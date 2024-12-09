Old Glory Club

Dec 9

Any analysis of “urban planning” in the US, certainly when comparing it to Europe, without discussing the insane levels of black crime is totally pointless.

Middle class families can’t live around them, can’t send their kids to school with them, can’t let their wives walk around the streets unattended. You can *sorta* minimize this problem if you deploy a literal army to the streets (the NYPD has 35,000 officers) but otherwise the only possible response is to get away from them. Hence: cars and suburbs.

Dec 9

I applaud you for starting this journey, once you see it, you can't unsee it.

The right’s rediscovery of Traditional Urbanism is quickly approaching …

The DR will soon realize that the auto suburbs aren't the heart of western tradition, but the epitomy of disposable & atomized post-war consensus thinking….

Our real inheritance is in the sculpted space of our Main Streets, Piazzas and Forums of masonry across the West that are currently draped in the conquering flag of global homo.

