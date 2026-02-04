By guest author Mason Kriegerfaust.

Act I: The Shape

We expected a relic.

Every county has one. The local Republican committee, the conservative women’s club, the constitutional study group that meets in a church basement on the second Tuesday of each month. You know the type before you walk in: a handful of aging volunteers keeping rituals alive that stopped mattering decades ago, a mailing list that hasn’t grown since the Reagan administration, a treasurer’s report read aloud to the same eight people who heard it last month. You attend out of obligation or curiosity. You leave knowing why no one else bothers.

A fellow party member and I found the address, a small office near a restaurant in town, visible enough if you knew to look, populated mostly by older folk. The kind of place a younger person walks past without seeing. Inside: a retired military officer and one volunteer. That was the entire operation. Two people, working from a room most of the county didn’t know mattered.

I nearly wrote them off. Another pair from a lost generation, tending a garden no one would harvest.

Then I asked about their results.

A 94% win rate. Local elections across the county. City councils flipped. School boards transformed. Races that the official party had written off, won through methods so fundamental they’d been forgotten: systematic voter outreach, candidate recruitment, volunteer coordination. Nothing exotic. The basics, executed with the precision of a man who’d spent a career in environments where execution was the difference between life and death.

These two invisible operators, working from an office nobody noticed, had been quietly reshaping local government for years.

I sat with that for a moment. Then I asked the obvious question: Why weren’t they working with the official party?

The room got quieter. The officer’s expression shifted. Not angry, but tired. The weariness of a man who’d answered this question before, mostly to himself.

He used to, he said. They’d both served in the official apparatus. They were good at it. They believed in the mission. They achieved results. And for reasons that took them years to understand fully, the party pushed them out.

He was a man of a certain generation, and his framing was simple: “If they did what we do, they could win. Why don’t they want to win?”

I didn’t have an answer. I still don’t, not really. But I learned what the party did to them.

They filed nuisance lawsuits. They leaked internal information to opponents. They doxxed volunteers. They changed meeting agendas at the last moment to bury reformer concerns. They physically barred elected delegates from entry at the state convention. Three months ago, a fistfight broke out on the convention floor.

The officer was expelled. Eight others went with him, pushed out through the same procedural mechanisms. Most burned out and retired from political work entirely, being too scorched to continue. These two didn’t give up their mission; they got to work building something else.

They aren’t alone. Across Oregon, parallel organizations had formed in a dozen counties. Some emerged from the same conflicts with state leadership. Others splintered independently, driven by local grievances, arriving at the same conclusions without coordination. For years these groups operated in isolation, vaguely aware of each other but not connected.

They’re centralizing now, with their informal networks spanning across vast breadths of the West Coast.

I sat with this for weeks. Something about it nagged at me. Not the politics (I’d expected institutional dysfunction), but the shape of the story itself. The sequence felt familiar.

Capable people devoted to the mission.

The institution turning hostile to its own best operators.

Expulsion through procedural mechanisms.

The expelled building alternatives in the shadows, small at first, then finding each other.

I’d seen this shape before. I couldn’t remember where.

So I started looking backward. Not at other states, not at other parties. Further. I wanted to know if this had happened before.

It had.

This has always happened.

Act II: The Pattern

Act II, Scene 1: Rome

Sallust watched the Republic die. He’d been a senator, a governor, a man who moved through the corridors where power actually lived. When he wrote his Histories, he didn’t write about foreign enemies. He wrote about what Romans did to Romans. His verdict:

Although all disturbers of the peace in this period put forward specious pretexts, claiming either to be protecting the rights of the people or to be strengthening the authority of the Senate, this was mere pretense: in reality, every one of them was fighting for his personal aggrandizement.

This was the Roman Senate in the 2nd century B.C. The same families had held power for generations, passing consulships and priesthoods among themselves like heirlooms. They called it the Republic. They conducted its rituals, performed its elections, observed its forms. But the thing itself, the sense that Rome existed for some purpose beyond the perpetuation of Roman aristocrats, had hollowed out long before anyone marched legions against the city.

Tiberius Gracchus saw the problem clearly: Roman soldiers had conquered the Mediterranean, and traveled home to find their farms swallowed by aristocratic estates worked by slaves. The men who’d won the empire had no place in it. Tiberius proposed redistribution: public land, concentrated in senatorial hands, would go to the landless veterans who’d earned it with their service.

He bypassed the Senate entirely. He knew what would happen if he went through them. He took his proposal directly to the popular assembly, and when a tribune vetoed it, Tiberius had the tribune deposed.

The Senate’s response came at an assembly in 133 B.C. A mob of senators led by Scipio Nasica beat Tiberius to death with clubs and broken furniture. Some 300 of his supporters died with him. Their bodies were thrown in the Tiber.

