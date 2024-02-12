Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spaceman Spiff's avatar
Spaceman Spiff
Feb 12, 2024Edited

Robust cultures survive by perpetuation, by reproduction, and by strong defense via gatekeeping and discernment. It is always better to be late than never to take action.

---

You should have opened with this 🙂

Gatekeeping and discernment. These are now absent in the West. Yet everyone feels how wrong the result is. We need to get better at explaining to everyone healthy societies are strict about who they let in, and are quick to expel those who fail to assimilate, including whole groups.

A nation after all is not a territory, it is a people. And they must learn to preserve themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GarfellowFellasFunk's avatar
GarfellowFellasFunk
Feb 12, 2024

Banger!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture