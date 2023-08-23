Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

Jim
Aug 23, 2023

"You defile yourselves with all your idols unto this day, in the offering of your gifts, when you make your children pass through the fire" 🤔

Seneca
Aug 23, 2023

These kinds of events are helpful for us in determining enemies, patronage networks, and where loyalties lie, not in electoral politics. At a base level, Dems and their voters understand organic politics: the politics of loyalty. Being loyal gets your state and constituents rewards. Disloyalty gets you publicly humiliated through “cancel culture”. The voters instinctually understand how the game is played, even if they don’t recognize it intellectually. Treason is worse than death and poverty.