Figure 1: The Death of Tiberius Gracchus , Bartolomeo Pinelli, 1818–1819

Think about that for a moment. Senators (not soldiers, not hired thugs, but the distinguished men of the Republic themselves) grabbed chair legs and beat a man to death in public because he threatened to redistribute land.

Ten years later, his brother Gaius Gracchus tried again. More reforms. More obstruction. In 121 B.C., the Senate passed the Senatus Consultum Ultimum, a decree authorizing the consuls to take any measures necessary to defend the state. They declared martial law and marched on his supporters. Gaius died. The historical records debate whether this was a suicide or a casualty of war. In either case, thousands of his supporters were tried and executed afterward, their property was confiscated, their families were ruined.

The message was clear: Reform the Republic, and the Republic will kill you.

So what do capable men do when the institution makes that clear? They give up on reformation. They build something else.

Gaius Marius needed soldiers for a war in Africa that the Senate’s armies couldn’t win. In 107 B.C., he abolished the property requirement for military service. Any Roman citizen could now enlist. The state would provide equipment. Terms of service would run 16 years. For the first time, Rome had a professional army.

The consequences took a generation to unfold, but they were already visible to anyone watching. A soldier who serves 16 years doesn’t think about the farm he left behind. He thinks about the man who leads him, who pays him, who will secure his retirement. The Senate refused to establish a system for veteran benefits. They wouldn’t spend the money. They wouldn’t share the patronage. So the generals became the source of everything a soldier needed. Loyalty shifted accordingly.

Sallust understood what had happened. Before the reforms, he wrote, “The possession of property guaranteed a man’s loyalty to the state.” Now the legions belonged to whoever commanded them. The army of the Roman people had become the private instrument of Roman generals.

Lucius Cornelius Sulla demonstrated what this meant. In 88 B.C., a tribune transferred his military command to a rival. Sulla didn’t appeal to the Senate. He didn’t seek legal remedy. He marched his legions on Rome.

It was the first time in Roman history that a general had ordered his army to attack the Republic. His officers were appalled. All but one refused to accompany him. His soldiers followed anyway. They followed because they were his soldiers, not Rome’s.

Sulla won. He killed his enemies. He left for the war he’d been assigned. He came back in 82 B.C. and killed more of his enemies, this time systematically: the proscriptions posted names on public lists, and anyone who killed a proscribed man could claim a bounty. Some 1,500 nobles died. Informers grew rich. Sulla made himself dictator, reformed the constitution to entrench senatorial power, and retired to his villa to write memoirs and die of liver failure.

He’d prepared the blueprint. Rome, with the Senate at its head, could no longer command the allegiance of Romans.

What followed was a generation of capable men building parallel power structures: private armies, personal networks, and patron–client relationships that owed nothing to the official state. Pompey raised private armies. Crassus raised private armies. Caesar conquered Gaul with legions loyal to him personally, legions the Senate had never authorized and couldn’t control. For a time, the three of them ran Rome together through an informal arrangement historians call the First Triumvirate. The ancient writer Asinius Pollio chose this alliance as the starting point for his history of the civil wars. He recognized a hinge when he saw one.

The Senate spent years trying to constrain Caesar. They required his physical presence in Rome to stand for office. They attempted to recall him from his command. They refused to let him run for consul in absentia. When he sent final peace proposals, they declared him hostis (a public enemy) and ignored the vetoes of tribunes who supported him by driving them physically from the chamber.

On January 10, 49 B.C., Caesar stood at the Rubicon with a single legion. The river marked the boundary of his lawful command. To cross it under arms was treason.

“Alea iacta est,” he said. “The die is cast.”

The resultant civil wars lasted years. Caesar won. His prize was being murdered on the Senate floor, stabbed by men who thought they were saving the Republic. This was followed by more civil wars. Caesar’s heir, his adopted son Octavian, emerged victorious from the wreckage.

Figure 2: The Death of Caesar , Jean-Léon Gérôme, 1867

In 27 B.C., Octavian stood before the Senate and made a grand spectacle of returning his extraordinary powers to them. The Senate, grateful and terrified, gave most of them back. They named him Augustus, a title with religious weight. They let him keep the provinces where the armies were stationed. They let him keep the treasury. They let him accumulate offices (tribune, consul, censor, pontifex maximus) until he held more power than any God or Roman had ever held.

The genius of Augustus was that he understood the Senate’s psychology. They needed to believe that the Republic still existed. So he let them believe it. The assemblies still met. The magistrates still held their titles. The forms were all observed. Suetonius records that Augustus considered restoring genuine republican government but decided that dividing power would jeopardize both his own life and national security.

