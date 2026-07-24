Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd Campbell's avatar
Todd Campbell
6h

Once the dollar supremacy comes to an end and, by extension, the welfare state, the various ethnic trash that infest that once great city will need to either decide to stay and actually make their own way or leave back to their ancestral homelands. My hope is that will come on the heels of an invasion of hordes of enraged White men, bent on revenge and Reconquista, who will cleanse this land once and for all.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old Glory Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture