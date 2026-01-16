By guest contributor Sky and Sea.

Compact’s article “The Lost Generation” by Jacob Savage went viral late last year. Savage expertly weaves his personal story with those of the rest of his generation. Through stories and statistics, he details how up-and-coming Whites were systematically pushed out of university and Hollywood positions. It’s a great article, and I enjoyed it.

It may have been 2025’s most significant article for the Right, though frankly, we already knew everything it covered. Whites are being robbed of opportunities. Who doesn’t already know this? In the current political context, the article is “useless,” though it remains a good read. But then I gave it some more thought. There’s a type of person who thinks this article is groundbreaking — and as I considered what they took away from it, my indifference became dread, and my dread became rage.

Those who think “The Lost Generation” is groundbreaking look back fondly on Obama’s 2008 message of colorblindness. They read this article and think: “How did this happen? Why couldn’t we just stick with the colorblindness of 2008?”

Colorblindness was supposed to be the equally applied dissolution of racial/ethnic boundaries. This was appealing because we wanted an end to racial and ethnic conflict in our supposedly multiethnic nation. However, real colorblindness was impossible because hardly anybody was willing to break the ethnic bonds of minority groups (e.g., Jews, Blacks, Asians). So what we got was faux colorblindness that meant likening White ethnic solidarity to Nazism while cheering on minority solidarity.

I will waste no time arguing for this, because every sentence in the preceding paragraph is obviously and observably true. If somebody is “proud to be White” and wants to live with Whites, he is basically a Nazi. If he is “proud to be Black,” however, and wants to live with Blacks, he is a “proud member of the Black community.” This has been the attitude of both the Left and the Right.

Maybe I’m not getting across how extreme this is. If a culture cheered on the ethnic solidarity of all groups except one, it would be safe to call that culture “racist,” and the future of the singled-out race is probably not bright. If that culture then began actively attacking that race, we could safely label that culture “very racist.” If they compared that group’s solidarity to the culture’s idea of the worst imaginable evil… I don’t know if we have a word for that.

Conservatives called this attitude colorblindness.

Ask anybody this question (without telling him what it’s actually about): “Suppose there was a country with some groups (A, B, C, and D). Their culture cheers for B’s, C’s, and D’s pride and solidarity. Group A is singled out. When they express group pride, they are compared to that country’s equivalent of Satan. What do you think will happen to A?”

A kindergartener could intuit that group A is not in for a good time. Somebody more educated might say that they would be systematically deprived of opportunities. They would probably become the scapegoats for everything wrong with society. If they are not the majority group, genocide is on the table.

“Colorblind.” I’m going to puke.

You think I’m being a demagogue. In 2008, it just felt so normal to call this attitude colorblind, didn’t it? How could something so normal be so utterly absurd?

You tell me. Frankly, I don’t know how they got this one past conservatives. All I know is that it is absurd.

If you promote levels of anti-Whiteness bordering on genocidal, Whites will be denied opportunities and used as universal scapegoats. That’s how life works. The Right has control. We just used it to help impoverish (at least) two generations of Whites.

Conservatives loved anti-Whiteness. They ate it up, and they still want more. Just remember to call it colorblindness. “Oh my! Have you seen this Compact article? What has America come to? It’s become so anti-White. Why can’t we go back to how it was in 2008, when Obama wanted colorblindness?”

While America grasps for a vision for the future, the Right is suffering from an identity crisis. The Right of today is just the Left from twenty years ago, and as such it has inherited the leftist delusions of twenty years ago. Furthermore, since mainstream conservatism had a habit of purging anybody to their right, it is blind to at least half of its mistakes. The Right must remake itself and provide a vision.

The Internet loosened the establishment’s grip on narratives, so we’re finally getting critiques of the Right from further right. This is good, but we are running out of time. The subjects of the stories in “The Lost Generation” were leftists. In other words, we are already at an advanced stage of dispossession where the Left is purging its own. Furthermore, the demographics of America are shifting away from being majority-White, a fact openly celebrated by leftists.

The task before us is to provide a positive vision of the future, but the best we can muster is a rose-tinted vision of the past. The reason is obvious: that rosy tint has been brainwashed into us at a subconscious and aesthetic level. How else does White identitarianism feel aesthetically gross, and minority identitarianism feel wholesome?

I still feel that way somewhat, despite everything. I wish that we had a decade to undo our brainwashing, but we don’t. We must construct that positive vision for America, a large part of which will be about race. One option is identitarianism for everybody. Another is real colorblindness, which would imply the demolition of ethnic communities (which have strong in-group bias). There are many other options, but the absurdity that mainstream conservatism so blindly pushes cannot be one of them.

It will be a difficult conversation. Then again, we could always just wallow in supposed powerlessness.

“The Lost Generation” ends with a line that I spent a lot of time thinking about:

What do I say when my boys ask about my old hopes and dreams? What do I tell them when they ask about theirs?

I wrote earlier that, while thinking about that article, my indifference became dread, and my dread became rage. Now you know why.

I don’t know what the author would say to his children, but we know what most conservatives would say. We all know their talking points and solutions. We see how they promote near-genocidal anti-Whiteness and call it colorblindness. We understand that we needed to construct a sane racial vision a decade ago, but it feels a decade away. They would condemn the next generation to look upon the “lost” generation with envy.

Dread and rage. How could I have felt anything else?