He was probably right. The Republic had been eating its reformers for a century. The system that killed the Gracchi, that proscribed thousands under Sulla, that declared Caesar a public enemy. It hadn’t changed. Only the balance of force had changed. Augustus had the legions. The Senate had the rituals. Everyone understood which mattered.

Historians call the system he built the Principate: rule by the princeps, the “first citizen,” who was a monarch in everything but name. It lasted three centuries. Then it too calcified. The crisis came in the 3rd century. The system nearly dissolved.

The “Crisis of the Third Century” nearly dissolved the Empire entirely, with 26 claimants to the throne in 50 years, and the realm splitting into three competing states. Diocletian rebuilt it in 284 A.D. as something new: the Dominate, where the emperor was openly dominus (lord and master) and no one had to pretend that the Republic had survived.

In spite of everything, the Senate still met. The Senate continued to meet for centuries after that, a vestigial organ in an organism that had evolved beyond it. The last recorded senatorial decree dates from 603 A.D., more than 700 years after Augustus rendered the body irrelevant.

They kept the rituals. (They always keep the rituals.) The forms persist long after the substance has departed. The zombie marches onward, despite its rotted and dysfunctional nervous system.

Act II, Scene 2: The Church

The institution that expelled Martin Luther had itself begun as a persecuted sect meeting in private homes.

In the 2nd century, Christians gathered in rooms that could hold perhaps 50 people. They shared bread and wine in memory of an executed provincial. They refused to sacrifice to Roman gods, which Romans considered atheism. They refused to participate in the imperial cult, which Romans considered treason. Pliny the Younger, governing in Asia Minor around 112 A.D., wrote to Emperor Trajan asking how to handle them. His method: ask if they confess, give three chances to recant under threat of execution, torture the holdouts to learn more about the movement. He found nothing but what he called a debased superstition carried to great lengths.

Figure 3: The Christian Martyrs’ Last Prayer , Jean-Léon Gérôme, 1883

Figure 4: Nero’s Torches , Henryk Siemiradzki, 1876

What Pliny couldn’t see was the structure being built beneath the superstition. These Christians worshiped and organized in a manner foreign to the Roman state. Networks of bishops coordinated across the Empire. Parallel power structures in the form of charity systems fed the poor, housed widows, visited prisoners, provided rites to the dead, and healed the sick. They provided services the Roman state could not or would not offer, and they provided them to anyone.

Julian, the last pagan emperor, recognized the problem in 362 A.D. when it was already far too late. He complained bitterly that the Christians fed both their own poor and Rome’s poor. “All men see that our people lack aid from us.” He tried to build a pagan charity network to compete. It failed. Within two decades, Christianity was the mandatory state religion.

The Church had replaced Rome. And like everything that replaces what came before, it eventually became the thing it had displaced: an institution that existed to perpetuate itself, that expelled those who threatened its stability, that deployed procedural mechanisms against capable men who took its founding mission too seriously.

By the 16th century, the hierarchy had commercialized its spiritual authority so thoroughly that salvation itself had a price list. Indulgences (documents promising reduced time in purgatory) sold for cash. Johann Tetzel, a Dominican friar working on commission, traveled through Germany with a memorable sales pitch: “As soon as the coin in the coffer rings, the soul from purgatory springs.” Pope Alexander VI had purchased his election in 1492 through open bribery and immediately promoted his illegitimate children to high Church positions. Bishops held multiple dioceses simultaneously, collecting income from each, residing in none. A peasant woman in Bavaria might labor her whole life, give a tenth of everything she grew to an institution that promised to guide her soul, and never once see the bishop who was supposed to shepherd her. He was in Rome. Or Paris. Or dead for three years while his secretary kept cashing the stipends.

Men who objected to this didn’t fare well.

John Wycliffe was an Oxford theologian who translated the Bible into English and argued that Scripture, not papal authority, should govern Christian life. Pope Gregory XI condemned him in 1377. Wycliffe survived only because powerful nobles protected him. He died of a stroke in 1384, still technically a priest, never having faced final judgment.

The Church corrected this oversight. The Council of Constance declared Wycliffe a heretic in 1415, 31 years after his death. In 1428, on Church orders, authorities exhumed his bones, burned them, and scattered the ashes in the River Swift.

At 31 years dead, they still dug him up to burn him. The institution’s memory was long. The procedures would be observed, even against the dead.

Jan Hus, a Czech priest who taught Wycliffe’s ideas in Prague, made the mistake of trusting imperial safe conduct. Emperor Sigismund personally guaranteed his safety to attend the Council of Constance in 1415. Hus went. He was arrested, tried for heresy, and burned at the stake. His final words carried a prophecy: “You may kill a weak goose, but more powerful birds, eagles and falcons, will come after me.” (Hus means “goose” in Czech.) He wasn’t wrong about what would follow.

