality is over. The only possible substitute that can withstand the obvious subversion happening within MAGA and the attacks from without, be they from Republicans or Democrats, is a coalition of the electorate and the necessary elites to assert at least a veto in the short term on the worst the enemies of America have planned for us.

The importance of building a real coalition and doing away with the pretense of the non-existent Trump coalition is thus of such importance that certain behaviors will not be tolerable for much longer. We have seen “SPLC-jacketing” occur both as direct accusations and with vague assertions directly at groups that the reader is apparently supposed to understand. As the MAGA Civil War winds down, it is expected that vitriol will flow, but soon enough, those who persist in the face of necessity will come to be viewed as a cancer that must be excised for the benefit of the collective. Unless such behavior continues with such rampancy that the winding down becomes impossible — keep in mind that to accuse someone of being paid by the SPLC is to accuse him of being a traitor. Men do not make such accusations lightly, and the historical punishment for such false accusations has been severe. Inevitably, the continuation of this pattern will necessarily result in absolute enmity and thus the need for one side to annihilate the other completely — something I’ve already noted in a past article is impossible. It is also impossible for either side to police the other; only Hardliners can correct Hardliners, and only Patriots can correct Patriots. Unless both sides are willing to do this when offenses occur, we will continue headlong into disaster. So, who is up to do the hard work of actually building a coalition?