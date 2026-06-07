By Max from White Boy Summer Apparel.

We have been told that America is coming to an end. Once President Newsom sweeps into power in 2028, it will be illegal to be straight, and shitposters will be herded into the gulags.

A storm is certainly coming. With many Republicans finally finding their balls and using every available legal avenue to shore up power, it is obvious that there will be no Kumbaya age of truth and reconciliation between red and blue America.

When you talk to normal red Americans who have never read Carl Schmitt, they have an instinctual understanding that a covert war is being waged against them from all angles. They also understand that failing to turn the tide of mass immigration will end our ability to control our own destiny.

If a storm is coming, we must fortify our shelters now. We will help our brothers elevate themselves into positions of authority in both the public and private sectors. We will build digital and physical infrastructure that cannot be destroyed by our enemies. We will build businesses that enrich ourselves and our allies, businesses that will never bend the knee to Leviathan.

Separately we would be considered hobbyists in our own respective interests; but a network of manufacturers, designers, artists, creators, musicians, editors, entrepreneurs, and legal experts all oriented toward common goals would be a powerful force. Moldbug’s Cathedral was built specifically in mind for resilience against enemy opposition. I propose that we build a Basilica. A Basilica is an honorary title given by the Pope to a church that has exceptional historical, spiritual, architectural, or liturgical importance. Our collection of institutions will work to honor our ancestors and the spirit of Western Civilization. Working together, we can render our enemies’ traditional legal and propaganda tools useless.

A group of ten thousand organized men can easily be a stronger force than one million people.

Those of us who can take risks should take risks.

Those of us who can build now should build now.

If no one takes risks or builds now, then we will not only become expatriates in our own nation, but our people will likely be ground down into dust by the onslaught of endless Third-World migration.

A common and valid concern among us is the potential social fallout if people in our personal lives discover what we actually believe. I will not advise that anyone try to “red-pill” his blue family or acquaintances. The demoralization and programming are so deeply ingrained in many of them that you will get nowhere. But I will say this: everyone who truly loves you will still love you even if it is revealed that you see the world differently from most people.

Our enemies often rely on institutional inertia alone to carry them. Their legitimacy and control of the situation rot on a daily basis. If the future belongs to those who show up, then it’s time for us to show up.

I build now because of my love for America, Americans, and my brothers. I cannot live any other way. I will fight and build and scratch and claw until my last breath.

I will help build an eternal White Boy Summer.