Figure 5: The Trial of Jan Hus , Václav Brožík, 1883

Martin Luther nailed his Ninety-Five Theses to the church door in Wittenberg on October 31, 1517. He was an Augustinian friar with a doctorate in theology, a man who’d crawled up the steps of the Scala Sancta in Rome on his knees, seeking the indulgence promised for that act of devotion, and crawled back down wondering if any of it meant anything. His theses were an academic argument, written in Latin, challenging the theological basis for indulgences. He expected a scholarly debate.

He didn’t get one.

The papal bull Exsurge Domine arrived in June 1520, condemning 41 of his propositions and giving him 60 days to recant. Luther’s response was public theater: he burned the bull outside Wittenberg’s walls while students cheered. The follow-up bull, Decet Romanum Pontificem, formally excommunicated him. He was now outside the Church. The secular powers would handle the rest.

At the Diet of Worms in April 1521, Luther stood before the assembled might of the Holy Roman Empire. Charles V, emperor of half of Europe, presided. The papal legate attended. The princes of Germany watched. Luther was shown a pile of his books and asked a simple question: Would he recant?

He asked for a day to consider. He received it. The next day, he returned with his answer, words that (whether recorded exactly or polished by later tradition) have defined defiance ever since:

Unless I am convicted of error by the testimony of Scripture or by clear reason, my conscience is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and will not recant anything, since it is neither safe nor right to go against conscience. Here I stand. I can do no other. God help me.

Figure 6: Luther at the Diet of Worms , Anton von Werner, 1877

The Edict of Worms followed: Luther was declared an outlaw. Anyone could kill him without legal consequence. His books were to be burned. His followers were to be prosecuted.

The procedures had been followed. The expulsion was legitimate. And it didn’t matter.

Frederick the Wise, Elector of Saxony, had Luther “kidnapped” on his journey home and hidden in Wartburg Castle for nearly a year. While there, Luther translated the New Testament into German. When he emerged, the movement had already spread beyond anyone’s ability to contain it.

The technology mattered. Gutenberg had introduced the printing press to Europe 70 years earlier, and by 1521, printers across Germany recognized that Luther sold. His pamphlets reproduced faster than authorities could burn them. Ideas that would have died with Wycliffe’s bones now multiplied beyond counting.

The protection mattered. Frederick shielded Luther. Other princes saw advantage in breaking with Rome: seizing Church properties, asserting independence from imperial and papal authority. The Schmalkaldic League, formed in 1531, united Protestant princes in a military alliance. The new faith had armies.

The alternative structures grew comprehensive. Lutheran churches developed their own hierarchies, trained their own clergy, conducted worship in languages people actually spoke. John Calvin built Geneva into what admirers called Protestant Rome and critics called a theocratic police state. Reformed clergy trained there spread across Europe, carrying organizational templates and theological certainty in equal measure.

The Church recognized the threat and tried to reform. The Council of Trent, meeting sporadically from 1545 to 1563, addressed corruption, clarified doctrine, reasserted authority. The Jesuits became the vanguard of Catholic renewal, building schools and missions, confessing kings, matching Protestant energy with their own. This was the Counter-Reformation, and it worked well enough to hold much of Europe for Rome.

It became apparent that this fracture could not be healed.

And because it couldn’t be healed, it would be fought.

The Thirty Years’ War began in 1618 with a Protestant rebellion in Bohemia. It ended in 1648 with somewhere between 4 and 8 million dead. Germany lost perhaps a third of its population. Entire regions were depopulated. Armies lived off the land, which meant they stripped it bare. Famine followed the soldiers, and plague followed famine. A generation grew up knowing nothing but war.

Figure 7: The 1618 Defenestration of Prague , Václav Brožík, 1890

The Peace of Westphalia ended it by accepting what could no longer be denied: neither side could destroy the other. The principle of cuius regio, eius religio (the ruler determines the religion of his territory) became the foundation of the new European order. Catholic and Protestant states would coexist. The dream of reuniting Christendom was dead.

Two institutions now existed where one had existed before. Each would ossify in time. Each would face its own capable men asking uncomfortable questions, its own expulsions, its own parallel structures.

A note on survival:

The Jesuits themselves became targets within two centuries of their founding. Their closeness to the papacy, their independence from local monarchs, their success itself made them enemies. Portugal expelled them in 1759. France in 1764. Spain in 1767. In 1773, Pope Clement XIV, under pressure from the Bourbon courts, suppressed the order entirely. Some 23,000 Jesuits were disbanded. Their properties were seized. The Society of Jesus, one of the most effective organizations the Church had ever produced, ceased officially to exist.

But Catherine the Great of Russia refused to publish the suppression order in her territories. She’d acquired 200 Jesuits in the partition of Poland, and she found them useful. They continued their work under her protection while their brothers scattered across Europe.

