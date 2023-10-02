Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dijkstra's avatar
Dijkstra
Oct 3, 2023

It is not that Europe's remaining forests are tame, but rather that they are not bestial in comparison. The American wilds demand a hardiness of body and fortitude of spirit whether your one or one hundred miles deep. The remaining European forests, due to the much longer amount of recorded history of man living beside and within them, have a degree of familiarity that makes them feel less antagonistic and more whimsical.

Or a different way - Europe has strong-armed the forest into coexistence, leaving but a small stronghold of mystic wildland. America's farmers, cowboys and mountain men have left the wilds unblemished, preferring to live as a defiant, unbowed neighbor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Zachary's avatar
Zachary
Oct 2, 2023

As a 10th generation American who has spent much time in Western and Central Europe, I both agree and disagree with your premise. I've backpacked in the National Parks in Utah, Wyoming, Montana, and the great national parks here in the South like the Great Smoky Mountains (the latter being much closer to the "wilderness" of Western Europe" than the truly untamed wilds of the Mountain West). I've also travelled through and spent time backpacking in Sumava National Forest in the Czech Republic, Snowdonia in Wales, and the Peaks District in the Old World.

I found the forests of Europe to have a particular enchanting nature that seemed absent in most of the wilds of North America. Precisely because they have been, in large part, inhabited, cultivated, and shaped by man. Men have lived, died, killed, fought, and been buried in most of the forests in Western/Central Europe. All of the tiny footpaths that connect sleepy little villages to one another that run through the forests make me call to mind Tolkien or Beatrix Potter or even Milne. They seem to be more "alive" in that way. It's hard to find said footpaths in Central Europe that aren't littered with wayside shrines devoted to Our Lord Jesus Christ or one of His saints. The humanity, and the prescience of Christianity therein, makes them a comforting place as you alluded to—rather than one of hostility—though they are almost always "spooky" in the dickensian sense of the term.

Most of the truly remote NA forests I've spent time are as you've described here. They've never felt to me as familiar places of comfort (the forests of the Appalachian highlands being an exception for me), but an alien realm full of hostility and pain. This is something I miss about the forests of Europe, as tame as they may be in the 21st century. The wilds of Russia may be a bit of both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture