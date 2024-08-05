Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

Jon McGee
Sep 5

i enjoyed the historical detail and connections. I was concerned with the Rouseauan conceit, especially the mystical time sense of "the Indians." I think all people have noticed and calculated the passage of time to advantage and at the same time feel the past in the future through the present. The focus on the hostile tribes is understandable for Hollywood and supporting the Marxist revisionists genocide narrative. Most tribes cooperated and many absorbed the culture and disappeared as "indians" and became the typical American mongrel. Only in America did a conquered people get such care and concern at great expense and even today elicit sympathy.

Top Shelf Theology
Aug 30

Very insightful. Book sounds kinda woke, but your review really wasn't. Actually I expected you to pivot into "we need to leave William F. Buckley conservatism and neo-conservatism behind, and forge a ghost dance for the Deep Right if we are to continue a rational American identity" any moment. I suspect the whole thing was a durr "dog whistle" to do just that.