After 41 years, the world had changed. The French Revolution had destroyed the Bourbon monarchies that demanded the suppression. Napoleon had risen and fallen. The old order was being rebuilt, and the rebuilders remembered who had torn it down. In 1814, Pope Pius VII restored the Society of Jesus.

They exist today. They operate schools and universities on six continents. The order that was suppressed, that retreated to Orthodox Russia to survive, that waited four decades for circumstances to turn, outlasted the powers that tried to destroy it.

Strategic retreat isn’t defeat. Time is an ally for those patient enough to use it.

Act II, Scene 3: The Revolution

Benjamin Franklin stood for an hour.

An hour is longer than you think when you’re standing still. When the Solicitor-General is calling you a thief. When every word is designed to draw laughter from men who’ve never built anything in their lives. When your legs begin to ache and you cannot shift your weight without giving them the satisfaction. Franklin stood in the Cockpit, a room named for blood sport, while Alexander Wedderburn performed for the gallery.

It was January 29, 1774. The Cockpit was a chamber in Whitehall where the Privy Council met, inherited from the cockfighting pit Henry VIII had kept in the same space. The walls still remembered what they were built for. Franklin had been summoned to answer for leaked letters. The official purpose was a hearing. The actual purpose was humiliation.

Alexander Wedderburn had prepared no legal argument. He had prepared a show. He called Franklin a “true incendiary,” the “prime conductor” of Colonial agitation, a man who’d stolen private correspondence and weaponized it against the Crown. The audience adored it. Cabinet ministers. Lords of the realm. Lord North himself, who would soon preside over the loss of an empire. They watched one of the most famous men in the Western world be called a thief and a traitor, and they laughed. They applauded between insults. Some of them had dined at Franklin’s table. Some had corresponded with him about electricity, about philosophy, about the future of human knowledge. Now they sat in rows and laughed while a man in a wig called him a criminal.

Franklin said nothing.

Gout in both feet. Standing on stone floors in January while a younger man circled him like a prosecutor at a hanging. Franklin, 68, had been a printer, a postmaster, a scientist, a diplomat. He had charmed kings and corresponded with Voltaire. He had explained lightning to humanity. And now he stood still, arms at his sides, face expressionless, while aristocrats who had never discovered anything laughed at the accusation that he was a thief.

He wore a suit of blue Manchester velvet. Witnesses remembered it decades later. Some remembered because the color was striking. Others remembered because they’d never seen a man absorb that much contempt without flinching. An hour. Arms at his sides. Face like stone. The effort of that stillness, the will required neither to speak, nor to move, nor to let them see anything at all. That was the most challenging performance in the room, and no one applauded it.

He entered that room a loyal subject of the British Empire. He had spent nearly two decades in London arguing for Colonial interests within the system, believing that reasonable men could find accommodation. He had proposed plans for Colonial union under the Crown. He had testified before Parliament. He had tried, longer than most, to make the relationship work.

Something happened in that hour. Or maybe something finally clarified. The man who walked out of the Cockpit was not the man who walked in. The Empire had shown him what it thought of him, of his people, of the men who’d built something real in America while these lords collected rents and laughed at cleverness.

When he finally left, he didn’t look back. Benjamin Franklin was transformed on some fundamental level. The man who emerged would help draft the Declaration of Independence. He would secure the French alliance that made victory possible. He would negotiate the peace that ended British rule. (But that came later.) On January 29, 1774, the only thing that happened was that Benjamin Franklin understood. He understood what he was. He understood what they were. And he understood that there was no place in this empire for what America would become.

Figure 8: Franklin Before the Lords in Council 1774 , Christian Schussele, 1858

Franklin’s humiliation was personal, but the policy it represented was structural. After the Seven Years’ War, Britain had debts. The national debt had nearly doubled, from £75 million to £133 million. Someone would pay for the war that had secured half a continent for the Empire. London decided that the Colonies would contribute.

For generations, the policy toward America had been what Edmund Burke called “salutary neglect.” The Colonies governed themselves, taxed themselves, developed their own institutions. They were profitable and peaceful, and no one in London thought much about how that had happened. Burke observed that the Colonies “owe little or nothing to any care of ours” and hadn’t been “squeezed into this happy form by the constraints of watchful and suspicious government.”

The constraints came now. The Sugar Act. The Stamp Act. The Townshend Acts. Each one met resistance. Each resistance met escalation. The Colonists argued that they couldn’t be taxed by a Parliament in which they had no representation. Parliament argued that it could tax anything in the Empire it pleased. The positions were irreconcilable, but for years, men on both sides pretended that they might find compromise.

