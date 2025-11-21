By guest author Sky and Sea.

America is not an idea.

Primarily, America is a people, and patriotism is a loyalty to a people. While the ideas of America hold some significance, they are secondary.

For my first and second grade, I went to a school where the entire student body would stand outside in front of the flagpole every morning and say the Pledge of Allegiance. I remember being taught about citizenship and fantasizing scenarios where I would be rescued by “America,” and where I would do the same for other Americans. This, presumably, was patriotism. Second-grade me was patriotic.

A patriot is not loyal to America for its “ideas”; if after some research, American patriots concluded that Switzerland turned out to have better ideas, they would not abandon America and become Swiss patriots. They would try to make America catch up, because their loyalties lie here. Similarly, I would not abandon the people I fantasized about rescuing over their ideas — “Oops! You think a monarchy would be better for us than a democracy? You think America should be a Christian nation? That’s so un-American of you. Oh well, I guess I’m leaving you to die!”

However, if that person were a traitor (e.g., he’s a foreign spy), I may or may not leave him to die, but I would not risk my life for him. Note what it means to be a traitor. Being a traitor does not mean holding the wrong ideas; it means holding the wrong loyalties. The primary aspect of patriotism is loyalty.

About midway through third grade, my parents capitalized on the 2008 housing crash and bought a home in a much wealthier area. Predictably, it was a progressive place.

Back then, I knew very little, if anything, of politics. There was no more Pledge of Allegiance in the morning, but I did not think anything of it. The people there did not hate America. Rather, they held it in contempt. This attitude is not passed on by propaganda; it is passed on as an implicit part of the upper-class progressive culture. When you are around people who do not care much for America, it just rubs off. The attitude manifests in how they talk about other Americans, their framing of America’s role in history, and occasional denigrating quips about the nation.

After the 2016 election, my (male) history teacher cried in front of us, lamenting the election results. By the end of high school, I was no longer patriotic.

This is the fundamental contradiction within American culture: Americans want leaders who care about them, but the Cathedral makes mutual loyalty with most of America extremely difficult.

The “Cathedral” is Curtis Yarvin’s term for the overarching culture shared among elite universities and publications (Harvard, Yale, NYT), which reaches through respectability hierarchies to encompass lower-tier institutions in a common culture. A low-tier university adjunct consumes information more similar to that of a Harvard professor than his apartment neighbor, whom he may not even know. Proximity in the information network trumps geographical proximity. Thus, the adjunct shares more culture with the Cathedral than the people around him. Almost every contemporary politician and elite figure in America was educated within the Cathedral.

When such a politician wants to get elected, he must say that he is patriotic. This is because most Americans want mutual loyalty between the patriotic ruling class and its subjects. This is a self-evidently healthy relationship between the classes, and as such it has been the assumed default since antiquity (see: noblesse oblige). However, mutual loyalty is nearly impossible because it is unfashionable within the Cathedral to have mutual loyalty with hillbillies and rednecks.

Thus, “America is an idea” enters the stage. Now they no longer need to be loyal to a people; they can be loyal to “ideas.” What are these ideas, you ask? We have all heard the answer: “freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” But to the progressives who say this, freedom, liberty, and pursuit of happiness are defined as they please. The ideas that make up America are just the current set of progressive talking points. Do you see the sleight of hand now? Those who say that “America is an idea” define those ideas of America as their own ideas. Thus, when they say they are patriotic, they are merely saying, “I agree with myself,” which is a tautology. Patriotism to the idea of America is a vapid tautology.

None of this is a conscious trick, or at least it does not need to be. I have had several such conversations with progressive friends: It begins with them denigrating patriotism (because the cultural default is that patriotism is low-class). I respond by saying something in support of patriotism. They say, “I am actually pretty patriotic.” When I ask what they mean, they say that they like the ideas of America. I inquire what these ideas are, and out comes some set of contemporary talking points. My friends did not get a script or media training — “America is an idea” is just the logical progression from the contradictions within American culture.

Of course, the friction between patriotism and faux-patriotism must be lubricated. When actual patriots try to hold the ruling class to their ostensible patriotism, they slip away by calling the patriots “nationalist” or “tribalist.” When a politician says, “I am a patriot,” it translates to: “I’ll call myself a patriot so that you think I care about you, but if you ever try to hold me to anything as icky and low-class as caring about you, I’ll just downgrade you to a ‘nationalist’ to make you go away.”

This is only somewhat a partisan issue. Through two 5–4 Supreme Court decisions, it is currently legal to burn the American flag. Reading the majority and minority opinions, I was more disgusted by the minority opinion, the one typically seen as conservative.

The main argument of the United States v. Eichmann dissent was that “the flag uniquely symbolizes the ideas of liberty, equality, and tolerance… Thus, the Government may… protect the symbolic value of the flag without regard to the specific content of the flag burners’ speech.” This is a ludicrous statement. As Yarvin repeatedly notes, nearly every flag these days claims to symbolize the ideas of liberty, equality, and tolerance.

America is primarily a people, and what the American flag uniquely symbolizes is the American people. This seems to me to be the most obvious thing in the world, yet the supposedly conservative dissenting opinion does not even allude to it. America is not an idea, and those who wish to make it great again would benefit greatly from understanding why not.