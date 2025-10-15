In the month following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, there has been a coordinated wave of doxxing efforts from the Right, from Libs of TikTok to the most anonymous accounts with anime profile pictures. Each in their own right, and some certainly more than others, have been hard at work looking into those who have been gallivanting about online celebrating Kirk’s death, but also wishing for more on the Right to meet a similar fate. Threats have been placed on the lives of doxxed ICE agents and conservative pundits like Benny Johnson, and despite all this, many Con Inc. Media types have rapidly cashed in on the opportunity for eyes and dollars as they eulogize the late Mr. Kirk.

While the administration continues to look into options on Antifa, the consequences from the law have so far been absent despite a very hungry MAGA base out for blood, or, the very least, for the law to be applied as equally to left-wing terrorists as it was toward January 6th Electoral Justice Protestors. So far, there has been a series of concentrated doxxing and cancellation campaigns, and with little effort or support from the administration, despite winning on existential culture war issues such as immigration and reasserting law and order. Jimmy Kimmel effectively learned that a slap on the wrist is all you will get for lying about Kirk’s killer, despite Mr. Johnson and Mr. MacIntyre’s best efforts.

It has been a straight month of going after the Left, primarily from anonymous right-wing accounts, to make sure that the Left doesn’t feel too comfortable gloating about the death of their political enemies, or in general about offering a network or node for organizing against the administration, Elon, or simply being on Twitter at all. It’s been impressive to see how poor of a grip the average irony-poisoned Millennial leftist has on his social media, knowing he’s never had to worry about his opinions being the reason he might lose his job or his status in polite society. I remember about a year or so ago when portions of the Online Right were debating the efforts of trying to ruin an elderly liberal woman’s life over comments about Trump’s attempted assassination, which in hindsight was merely the case of a poor target acquisition. Just like with Hasan Piker’s dog, the results will shock you if you target the right nodes and people.

Despite Twitter/X being a nominally friendly space to conservative and right-wing voices, most of the staff in the company (with perhaps the notable exception being Elon Musk himself) are aligned with the Left, or the same kind of H-1B mafia with various ethnic grievances, eager to stifle any discussion about the existential impact that visa abuse has had on America and other Anglosphere nations. Yesterday, three major accounts — either as MAGA accounts or those leading the charge on doxxing left-wingers — were suspended, and the individual seemingly behind it, one Nikita Bier, has had his true colors on display for quite some time. It is important to note that Mr. Bier’s official position at X is Head of Product.

I’m not here to discuss the accounts in question; that is up to you to make your judgment calls, not me. Rather, these account suspensions have reaffirmed that Twitter’s change in leadership is not complete (same as with any regime change) as long as you have your enemies still filling the seats of your team and bureaucracy. The oft-repeated “Three Laws of Politics” of Robert Conquest, whose origins may or may not come from Mr. Conquest himself, ring true in this instance, especially the third law: The behavior of any bureaucratic organization can best be understood by assuming that it is controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies.

The great John Derbyshire expanded on those laws in a National Review article of his own some 22 years ago, if you want to know more, but the third law is applicable here, clear as day. Twitter, while it has certainly allowed numerous banned accounts to come back to platform such as Millennial Woes and countless others, are still haphazard in their content moderation, and when certain issues around immigration pop up, they have no problem ignoring the Patel Cartel tactic of mass-reporting any accounts who don’t want their nations to turn into New Delhi. Just like the anons going after left-wing accounts spouting their anti-American rhetoric and support for Antifa, Mr. Bier has no problem giving his assistance to his ideological cohorts and expressing his sympathies.

In his now-deactivated Bluesky account, Mr. Bier’s likes (publicly available to see, unlike Twitter’s) showed support for those cheering on Kirk’s death, and who wanted to see his employer Elon Musk get one next:

Since the tech magnate decided to throw his support behind Trump a year ago, and seemingly has gotten back on board with the administration shortly after Kirk’s assassination, Musk should be aware of the existential moment he’s in. Tesla dealerships have been terrorized since the administration took the oath of office. His DOGE efforts saw DOGE staffers get beaten, doxxed, and with numerous threats on all their lives. Musk himself has faced death threats, and at the time of writing, he may yet to realize that his own Head of Product has endorsed his own politically motivated assassination. Swift action should be taken, at the very least with firing his Head of Product, even if Mr. Bier would be swiftly picked up by any progressive consulting firm or left-wing political action organization.

Just as the Nixon administration (and both Trump administrations) realized the immense scope of the problem with your enemies controlling far-off bureaucratic processes for their own political ends, Musk himself must be aware that he has more direct impact on the ability to fire his employees unlike federal workers. With mutuals of mine being followed by Musk, it should be a matter of time for this to reach his attention or at least his timeline, but despite efforts to call attention to this story, many have reported publicly and privately that this issue is being shadowbanned. Nothing new under the sun, I suppose.

But until the wolves in the offices of X are removed, just as those deliberately using every bureaucratic tool in their toolbox to delay and subvert the platform, just as those in the Executive Branch of government are, no full regime change can take place. If they know that there are no consequences, whether legal or economic, the battle effectively goes back to status quo ante with the Left eager to extract every pound of flesh it can once it gets back into office. And if Trump’s successor is not a man of the Right, then you can bet your bottom dollar that Mr. Bier and countless others will aid the FBI in ruining your life in 2029.

At the time of publication, some of the accounts in question have been restored, but nevertheless, Mr. Bier and those like him still have considerable sway regarding what goes on behind the scenes at X. If Twitter is to remain a platform in which the administration listens, or viable at all in the midst of slop and a hyper-gamified content economy, its leadership must address its own payout system as a potential avenue of left-wing patronage, intelligence gathering, and other potential criminal activity.

The hour is most certainly late.