The Intolerable Acts of 1774 ended the pretense. Boston had dumped tea into the Harbor. London responded by closing Boston’s port entirely. The Massachusetts Government Act revoked that Colony’s charter, a document that had governed it for nearly a century, and imposed direct royal control. The Administration of Justice Act allowed royal officials accused of crimes to be tried in Britain rather than by Colonial juries. The Quartering Act let soldiers be housed in private buildings.

The additional taxes levied were punitive demonstrations of power. Parliament was showing the Colonies what parliamentary supremacy meant: their charters existed at Parliament’s pleasure, their courts served at Parliament’s pleasure, their homes could be occupied at Parliament’s pleasure. The message was clear. So was the response.

When the Virginia House of Burgesses passed a resolution declaring a Day of Fasting in solidarity with Boston, the royal governor dissolved them. The burgesses walked down the street to Raleigh Tavern and continued meeting. When he dissolved them again for rejecting Parliament’s authority to tax, they did the same thing. The legal body ceased to exist. The men who comprised it kept organizing.

This happened throughout the Colonies. Royal governors dissolved assemblies that defied them. The assemblies reconvened as extralegal congresses and continued their work. The British kept killing the institutions. The institutions kept rising somewhere else, under different names, without the authorization that was supposed to make them legitimate.

The Committees of Correspondence began in Boston in November 1772. Samuel Adams secured their creation with a specific mandate: “to state the rights of the Colonists and of this Province in particular, as men, as Christians, and as subjects.” Within three months, 80 towns in Massachusetts had formed their own committees. Virginia’s committee included Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry. Within two years, the network covered the Colonies.

These committees had no legal authority. No royal charter established them. No act of Parliament recognized them. They existed because men created them and other men joined them and still other men treated their communications as meaningful. They were a parallel government built in the gaps of the official one, and by 1774, the parallel structure was more functional than the original.

The Sons of Liberty had already demonstrated what organized resistance could accomplish. A British officer described them as the “sole rulers” of New York. Governor Bernard of Massachusetts admitted that he’d become “a nominal governor only.” The men who theoretically administered the Colonies for the Crown understood that their authority extended exactly as far as Colonial cooperation allowed, and no further.

The First Continental Congress met in September 1774. Delegates from twelve Colonies gathered in Philadelphia to coordinate their response to the Intolerable Acts. They had no authority to meet. They had no legal standing. They called themselves a congress and acted like one, and that was enough.

The Second Continental Congress went further. After fighting broke out at Lexington and Concord in April 1775, the Congress began assuming functions of a national government. They created an army and appointed George Washington to command it. They issued currency. They established a postal service. They appointed ambassadors and conducted diplomacy with foreign powers. They did all of this without any legal basis whatsoever.

King George III’s Proclamation of Rebellion arrived in August 1775. The Colonial leaders had “proceeded to open and avowed Rebellion,” and all loyal subjects were commanded to help suppress it. The Colonies were now officially in revolt. The men running the Continental Congress were officially traitors.

The Declaration of Independence, adopted in July 1776, formalized what had already happened. The parallel structure proclaimed itself the legitimate government. The question of whether it would survive that proclamation would be settled by war.

Figure 9: Declaration of Independence , John Trumbull, 1819

The war lasted eight years. Approximately 25,000 American soldiers died. The French alliance (secured by Franklin in Paris) provided money and ships and eventually troops. The British public tired of the expense. Yorktown fell in October 1781. The Treaty of Paris, signed in 1783, recognized American independence.

The Constitution, drafted in 1787 and ratified in 1788, completed the transformation. The Continental Congress, that improvised assembly of delegates from parallel provincial governments, gave way to a designed federal system. The men who’d built extralegal committees and unauthorized congresses now built a legal framework meant to last.

It has lasted. The document written by men who’d been declared traitors still governs. The institutions they built from nothing (because the official institutions had expelled them or dissolved them or ignored them) became the institutions Americans live under today.

There’s a particular irony in how the story is taught. American children learn about the Revolution as a founding, a beginning, the creation of something new. They don’t learn it as an expulsion. They don’t learn that the men who made the nation had tried for years to remain British, that they’d petitioned and argued and compromised and appealed, that they built a new country only after the old one made clear there was no place for them in it.

But that’s what happened. Franklin didn’t sail to France because he wanted to destroy the British Empire; he sailed because he stood in the Cockpit for an hour while incompetent men laughed at him, and he understood then that the Empire had no place for what he was.

Act II, Scene 4: The Shape of It

Three times now. Three different centuries. Three different languages for the same thing.

A Roman senator watches his colleagues murder reformers with broken furniture. Clubs and chair legs, the distinguished men of the Republic reduced to a mob. He watches the army stop being Rome’s and start being Sulla’s, then Caesar’s. He watches a dictator perform every ritual of the Republic while gutting it from within.

