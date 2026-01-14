By Cody Bassett.

In my day-to-day, I deal with the worst sorts of our society — rapists, drug dealers, murderers, pedophiles, and the occasional schizo (not the Candace Owens kind). These are the ignoble ruffians that we see far too often on the bad side of town or read about committing the most recent attack on public transit. These interactions so starkly contrasts with the relationships I hold with my brothers here in the OGC that it has annealed those bonds of fraternity in making most clear what sets us apart. Amongst them I have found the best kind of people, from here at home in the New Ivy League of New England to far south in the Yellow Dog Pack of Florida and various men of noble hearts and valiant souls across our great nation. As kind-hearted and heroic as many of these men are, and whatever they may aspire to accomplish in their lives, we still lack an underpinning of wealth and power as individuals among this network of over-men rising to meet the day’s hardships. It is not just that we need patronage for our men — who prove that you can just do things — but the everyday American. A question lingers that so many of us have had cross our lips: Where lies the noblesse oblige of those wielding power in our nation?

One might argue that America has never held to the antiquated noise of regality, landed nobility, or any such oversight of fiefs and their lords. A perusing of the work done by our fellows on the American Spirits series on the OGC YouTube yields evidence sufficient to refute such arguments. Our nobility were not necessarily of divinely ordained title backed by the church, but they bore all the markers of nobility in the establishment of whole communities and industries that started America and imparted guidance that lasted as a legacy of what it means to be American. Families like the Fords, Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, and more. In fact, one family name in particular comes to mind, and one you likely have never heard before: Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Family is as American as it gets. Crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 1633, Jonathan Fairbanks took his family ashore to the Massachusetts Bay Colony and ventured forth into the New England wild to find a plot of land to build a home for his wife and six children as a founding member of Dedham, Massachusetts. Skip ahead some to the 1820s and 1830s, to Erastus and Thaddeus Fairbanks founding the E. & T. Fairbanks & Company in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, after Thaddeus invented the platform scale, revolutionizing industrial weights and measures around the world. Jump ahead further, and you have Charles Warren Fairbanks, a statesman representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate and eventually as Vice President to Teddy Roosevelt in 1905.

The family legacy does not end there, but endures. The Fairbanks House in Dedham still stands to this day as the oldest standing timber-framed structure in the Western Hemisphere. E. & T. Fairbanks & Company is still in operation today, serving the world’s needs in industrial scales. Charles Warren Fairbanks is the namesake of Fairbanks, Alaska, and dozens of towns across the U.S. There is even a perennial family reunion at the Dedham House celebrating their American heritage, and I have witnessed the legacy of this family firsthand in St. Johnsbury.

Horace Fairbanks, son of Erastus, has his countenance seen on murals across town as he was a state senator, governor, and chief benefactor to his home town, much like his father before him who established the St. Johnsbury Academy. Horace, however, lived through the Civil War and saw directly the turmoil that brought bloodshed between brothers. After its conclusion, Horace and his brother Franklin decided to dedicate their wealth and connections toward culture, science, knowledge, and rebuilding America. This bore the St. Johnsbury Atheneum and Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium by each brother, respectively. They sought to collect works of art, literature, cutting-edge technology, biological discoveries, and the ability to view all of the wonders of God’s Creation there in St. Johnsbury, so that the people of their home could thrive and experience a world far out of reach for most in their far northern community. The most breathtaking bit is the 10′ × 15′ painting that engulfs the view to the entrance of the atheneum’s art gallery. Named The Domes of Yosemite by Albert Bierstadt, it’s a portal in time and space that makes you feel as though you are standing in Yosemite as one of the first Americans ever to lay eyes on its unmatched natural beauty. All this, done by men who loved their community and country so much that they dedicated their lives and personal wealth to genuine public service in all respects.

St. Johnsbury Athenium Art Gallery, 2025 | Image Credit: Cody Bassett

Contrapose that with what we have today for elites, and we see the incongruence. Sure, there is wealth and influence exerted by Bill Gates and his foundation alongside many other billionaires and faceless corporations across the U.S. What remains lacking is a true sense of selflessness in them to be truly noble. Bill Gates “donates” technologies like smart-boards to public schools across the U.S. not out of his own want for the betterment of education, but to bolster Microsoft’s stock price in dozens of state and federal partnerships for the company to manufacture and sell these machines on the taxpayer’s dime down the road. International financiers invest in these United States as an economic zone, not a nation. They propagandize our women to marry careers and hypnotize them into the cult of “We’re family here” corporate navel-gazing sold as liberation, only for them to end up miserable henpeckers. Misery may love company, but the company loves misery more. It’s a prime ingredient in the deracination of so many. It triggers the uvula of your soul to heave reflexively at the damage done to so many communities who had their jobs moved overseas while those overseas came flooding into American neighborhoods with alien sounds, smells, and demeanors contrary to everything families like that of Jonathan Fairbanks built and preserved.

Take, for instance, a contemporary example as of this writing: we are only now scratching the surface of the corruption wrought by Somalian invaders in Minnesota. Make fun of Somalians’ low-IQ, backward Mohammedan affect all you wish, but those sub-two-standard-deviation sub-Saharans have out-maneuvered, out-organized, and out-witted normal Americans for years. While they have more of a warlord ethos commanding bandits to loot rather than that of nobility raising the peasants up to flourish, their sense of ethnos drills through the bureaucracy before which so many Americans cower. If a Somali can do it, you certainly can. If Ilhan Omar can rally an electorate and command a network of beneficiaries through government grants and subsidies to ethnic co-conspirators, then you can collaborate with men in your church, business owners in your town, and social media groups connecting your community to get elected to office, create implicitly White-positive local business programs, or really anything else. I look to men like Jeff Younger as a shining example of this kind of renegade community organizing today. The OGC’s own Prudentialist has written articles on exactly how to apply for the grants necessary to do such things. Groups like the Somalis, Indians, Jews, Chinese, Armenians, etc. do this instinctually. You can just do things.

Learn from our heritage as the American Spirit breathes life into our newborn lungs — as pioneers like Lewis and Clark across these concrete badlands — and triumph over the Third-World savages that band together to deprive you of your birthright. Venture still as scions of the Vanderbilts, Fairbanks, Rockefellers, Fords, and more who built our civilization to be the first to pierce the heavens and leave us within grasp of conquering the stars, not one left babysitting people who can’t even build to the second floor. Our people need us to lead them and protect them from the many like those societal dregs whom I supervise. May the tyrants and bandits looting our people join them in their righteous captivity as we assume our mantle of responsibility.

Be a better man, be a noble man, be a part of the OGC.

Thumbnail image: Fairbanks Family Reunion, 1947 | fairbankshistory.com