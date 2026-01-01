Over the last year, the Old Glory Club has again proven itself to be the foremost organization in the sphere. We have incorporated chapters in the majority of U.S. States, and have several more in the process. Our existing chapters have greatly increased their membership with no sacrifice in quality, as demonstrated in our weekly Chapter House program. Our intellectual edge is proven every week with our painstakingly researched American Spirits program. And, most importantly, our Club continues to do that business which pleases the God of Our Fathers, Who guides us, like He guided those men that came before us. I expect 2026 to be a year of continued growth and refinement. God bless the brothers, and God bless the OGC.

– E. Dale Schalow, Vice President

There’s no point in beating around the bush — any discussion of 2025 pivots on the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10th. The period before and period after might as well be a decade apart. Briefly on what came before September 10th, Trump returned with a flurry of executive orders for an initial three-week period, suggesting that a rapid tempo might be sustained in implementing his mandate, but alas, that is not how things went. At least we can say that Trump has actually solved, for the duration of his term, the illegal immigration problem on the southern border; executed substantial, but certainly short of mass, deportation operations of illegal immigrants; and maintained a basically sane foreign policy. Immigration being the single, overriding national issue, any positive development on that front is welcome.

Normal politics of that sort ended on September 10th. A progressive implementation of Trump’s “MAGA” platform is by far no longer a sufficient plan of action. As if Trump himself getting shot in the head shouldn’t have been enough to spur him to action, one of his most trusted friends was assassinated in cold blood, probably the last and nicest guy trying to engage in good faith dialogue with the Left. As Sam Hyde said, you have two weeks. We already knew that nobody was coming to save us, but seeing the Left completely win and suffer no consequences whatsoever was a harsh reminder of that.

At least, there was a moment when the Online Right agreed that there’s no excuse not to know what time it is now, and that everyone would put the daggers away and unite against a common enemy. That’s what they said. But shortly thereafter, perhaps because there was no meaningful action in the White House to solidify that unity, everything went back to the business-as-usual commentary and infighting. Only a few people have maintained the frames they said were now so necessary — Auron MacIntyre, for example, has maintained a deadly serious frame focusing on the need for substantial and irreversible action from Trump. Tucker Carlson as well has attempted to make friends with as many people on the Right as possible.

– Charlemagne, Secretary

To put it simply, 2025 was the year the mask came off. The brazenness of the Zionist lobby on full display. Billions of dollars in fraud and corruption laid bare. Hundreds of thousands of people openly celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk. The open discussion of remigration and the future of Heritage Americans. People being exposed to our ideas like never before. The old system is on its way out, and this is accelerating by the day.

And while we can all see the cracks in the foundation of this aged regime expand like crazy, it’s important to set our sights on what comes next. The word for 2026 is build. It is vital that we have a coalition intact for the midterms and going into 2028. One that takes what Trump has put in place and builds on it. To take MAGA and evolve it into “Americans First.” MAGA will not survive 2026, and certainly not 2028 once Trump is gone. The pressure from the Left and Conservative Inc. will seek to return the GOP back to Romney conservatives. It is vital that we do not let that happen. The GOP must be conquered or completely destroyed come 2028. There is no other option. So it is up to us to build the next thing. All of us in this thing of ours must put aside our differences, not because it is easy but because it is hard. Policy X, theory Y, and personal beef Z can wait until after we win. Simply put, “we hang together, or we will all hang separately.”

2026 is all on us. We know what’s at stake. If I hear one more person talk about “being the next Charlie Kirk,” I’m gonna lose it. We saw how that ended, and what the response was. You think it’ll be any different for you? A coalition must be formed. The online bickering must cease. The obsession of everyday national politics must be abandoned. We need to organize. We need to get offline. And we need it NOW. If you aren’t getting involved, then why are you even here? Get involved with your local GOP, join an OGC chapter, hell, just go to the gym. You’ve got no excuse. Someone’s gotta do it, and it damn well better be us.

– RedHawk, President