A monk stands before an emperor and refuses to recant. The institution that started in catacombs, that survived Nero, that survived Diocletian, tries to burn him because he took its founding texts too seriously.

A diplomat absorbs an hour of public humiliation in a room called the Cockpit, and somewhere in that hour, something breaks. Or maybe something clarifies.

The settings change. The costumes change. But I keep seeing the same shape underneath.

An institution succeeds. It codifies its methods. The methods become procedures, and somewhere in this process, the institution forgets what it was for. It becomes a structure that exists to perpetuate itself. The mission that justified its existence becomes a story it tells about itself, and then a legend, and then nothing at all.

Men appear who still believe the mission. They’re capable. They achieve things. Their success is an indictment of everyone around them. That’s the part the institution can’t forgive. It begins to obstruct them. Processes that once facilitated their work become obstacles. The institution discovers that its own rules, applied selectively, can be weapons.

Eventually, the obstruction becomes expulsion. The language varies (heretic, traitor, disloyal, extreme), but the procedures are always followed. The expulsion is always, by the institution’s own standards, legitimate.

And then the expelled build something else. What else can they do?

They do what the institution no longer does. They pursue the original mission with competence and conviction. Others join them. A parallel structure emerges, small at first, growing in the shadow of the original.

Crisis comes. It always comes. The institution that has spent its energy on self-preservation has no capacity to respond. Its inadequacy becomes undeniable at precisely the moment when adequacy matters most.

Then the resolution. Sometimes the parallel structure replaces the original entirely. The Republic becomes the Principate, the Continental Congress becomes the United States. Sometimes the two persist in permanent schism, like Catholic and Protestant Europe after Westphalia. Sometimes the institution destroys the parallel structure. The Cathars built a comprehensive alternative to the medieval Church in Southern France. The Church called a crusade against them. By 1229, the Cathar lands were devastated, their believers scattered or dead. The parallel structure was annihilated. The institution survived. It didn’t reform. It simply continued, having demonstrated what it would do to those who challenged it.

But destruction isn’t always the end. Sometimes the cycle accelerates beyond anyone’s control.

France compressed the entire cycle into months and then repeated it until the repetition itself became the point.

May 1789: the Estates-General convenes after 175 years of dormancy and immediately paralyzes itself. By June, the Third Estate has declared itself the National Assembly. July brings the Bastille. The crowd tears de Launay’s head off with a pocketknife. A parallel structure seizes power. The cycle completes. The cycle begins again.

Figure 10: The Storming of the Bastille , Jean-Baptiste Lallemand, 1789

The Jacobin Club starts with 44 deputies. Within two years, it has half a million members in 900 towns. A parallel structure shadows the government. The constitutional monarchists split off. The remaining Jacobins radicalize. The king tries to flee and is dragged back. The monarchy falls.

The Girondins control the Convention. The Montagnards ally with the Paris mob. The sans-culottes surround the assembly. The Girondins are arrested, and 21 are guillotined. A parallel structure seizes power. The cycle completes. The cycle begins again.

Figure 11: A Capital Execution, During the Revolution , Pierre-Antoine Demachy, 1793

Robespierre consolidates the Terror. Danton counsels moderation. Robespierre has him arrested. “Show the people my head,” Danton tells the executioner. “It will be worth the trouble.” Thermidor comes nine weeks later. Robespierre is executed. The Jacobin clubs are shuttered.

Directory. Coup. Consulate. Empire. Exile. Restoration. Revolution. Monarchy. Republic. Commune. Republic again. The French spent a century trying to find stable ground.

The cycle spun so fast that the revolutionaries who sent the king to the guillotine followed him within months. The men who killed Danton were killed by the men who would be killed by the men who came after. None escaped by believing themselves exempt. The blade doesn’t care who holds it. The pattern doesn’t remember who thought they were different.

Act III: The Course

We return now to Oregon.

A retired military officer runs a parallel political organization from a small office that most of his county doesn’t know matters. He and his network have achieved a 94% win rate in local elections. They’ve flipped city councils, school boards, county commissions. They’re centralizing across a dozen counties. The official party apparatus tried to destroy them through procedural mechanisms and failed.

I’ve told you this story before, in different costumes. Sallust could have written it. Luther lived it. Franklin understood it the day he walked out of the Cockpit.

Maybe you see the pattern now.

The Republican Party of Oregon calcified. At some point it stopped existing to win elections and started existing to perpetuate itself. The people who rose within it were selected for their skill at working internal politics and maintaining the status quo, not for their ability to achieve the mission the party supposedly existed to accomplish. The mission became a story the party told about itself, and then a slogan, and then nothing at all.

Capable operators appeared who still believed the mission. They achieved results, and their success was an indictment of everyone around them.

