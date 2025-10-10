By guest contributor TJ Martinell.

When it comes to media and journalists, there are a few phrases one commonly hears when speaking with Heritage Americans:

“AJAB.” (“All journalists are bastards.”)

“You don’t hate the media/journalists enough.”

“The media is the enemy of the People.”

I’ve worked in the field of journalism for decades, pretty much since I started writing for my high school newspaper. I speak from experience and inside knowledge that in many cases this is true, especially for national outlets that engage in what the late Rush Limbaugh called the “Drive-By Media.” Over the years, I’ve seen countless examples of journalistic malpractice, with the 2014 Rolling Stone article on a fraternity rape that never happened being a particularly atrocious example.

Having said that, it concerns me that this hostility toward the media will result in many capable young men avoiding the field, leaving respectable media outlets to stagnate. I’ve had conversations with friends in the industry who say that they struggle to hire because nobody right of center wants to become a reporter.

For many, the title “journalist” is a badge of disgrace, not pride.

Frankly, it is similar to the debate over whether young White men should go to college and get a degree or go into the blue-collar trades. We need plumbers and electricians, but we also need college-educated attorneys, entrepreneurs, doctors, and engineers.

Likewise, we need journalists who do real investigative work.

Hostility toward the media has historically had long-term consequences and shaped our understanding of historical events, because the first people to tell the story about it are not authors, biographers, or historians, but reporters.

The saying that history is written by the winners is inaccurate. Those who write the history can either tell the winner’s story or rewrite it entirely.

A very compelling example of this is the Spanish Civil War. A young British law student named Peter Kemp heard of the conflict and felt compelled to fight with the Nationalists against the communist Republicans. Leaving college and sneaking into Spain, he fought alongside Nationalist forces and had a private audience with Francisco Franco.

Kemp eventually wrote a memoir of his experiences titled Mine Were of Trouble. One anecdote he recalls concerned the contrasted difference in how the Nationalists and Republicans handled foreign press covering the conflict:

At nine-thirty I went to find Cardozo at the Hotel Inglés. It was full of British, American and French correspondents who were trying to cover the Madrid battle from this distant spot with, they told me, very little encouragement from the Nationalist authorities. The British and American journalists were a cheerful and hospitable crowd; one of my happiest memories is the unfailing help and kindness I received from every one of them at different times during my service in Spain. Their job was not made easy for them by the attitude of the military, which seemed to be that all foreign correspondents were spies, who must be kept as far away as possible from the scene of operations, who were only in the country on sufferance, and who ought to be more than satisfied with whatever news the Army cared to issue in the official communiqués. This was in marked contrast to the attitude of the Republicans, whose Press and Propaganda services were far superior to those of the Nationalists as their fighting was inferior and who took pains to give journalists and writers all the facilities they required. Although both sides imposed a rigid censorship on all dispatches going out of the country, the Nationalist made virtually no concessions to the Press, while the Republicans laid out enormous sums on propaganda abroad. These factors account in a large measure for the poor Press which the Nationalist received — and, of which they ceaselessly complained — in England and the United States. [35–36]

This lack of appreciation for the power of media eventually led to a critical public relations disaster in the wake of the famous Guernica bombing.

The Republicans were countering the Nationalist offensive against Bilbao with a propaganda offensive of their own; at this time it was concentrated on the famous Guernica incident. It was very cleverly handled, and a great deal of money was spent on it abroad — Botteau was told by his head office that the Republicans spent about six hundred thousand pounds in Paris on propaganda about Guernica alone. The story circularly — and widely believed — was that Guernica, an open town, was destroyed by incendiary bombs dropped by Nationalist aircraft; Cardozo was indignant at the success it was having in England. He was in Guernica immediately after its occupation by the Nationalists, and so was able to make a pretty thorough examination. It was clear to him, he said, that the Republicans themselves had set fire to the town before leaving, just as they had burnt Irun, Eibar, and Morebieta in the court of their retreat through the Basque providences; he himself had witness the burning of Amorebieta. Certainly, Guernica was bombed by Nationalists, but it was not an open town at the time it was bombed. It was packed with Republican troops, and was, in fact, a Divisional Headquarters. After watching the burning of Amorebieta, he had entered into it the next day and talked to some of the few inhabitants that were left. Before abandoning the town the milicianos [militiamen] had come to their houses and taken all their food and clothing, even what they were wearing, so that they were dressed in pieces of sacking; then they had set fire to thew town. “We know,” those poor people had told Cardozo, “who burned Amorebieta. So we can guess who burned Guernica.” It seems to me that nothing illustrates better the superiority of Republican propaganda over Nationalist than the Republican story about Guernica was given immediate and world-wide publicity, and is still generally believed, whereas the Nationalist case scarcely received a hearing. [80–81]

By not leveraging the power of media or putting efforts to get their story out to the world, the Nationalists may have won the military struggle but lost the public relations campaign. Picasso would paint a very famous painting of the Guernica bombing that helped solidify the Republican’s narrative. Casablanca, one of the most iconic films of all time, will forever be tainted by making Humphrey Bogart’s character a former Republican mercenary.

Because of these and other propaganda efforts, the Republican narrative of Franco as a villain remains to this day, even though George Orwell wrote of his disillusionment fighting with the Republicans in Homage to Catalonia and which inspired the classic dystopian satire Animal Farm.

Another example of journalism shaping narratives is the Holodomor, a famine in 1930s Ukraine that led to the deaths of millions of people due to Joseph Stalin’s collective farming schemes. During that time, friendly foreign correspondents flocked to the Soviet Union to report on how the “dictatorship of the proletariat” was faring.

Among those reporters was the New York Times’s Walter Duranty, who went to Ukraine and reported that everything was fine. Lest you think he was deceived by Soviet handlers, in his private journal he accurately speculated that millions were starving. The “official” narrative provided by Duranty and others kept Americans ignorant about the horrors of communism, while he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage. Even though the New York Times eventually came to terms with his lies, the Pulitzer Board to this day has yet to rescind his award. No American can avoid hearing about the Holocaust, but few even know what the Holodomor was or that it was covered up.

Young, intelligent American men should not be discouraged from becoming journalists, either directly or by how they feel they will be perceived by others. Additionally, there needs to be a renewed focus financially on supporting media institutions that will hire them and encourage them to report the facts. Simply having someone report a story isn’t enough. It needs to get exposure so that it can influence ordinary Americans and inform them.

We’ve seen this recently with reporting by Auron MacIntyre and Academic Agent on the Community Relations Service, a federal program that, until recently, few had ever heard of or realized existed. Effectively exempt from public records disclosure, for decades it has sought to suppress Heritage American reactions to violence caused by the Civil Rights Act. Only now has it been defunded. As OGC President RedHawk put it, MacIntyre and Academic Agent “should be praised for the incredible work they did in uncovering this organization. What we do online matters.”

We need more reporting like this by those who do it for a living. We have relied too often on anonymous social media accounts who do it as a pastime or hobby to report on critical events or facts that mainstream media ignores. Citizen journalism has its place, but we need professionals who are dedicated full-time to these pursuits. The wealthy looking for prospective ways to invest in positive endeavors should look at either funding news outlets or reporter training programs so young men won’t have to contend with the typical college propaganda they’re likely to find in journalism schools.

If we don’t start seeing media as a vital tool to be used rather than shunned, we run the risk of winning the war for the nation but have a generation raised to believe a false narrative written by those who lost the conflict but ultimately prevailed.