The Bible is the most remarkable and remarked-on book ever delivered to us. Biblical Archeology matters because the Bible matters. It demands of its readers a polarizing response. Few nations have been marinated in the Bible like America has been. Our Saxon forefathers gave us an inheritance of treasuring Holy Scripture so strong that even when it has slipped from meaning or belief in England, the American people are still stirred by the Bible. As a consequence of this, Americans have long been fascinated by the idea of treading the ground of the Holy Land. Abraham Lincoln expressed a strong desire to visit Jerusalem, and many Americans were able to accomplish what he only desired. This phenomenon did not begin with Americans. Dating back to the very early days of the University in old Europe, the study of the Near East was regarded as both critical and fascinating.

In the confessional arms race spawned by the Protestant Reformation, there was an explosion of study in all things Near-Eastern, with the Bible as the keystone and stated purpose for the same. Protestant pastors were all compelled to learn Hebrew both to decipher the Bible (a practice that remains intact in many Christian denominations) and to understand some of the context of what they were studying. Out of this focus on the Bible and all its externalities grew the subject of Orientalism, which over time grew and took on a life of its own.

The German academy soon came to view the Bible as something of a shackle on their intellectual studies, and they sought to recontextualize it as simply one of many historical curiosities in the fascinating mélange of the Near East.

It is hard to overstate just how much the academy found the Orient fascinating and wanted to plumb its depths to the maximum degree possible. Fields like comparative studies, archeology, and others soon displaced a Bibliocentric view, even as Pastor remained the primary job for those engaged in Oriental Studies.

While higher criticism eradicated the remaining vestiges of Biblical orthodoxy in the German academy in the 19th century, America was a different story. This is not to say that the Bible did not face stiff assaults in America, where core doctrines like the incarnation, virgin birth, and others were disbelieved by learned and respected elders of mainline denominations. But these things tended to be a consequence of a general skepticism toward anything “unscientific” or thought to be miraculous rather than a rejection of the historicity of the Bible et al.

Prominent in this battle was the “Scopes Monkey Trial,” where three-time presidential hopeful and populist firebrand William Jennings Bryan agreed to a “debate” with Clarence Darrow, a suave demagogue who had previously bribed jurors in an attempt to protect anarchist terrorists.

Darrow trounced Bryan, and learned men chuckled at the crude fundamentalists who still made an attempt to teach truth based on what the Bible said about anything.

Somewhat contemporary with these events was the life of Edgar James Banks, the inspiration for countless fictional adventurers, the most famous being Indiana Jones. Banks was a diplomat fascinated by the idea of Biblical Archeology, and in the waning days of the Ottoman Empire, he sought by any and all means to recover artifacts that might relate to the Bible and also to mount archeological expeditions to Near-Eastern sites to “prove” the historicity of the Bible.

Banks’s life deserves his own study, but for our purposes, we may note that his expeditions, the most famous of which was exploring Mount Ararat looking for the site of Noah’s Ark, were largely unsuccessful in their aims of “proving” Biblical Archeology. Banks retired to the orange groves to write books until 1945. Banks may be the most interesting, but he also represents the somewhat haphazard and amateur nature of Biblical Archeology up until that point. What came next would be a revolution.

William F. Albright was the oldest of six children born to Evangelical Methodist missionaries in Peru. Albright received his doctorate in philosophy from Johns Hopkins, one of the first American universities modeled on the German organization of universities. Like many in his day, he was schooled in the textual higher criticism used against the Bible, but unlike his contemporaries in the academy, he believed that the Bible’s accounts of Israelite history were largely accurate.

Albright was a polymath who was enormously well-versed in a great deal of subjects, and through his leadership as Director of the American School of Oriental Research, he brought scientific rigor to Biblical Archeology, creating in the process an independent field which survives to this day.

The “Albright School” of Biblical Archeology remains, despite its insurgency in an academy very hostile to Biblical anything, extremely influential inside and out. It is not an overstatement to say that, from an academic point of view, Albright created “Biblical Archeology” as a field of study.

The Albright School has done much to document what we might call the plausibility of the Bible, from the authentication of the Dead Sea Scrolls (which Albright himself presided over), to the documentation of Semitic peoples in Egypt, to the linguistic study of Biblical names. For instance, the names Moses, Aaron, and Phineas have Egyptian origin. Conversely, there are names of Semitic origin whose tombs have been discovered in Egypt, proving that foreigners could occupy ministerial positions.

There is a shell game scholars like Israel Finkelstein and Zahi Hawass (the most famous archeologists in Israel and Egypt, respectively) play, where they will state authoritatively that “there is no evidence for the Exodus narrative at all.” In one sense they are right: we do not have the documentation for the Exodus, the Conquest of Canaan, and the Davidic Kingdom that we do for, say, the Carolingians or even for the Romans. But these are apples and oranges. The absence of “smoking guns” is hardly proof that the Exodus did not happen, especially when taken with the literary fidelity of the Pentateuch. William G. Dever, himself quite critical of Albright and his School, has pointed out that the skepticism of these figures often borders on a wholesale destruction of methodological consistency, reducing the field to baseless speculation.

The reason Finkelstein and Hawass are as dogmatic as they are, and the reason controversy surrounds them, is that archeology always has political and historical implications. Were the Bible taken to provide a historical account of events like the Exodus, this obviously has significant implications in both Egypt and Israel, despite both of these nations being founded and led by nominally secular individuals.

Egypt would prefer to deny Exodus’s historicity for obvious reasons; in Israel’s case, the mainstream belief is that the Israelites were native to Canaan and never migrated into or conquered the land, at least not in the manner described by the Bible. That there are political reasons for these beliefs does not demonstrate that they are false, but it does offer an insight into the quizzical attitude of their proponents.

It is important to note that Albright and his School came about at the right time. The British Mandate in Palestine enabled a great deal of archeological research that would previously have been impossible due to the Ottoman bureaucracy, something Banks wrestled with extensively.

Exodus is merely one example — perhaps the most acrimonious, but certainly not unique in facing scholarly doubt of historical veracity. Despite prophecies of the death of Biblical Archeology, the field has advanced in vindicating the Bible’s historical plausibility with new evidence.

We may quickly forget that in living memory the Davidic Monarchy was seriously doubted by the “scholarly consensus,” particularly emanating from the Copenhagen School and figures like Thomas Thompson and Niels Lemche. As Thompson wrote in 1992:

It is out of the question that Saul, David, and Solomon, as described as kings in the Bible, could have existed. I think the biblical accounts are wonderful stories, invented at the time when Jerusalem was part of the Persian Empire in the fifth century B.C.

A mere year later, the Tel Dan Stele was discovered, a stele fragment dated to the 9th century B.C., which bore the inscription House of David.

A scholarly theory was also put forward that if David was a real king, his reign was not significant. But this too was smashed in 2007. It was then that excavations had begun at the ruins of Khirbet Qeiyafa, a town near the location of David’s battle with Goliath. Archaeologists uncovered evidence that a significant administrative system developed during David’s reign. In a little over a decade, the load-bearing aspect of Julius Wellhausen’s doubt of Biblical veracity regarding the historical books was fatally undermined.

Archeology cannot “prove” the Bible. We know from Scripture itself that faith is a gift from God, and that its wisdom is foolishness to the world. That said, the history of Biblical Archeology is useful to us in a different way: it shows that the labor of the saints does not return void. Biblical Archeology has not and does not prove the Bible, but it does show how God humiliates the proud who believe they can disprove His Word.