Friction increased. Cooperation withdrew. Processes that should have facilitated their work became obstacles, then weapons.

The institution expelled them.

Lawsuits.

Leaks.

Doxxing.

Altered agendas.

Physical exclusion from votes.

All procedurally defensible. All technically legitimate.

The capable were tried by the rules of the incapable and found wanting.

The expelled built parallel structures. First in one county. Then another. A dozen now, forming independently, converging toward coordination.

Oregon is at step five. The parallel structures exist and are growing. The crisis hasn’t yet arrived. The state remains what it has been. But the conditions for resolution are forming.

The parallel structures that survive share certain features.

External protection matters. Luther had Frederick, the Jesuits had Catherine, the Americans had France. Geographic distribution matters. Protestantism spread faster than it could be suppressed, and parallel organizations in multiple Oregon counties are harder to destroy than a single chapter in one city. The Oregon networks are linking with movements in other states.

But premature confrontation invites destruction. The fistfight at the state convention is a warning sign. The institution may be hollow, but it still controls resources, procedures, and legitimacy. It can absorb a fistfight. It can’t absorb being made irrelevant by a parallel structure that wins elections that it can’t.

The institution may reform just enough to neutralize momentum. The Counter-Reformation recovered much of what Protestantism had taken. But this isn’t the most likely outcome for an institution that has demonstrated, repeatedly, that it would rather lose elections than lose control.

I don’t know how this ends. No one does, until it’s over.

The parallel structures in Oregon could achieve succession, could grow until the official party becomes irrelevant, until the people who do the work hold the levers. This has happened before. The Republic became the Principate. The Continental Congress became the United States. The expelled became the establishment.

Schism remains possible: a permanent parallel existence, two structures where one existed before. This has happened before. Catholic and Protestant Europe after Westphalia. The institution survives, diminished. The parallel structure survives, recognized. Both calcify in time.

Or destruction. The institution could muster enough force to scatter the network before it reaches critical mass. This has happened before. The Cathars. The Lollards. The revolutions of 1848. The parallel structure is annihilated. The institution survives. It doesn’t heal. It has only delayed the reckoning.

I don’t know which door opens. But I know the pattern well enough now to understand that one of them must.

But when?

Do you know what time it is?

The parallel structures that won were not built by theorists. They were built by organizers, by men and women who knew how to mobilize a county, fill a room, file the paperwork, turn complaints into committees. The Christians who outlasted Rome were not theologians debating in academies. They were widows running soup kitchens and deacons keeping lists of who needed burial. The Committees of Correspondence were not philosophers. They were local notables who knew everyone in town and could get a message to Boston in three days.

These people built machines. They built infrastructure. They built something that could survive the founder’s death and the successor’s incompetence and still function when the crisis came.

What they often lacked was theory. They knew how to organize but not always why it mattered. They knew how to mobilize but not always when to strike. They asked questions that seem naïve in retrospect: Why doesn’t the legitimate authority simply listen to reason? Why don’t the people in charge see what’s obvious? If we just elect the right person, won’t the system correct itself?

The pattern has an answer: the purpose of the machine is what it does.

The parallel structures that succeed are the ones that acquire direction. Luther gave the German princes a theology. Samuel Adams gave the local committees a strategy. Someone has to know what time it is. Someone has to understand that the institution will not reform, that the procedural mechanisms will keep expelling capable people, that the legitimate channels have already been foreclosed.

The infrastructure is already being built. In your state. In your county. In rooms you haven’t found yet, by people who started before you were paying attention. They can mobilize thousands. They can get bureaucrats fighting bureaucrats. They can get the professional middle class to show up on a Tuesday evening and stay for three hours.

What they need is someone who understands the pattern. Someone who knows what these structures are actually for. Someone willing to show up, learn the names, do the work, and eventually lead the people who built the machine but don’t know how to operate it.

The strategic picture is not complicated:

Inherit the organizations the Boomers built. They’re looking for successors and can’t find them. Recruit the disaffected: the middle-aged professionals who sense something is wrong, the younger ones who’ve already figured it out. Rout the official party that keeps expelling capable people. Secure funding, because parallel structures need resources to survive.

This is winnable. I believe that. The pattern favors parallel structures that achieve critical mass before the crisis. We can win our country back.

Be warned that the effort required to scale this is intimidating by design. Most of us are wage-caged, stealing hours between jobs and sleep and whatever obligations keep the lights on.

The pattern doesn’t care. It demands what it demands:

Every officer putting in the hours every week. Every capable person finding a role. Every meeting attended, every relationship built, every skill contributed.

The retired officer is still there. Ten minutes from my house. I know what he’s built. I know what it’s missing. I know what it costs. I know what time it is.