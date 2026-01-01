Old Glory Club

Xenrath
17h

This was the year Evil went mask-off, and America was shown that it is in a stranglehold. There is no more debate, no more well-meaning compromise. Our enemies want us defamed, debunked, and in the worst cases killed for simply wanting an America worthy of the blessings the Lord bestows upon us.

But the mask is off. You know who is coming for all you hold dear, and their old tricks are being rendered useless in the face of reality. We gather stronger and stronger still, as men upon the work laid at our feet, to become the foundation of a nation that desperately need good men to lean on.

Why the hell haven't you sent in your application? You don't have time for talk anymore.

Eloi Lives Matter
17h

> All of us in this thing of ours must put aside our differences, not because it is easy but because it is hard. Policy X, theory Y, and personal beef Z can wait until after we win.

How do we define victory? What does winning look like, in concrete terms? How shall I know when to resume my beefs?

