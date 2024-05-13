An exhortation from guest contributor Beaver Dan.

Recently, Matt from the Kingpilled podcast had a spot-on analysis: there is overwhelming elite potential in this sphere, but most of the efforts put forward are spent in activities that generate no returns. From spending all day on the timeline arguing with deliberately provocative entities, to getting the latest take, to cooking the latest meme in the GC… while these activities are admittedly fun, they generate zero returns in the long term.

We can lament that America is for sale, that it is an economic zone left for the highest bidder. But complain all you want, since that is not going to change for the foreseeable future. Instead of complaining, you should act upon that information. The truth is that America is indeed for sale, and it is a land of opportunities. But not in the sense that normal people would think. All over America, there are venture opportunities hiding around the corner, potential cash-flowing entities that, with a bit of competence, can be transformed into thriving businesses.

Here is an example of the thousands of such opportunities that abound in America:

One of the main complaints heard is that you risk your employability prospects when you get involved in this thing. But the reality is that this is only the case if you are getting into the corporate world. There are countless businesses that do not care about your online poasting, much less when you are the owner.

Your objective should be to maximize cash flows. Indeed, the main problem we have is funding, but so few seem concerned with generating the cash required to fund different projects and activities. Though your venture does not have to involve land ownership, the truth is that owning real estate is an absolute game changer. Events could be hosted in someone’s business, or if a fren is traveling, he could stay in a designated area. Businesses are key for mutual aid.

Though 600k is indeed a lot of capital — and to be honest, half a million is almost the minimum required to invest for any cash-flowing business with land attached — the proper connections can help you make the initial capital investment required minimum.

Now, there is no need for you to start your own venture alone. Use the connections this sphere gives you. Remember, you can do more than just sell merch or Substack subscriptions. Not that there is anything wrong with those per se, but you must recognize that growth for such a market is limited. In the end, you must get income from people who are not like us.

Take the Chick-fil-A model. They sell a product everyone buys, but they only give franchise ownership to highly vetted individuals who fill the profile they are looking for. A high-quality leadership combined with a long-term vision for the future (keeping the company private) made them a highly respected and profitable slop-serving company. Don’t be afraid of selling to leftists; they are giving you money. Embrace the grift. I am being serious here.

But before you get too excited and take out a loan, please understand what you are about to do. We do not need thousands of failed business owners, but a few entrenched, cash-growing businesses that can hire and help out our guys. Remember always to act within the law. You are not a criminal, but an entrepreneur. Own an RV park, open a casino, buy up a warehouse and rent it for events, create some new service. Does your uncle own a construction business? Learn the trade, take it over, and offer a good (though still profitable) rate to our guys for whatever projects they have — they may pay you back in the future! The opportunities are endless. You are carrying the same spirit that built America: the spirit of entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and hopeful vision mixed with competence and love.

The Challenge

My challenge to all those attending the Old Glory Club Conference is this: make friends with someone at the event, share your business ideas and the opportunities you have, or you both may have. Partner up and start a venture. Let us not forget that the OGC was born from a discussion in a hotel lobby, amidst clouds of cigar smoke. If you are here, you are highly competent, and you will meet other competent people. Lift them up! I know, starting a business is expensive and time-consuming, but that is why business partners are so important.

Make sure that you both can work together. Understand that the point of this thing is not to own a Lambo by 28, even though that would be nice, but to be in a position to help others start their projects and to patronage those you trust. Forget not that the fruits of your endeavors may not be seen for the first year or several; but with patience, guidance, and care, those first few years of struggle will be seen as nothing compared to the rewards reaped in the future. If just one successful venture is born out of this OGC Conference, I will consider this article successful, for I know more good things shall come in the end.

Business is a serious matter. With it, you can change the course of history or get drowned in it. Are you up for the task?