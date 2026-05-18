Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
1h

If I had to say, it looks like George Stigler won that Nobel Prize for writing out a clearer set of instructions.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old Glory Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture